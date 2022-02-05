The 11 Best Cat Strollers For Transporting Your Furry BFFs

Andrej Kyselica/EyeEm/Getty Images

Even if your cat sticks to the indoors, it’s nice to mix it up sometimes and bring them for a safe adventure outside. And whether you’re out for a walk through the neighborhood, out running errands and want to bring a companion with you, or taking your pet to a vet, the best cat strollers make transportation easier. And once you start getting into cat gear, there’s no end to the fun you can have with your furball. Maybe you add a stroller cover for rainy days, or stroller mittens to keep your hands toasty pushing kitty through the snow. After all, it sure beats trying to strap them onto your chest with a baby carrier.

Plus, strollers are convenient for plenty of reasons. Sure, they can help you tote your pet around with ease. But, they can also help you carry bags while walking to the grocery store. Or, they might just help inspire you to explore your own neighborhood on a particularly nice day.

While some people might assume that strolling around with your cat is a bit ridiculous, they don’t know half of the benefits. Strollers are a great option if your furry friend is anxious, injured, older, or can’t be trusted on a leash. Chewy claims that strollers have also been beneficial for cats that get nervous at the vet. Strollers can give cats a bit more space than a carrier, which may put them at ease.

Ahead are 11 of the best cat strollers — including ones that can accommodate multiple animals, so you don’t have to pick your favorite feline.

Best Cat Strollers

Sair Pet Folding 3 in 1 Pet Stroller for Cats Your cat will roll in style with this pet stroller from Sair Pet. Made of cotton and aluminum, this stroller stands out due to its 360° rotatable front wheel, which will make strolling a breeze. It’s also foldable, meaning that it’s a great stroller to take with you to the vet or on vacation. The handle also offers space for your pets’ cup and necessary treats. “The Sair Pet Dog Stroller is a great quality stroller to push your pampered pet in. The stroller is easy to assemble, well made, and rolls very smoothly. The fabric carrier snaps into place easily and can be used as a car seat or covered carrier when your pet is not in it,” one Amazon reviewer noted. “The mesh windows allow for good air flow for your pets as well as a nice viewing windows so they don’t get agitated. $180.00 AT AMAZON

Petique All Terrain Jogger Walk your cat and get some cardio in with this Petique jogger, which can handle all your runs or brisk walks with its large bike tires for traction and absorption and comes with a tire pump. There’s an adjustable handle and a front and back entrance for you to put your cat in. The back has pockets to hold a water bottle and other essential accessories and the stroller can support pets up to 60 pounds. The stroller folds flat and the wheels also pop off so you can stow it away easily. One reviewer said, “I feel absolutely ridiculous pushing my cat in a stroller! But I needed a solution for campgrounds / RV traveling. My boy is close to 20 pounds (a Ragdoll) so carrying him in a backpack, cat carrier, etc. was out of the question. He’s also a long haired indoor cat – basically trying to keep him clean and flea free. The stroller is the perfect solution. So far, my only problem is that he LOVES it! And now I have the nightmare of a cat sitting in – or on – the stroller meowing constantly to be pushed around! (Seriously, I’m pushing him in circles around the house just to get him to stop meowing! ) It rides smoothly and pushes easily. Super easy to assemble.” $301.00 AT AMAZON

PawHut Luxury Folding Pet Stroller This Pawhut stroller has a steel frame for sturdiness but also has a one-click folding design so you can tuck it away when not in use. There’s a mesh window for ventilation, but the canopy folds back if you want to give your cat some fresh air. There are two security leashes inside to keep your cat safe. There’s also a cup holder and a basket to store your items on your walks. One reviewer said, “I like everything about the stroller. It is easy to push, had a vent in the front and back and a cover for sun. It has a front wheel that can be locked into place or can go back and forth for ease. It has a place below for bags or anything else you may want to carry. It has a place on the handle for cups and phone. Absolutely terrific. I have a neighbor who loved mine so purchased one for her Westie.” $210.00 AT AMAZON

BestPet Cage Stroller Take your cat (up to 25 pounds) for daily walks, rain or shine, in this waterproof stroller. The mesh windows can be zipped open or closed, and there are swivel front wheels to keep the ride smooth on any road. There’s also a large basket underneath so you can go ahead and run errands while bringing your furry friend along. It comes in six different colors, and may even be helpful while out for appointments. As one Amazon reviewer said, “I now bring [my cat] to the vet in this stroller because he has good memories going on walks in this thing.” $45.00 AT AMAZON

Double Cat Strollers

Ibiyaya Double Pet Stroller This double decker stroller has separate compartments, so you can bring two (or more) cats along for the ride. With a unique 4-way canopy design, you can set this stroller up any way that’s beneficial to you. It’s sturdy, has adjustable cup holders, and can successfully hold up to 77 pounds. You can get it in either green or blue. $329.00 AT AMAZON

HPZ Pet Rover Lite Premium Light-Weight Pet Stroller Looking for a good cat stroller that’s lightweight enough to travel with? This stroller from HPZ is a solid contender. It’s quick to fold up, meaning that you can easily throw it in your car. But, it’s also sturdy, having been made of rust-free aluminum. One of the coolest features about this stroller is the retractable meal bowl holder, for cats who want to chow down during their stroll. $227.00 AT AMAZON

Paws & Pals Double Stroller There’s plenty of room in this double stroller, which not only has two side-by-side compartments, but can hold up to 50 pounds per basket. The canopy can be adjusted up and down, and there are multiple mesh windows and cushioned pads for your cats to relax on. The wheels have shock absorbers to provide a smooth ride, and there’s a roomy undercarriage to store all your stuff, too. Even though it’s wide, the stroller collapses down for easy storage. One reviewer said, “I have two cats that I love as children! I had a stroller when I had just one cat, but once I got 2 and saw them constantly taking turns napping or waiting to go outside in it, I knew I’d need another stroller. I didn’t think these double strollers existed but I’m so glad I found it! Now I can take both of my cats out at once!” $120.00 AT AMAZON

Pet Gear NO-ZIP Double Pet Stroller If the thought of dealing with two sets of zippers while trying to wrangle multiple cats into a stroller is too much for you, this Pet Gear stroller is for you. It has a locking latch for easy opening and closing, and a plush pad for your pets. This double stroller has one large compartment for your cats to enjoy together, and it can support up to 90 pounds. It also includes a weather cover to help you handle the elements outside. One Amazon reviewer even referred to this as “The ‘Mercedes Benz’ of pet strollers.” $335.00 AT AMAZON

Cheap Cat Strollers

Pet Gear Travel Lite Plus Stroller This lightweight stroller is a great option to transport cats all around town as it folds down to a compact size and weighs only nine pounds. It has mesh ventilation to keep cats comfy and cool, has six-inch wheels to handle both roads and dirt paths, and is recommended for pets up to 15 pounds. “It’s the most perfect lightweight portable off road stroller!” said one reviewer. I’ve taken it all over bumpy torn up roads, went over potholes, and went into sand on the beach and it’s still in great condition! I use it for my 14lb cat. He’s an indoor cat and I use this stroller to take him for walks.” $69.00 AT AMAZON

Paws & Pals 3 Wheeler Elite Jogger The Paws & Pals jogger gives you options for getting your cat ready for a jaunt around town. They can get into the carriage via a front zippered entry with a footboard step or go in through the back. Keep your kitty cozy with the mesh panels when the stroller is zipped up, or fold the canopy down to let them ride, convertible style. The front wheels rotate 360 degrees to make it easy for you to navigate, and the stroller folds flat to a compact size with a press of a button. There’s a basket underneath to hold all your stuff for even more convenience. $80.00 AT AMAZON

BestPet Pet Stroller This stroller will let your cat (or, cats) lounge comfortably in the roomy carriage, while providing ventilation through the top and front mesh windows. The mat is cushioned and removable, and the stroller — which can handle up to 30 pounds — is collapsible to easily fit in your trunk or closet. And for those long walks, where you could use an adult beverage, there are cup holders at the top as well as a storage area for your cat’s favorite treats. “GREAT product!” one reviewer exclaimed. “The pet stroller is a great idea, especially for those cats like mine who used to be a stray and are now an indoor cat. This product is more than sturdy enough for walks and you could probably run with it too if you wanted to. Lots of visibility for the animal–a big reason I chose this stroller over others. Very easy to assemble.” $51.00 AT AMAZON

