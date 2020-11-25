Buy Buy Baby’s Epic Black Friday Sale Means It’s Time To Stock Up On All The Essentials

Buy Buy Baby

Buy Buy Baby’s Black Friday sale 2020 is one you don’t want to miss. If you’re a parent, you’re aware that babies need things and things happen to be expensive . Maybe you’re in the market for a big purchase like a compact stroller or a safe, stylish crib, or you’re hunting for smaller accessories like baby bottles or toddler toys. Either way, you’ll find everything you need (and more) at a discounted price, so consider this your cue to stock up now. Also, if you have an expecting friend or a virtual baby shower on the calendar, consider getting that special gift now.

We know life’s a little *extra* hectic nowadays, so to save you time, we’ve gathered a few of our favorite mom-approved deals that BBB has to offer. Lucky for us, Black Friday has come early this year, meaning you can get a head start on your holiday shopping, starting NOW!

The Best Buy Buy Baby Black Friday Deals

Travel Gear

Graco Modes 3 Lite Platinum Travel System Moms know they’ll get the most bang for their buck (plus convenience) with a compatible travel system that comes with a car seat, car seat base, and stroller. Moms also know that shopping Black Friday sales is the best way to save even more dough on baby essentials. That’s why now’s the smartest time to buy the ever-popular, ever affordable Graco Modes 3 Lite Platinum Travel System. You’ll save $80 (!) on an already-affordable price and have everything you need to keep Baby safe as you’re on the go. $320 AT BUY BUY BABY 20% off

UPPAbaby CRUZ V2 Stroller If you thought a fancy baby stroller was out of the question, check out the slashed prices on BBB’s premium strollers like the UPPAbaby CRUZ V2. Normally $650-680, you can save $130+ if you buy it during this Black Friday sale. The UPPAbaby features a reversible seat, one-hand recline adjustment, one-step folding, swiveling wheels, and more. It’s also suitable for babies from birth to 50 pounds, so you’ll get your money’s worth. Not to mention, this beauty is sleek and comes in nine neutral colors. $544 AT BUY BUY BABY 20% off

Nursery Necessities

Sorelle Berkley 4-in-1 Convertible Crib and Changer Grab this multi-tasking nursery essential for 1/3 off its original price. The Sorelle Berkley 4-in-1 Convertible Crib and Changer does triple duty as a crib, changing table, and side table with storage. Once Baby is ready for a big-kid bed, it also converts to a toddler bed, and then a full-size bed, with accompanying parts (note that these are sold separately). Available in espresso, grey, and white, it’s ideal for small spaces or any parent looking for a piece with optimum versatility. Even better, it’s currently $100 off. $200 AT BUY BUY BABY 33% off

Sealy Cozy Cool Hybrid 2-Stage Crib and Toddler Mattress It’s no secret that crib mattresses are expensive, but of course, they’re essential. So, you might as well grab the Sealy Cozy Cool Hybrid 2-Stage Crib and Toddler Mattress while it’s $70 off. This dual-sided mattress has a firmer side for infants and a softer one for tots that features memory foam (how bougie). It’s also waterproof, stain-resistant, made in the USA, and most importantly, Greenguard Gold certified for safety. $130 AT BUY BUY BABY 35% off

évolur Harlow Deluxe Power Glider Recliner A rocking chair doesn’t just soothe your little one to sleep; it’s where you’ll share some of your sweetest moments together. And while those memories are priceless, what’s even better is scoring said chair for $70 off. The modern évolur Harlow Deluxe Power Glider Recliner has a built-in USB charger port and comes in three chic hues to go with any nursery decor. Even once Baby is grown (*sniff*), it’ll still look sleek in a living room, den, or the master bedroom. $407 AT BUY BUY BABY 15% off

Owlet Monitor Duo Smart Sock 3 + Cam Great for keeping or gifting, the Owlet Monitor Duo Smart Sock 3 + Cam is ideal for a mom’s ultimate peace of mind. Now for nearly the price of just the Owlet 3 Smart Sock (which is also on sale, btw), you can make sure Baby stays safe in two crucial ways. One, the wearable Smart Sock monitors heart rate and oxygen levels, alerting parents if something is amiss; and two, the video monitor will let you keep an eye on your little one via an app on your smart phone. Grab the duo now, and you’ll save $75 off its retail price. $324 AT BUY BUY BABY 18% off

Feeding Essentials

comotomo 7-Piece Baby Bottle Gift Set These soft, squishy baby bottles are fan favorites, so grab a set (or two) now. This seven-piece comotomo bundle comes with two 5-ounce bottles, two 8-ounce bottles, and three sets of nipples: slow flow, fast flow, and variable flow. Basically, it’ll last Baby through his or her bottle-drinking days (the only other thing you’ll need is a few more). The bottles come with either green or pink rings and are easy and fun to hold — something both moms and their littles love. $48 AT BUY BUY BABY Save $12

Boon Lawn Countertop Drying Rack Every bottle-feeding mama knows the Boon Lawn is a countertop must-have, and if it’s going to be a fixture in the kitchen, at least it looks cute. The “grass” on this drying mat is perfect for letting clean bottles air-dry safely without retaining moisture. It’s also ideal for drying bowls, plastic utensils, pacifiers, breast pump parts, and any other baby item that gets regular washing. Yes, it’s a necessity, so you might as well get it while it’s an extra $5 off. $20 AT BUY BUY BABY 20% off

Elvie Wearable Double Electric Breast Pump Pumping mamas know that possibly the worst part about pumping (in addition to the time, the mess, and cleaning a million parts …) is being tied to the pump without a free hand. Enter Elvie, a wearable electric breast pump that lets you pump anytime, anywhere. (Just let that sink in for a moment.) You can stash the Elvie cups in your bra and express milk as you go about your day; track data and control the pump via an app on your phone. Yes, it’s pricey, but now you can get it for $75 off — and just think of the time and aggravation you’ll save. (You deserve it, Mama.) $425 AT BUY BUY BABY 15% off

Fun & Play

Tiny Love Magical Tales Black & White Gymini Baby’s first days of play and tummy time will be extra fun with this interactive gym. Filled with adorable critters, little learners will love hearing music, feeling textures, seeing contrasting colors, and more — all key in their first steps of development. Plus, it’s so cute, you won’t mind leaving it up in the living room. Save $12 by snagging it during this big sale! $48 AT BUY BUY BABY 20% off

Baby Shark Dancing Doll Plush Toy Oh, Baby Shark … so dang repetitive and adorable at the same time. If your LO can’t get enough of their famous finned friend, you may want to have this chubby little shark — which dances to the “Baby Shark” song, obvs — under the tree. It may drive you nuts, but at least you’ll know you got it for 25% off during the BBB Black Friday Sale. $22.50 AT BUY BUY BABY 25% off

Edushape 50-Piece Edu Blocks Make your lil’ builder’s dreams come true with these colorful jumbo blocks! Edushape’s 50-piece set is a fun and educational STEM toy that allows your kiddo to make forts, buildings, and anything else they imagine, to their heart’s content. We’re not sure what’s better: Keeping your kiddo occupied with a screen-free activity or saving $76 on this Black Friday deal. But no matter, you’ll get both! $174 AT BUY BUY BABY 30% off

See more mom-approved toy and gift guides, just in time for the holidays!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.