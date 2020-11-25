The Best Black Friday Baby Deals of 2020: Moms, It’s Time To Get Your Shopping On

Amazon/Buy Buy Baby

Black Friday baby deals for 2020 are on every mama (and expecting mama’s) mind, and if that describes you, read on. It’s no secret that baby stuff is expensive, but you might as well get all your gear (or get some for a friend’s virtual baby shower) while prices are slashed. Whether you’re looking for strollers, car seats, monitors, the cutest baby clothes, or all the newborn essentials, there’s a Black Friday deal out there for you. From Amazon picks to necessities from Buy Buy Baby’s Black Friday sale, we put ’em all in one place for your shopping pleasure.

Scroll on for the best Black Friday baby deals rounded up and approved by real moms (aka, us) to keep your little one safe, happy, healthy, and oh-so-adorable. Now, you can save some time searching and spend more time on what’s important: Quality time with the fam.

Baby Stroller & Travel System Deals

Chicco Corso Modular Travel System NEW MOMS: Choosing a stroller and car seat (and making sure they’re compatible) can be overwhelming, so when in doubt, a travel system is the way to go. These include a stroller, car seat, and base that all fit together for safe and easy travel. This Chicco pick includes a reclining seat, full-coverage canopy, foot rest, and more, plus it comes in several colors. Now you and your little one can travel in style — and save $125 while you’re at it! $374.99 AT AMAZON 25% off

Baby Jogger City Mini Jogging Stroller For athletic mamas, a jogging stroller is essential. Made with special suspension and wheels for smooth riding, this ensures that Baby stays safe and secure, even when they’re zooming around town at Mama’s running pace! Grab it now for $76 off. $304 AT BUY BUY BABY 20% off

Baby Car Seat Deals

Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat Save $80 on the Graco car seat that nearly 25,000 reviewers have raved about. This 2-in-1 seat goes from rear-facing to front-facing and grows with your child from the newborn stage through 65 pounds. It’s available in a handful of color ways and its 5-star status means you can’t go wrong with this popular brand. $144.99 AT AMAZON 40% off

Chicco KeyFit 35 Infant Car Seat An Amazon bestseller, you can grab this highly-rated car seat from Chicco for $62 off. Despite its low price, it’s easy to install and has stellar features to keep Baby safe and sound. $249.99 AT AMAZON 25% off

Baby Monitor Deals

VAVA Baby Monitor with 2-Way Radio The VAVA monitor has plenty of bells and whistles to keep parents at ease. It includes night vision, zoom, and two-way audio so you can hear Baby and Baby can hear you. Additionally, there’s a thermal monitor to ensure your little one stays cozy (or cool) all night long. $127.96 AT AMAZON 20% off

eufy Baby Monitor Keep track of Baby (and all their sleep-regression shenanigans) with this video monitor from eufy. It comes with a camera that moves, pans, and zooms, as well as a large video monitor that streams crystal-clear images. Score it now for $47 less than retail and priceless peace of mind. $112.99 AT AMAZON 29% off

Baby Clothes Deals

Lamaze Organic Baby Bodysuits When you have a little one, you’ll need bodysuits … and lots of ’em. Plan for those three- and four-change days by stocking up on the basics, like this practical (and still adorable) 5-pack of bodysuits. They’re 100% cotton, Oeko-Tex certified (meaning they’re free of toxic materials) and made with GOTS certified cotton. And at just $11, with different colors and patterns available, you might want to grab a few. $11.05 AT AMAZON 25% off

Carter's 2-Piece Santa Sloth Fleece Pajamas Okay, don’t freak out… but CARTER’S IS 50-60% OFF THE ENTIRE SITE! Oh, and there’s free shipping. (Who needs a new wardrobe?!) So in the spirit of Black Friday sales, we’d like to draw your attention to their adorable holiday PJs, which are 50% (and more!) off. FYI, this adorable 2-piece fleece sloth set, which comes in 12M, 18M, and 24M, is a definite must. $11 AT CARTER'S

Carter's Floral Corduroy Dress No holiday outfit for your sweet munchkin? Let’s change that! These precious corduroy dress is a whopping 60% off — just picture it on next year’s Christmas card. $16 AT CARTER'S 60% off

Newborn Baby Deals

SwaddleMe Original Swaddle (3-Pack) New mamas, you’re going to need some swaddles if you want any chance of getting (some) rest. This 3-pack is made of 100% cotton and is designed to help your LO transition through different sleep stages as they grow (although, you’ll need to get some bigger sizes). Stock up on these newborn essentials for $5 off per pack. $29.60 AT AMAZON 15% off

Cloud Baby Bassinet During those first weeks and months, you’ll want your newborn by your side in a bassinet. This pick from Cloud Baby has a detachable side panel to turn the bassinet into a side sleeper, which is especially convenient for middle-of-the-night nursing sessions. It also features easy assembly, height adjustment, a mobile, a sound box, and of course, safety certifications. And now, you can save almost $40 on this new baby must-have. $161.49 AT AMAZON 19% off

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.