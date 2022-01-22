The 9 Best Stroller Mittens For Never Losing A Glove Again

Scary Mommy/Amazon

Stroller mittens may be something you’ve never thought about — but they’re a great item to put on your baby registry or to add to your stroller accessories if you already have a little one. You won’t have to worry about cold hands (or wrists!) with these cozy mittens and muffs! They stay attached to the stroller handle so that you can pull your hands out if you need to take care of your baby or toddler — to pick up something they dropped, for example — without having to keep track of regular mittens or gloves.

Stroller mittens and muffs will work well for both short neighborhood walks and longer periods outside if you live in the city and walk everywhere. Most are machine washable, and while there typically aren’t a ton of color choices, you’re sure to find something that coordinates with your favorite winter wear. Some muffs even have a special pocket for your phone, and who can’t appreciate an accessory that lets you go purse-free.

If you want to make winter walks a little less chilly, check out the best stroller mittens below!

Stroller Gloves

JKsmart Pushchair Gloves These stroller gloves boast three layers of insulation for the toastiest warmth: On the outside, there’s a waterproof Oxford material, and the interior is lined in the plushest fleece with insulated cotton tucked inside. They’re large enough to fit your coat sleeves, too. The gloves are compatible with almost any stroller that has a single handlebar, and they attach with Velcro. One Amazon shopper noted, “Comfortable, wind, snow and water proof. Big enough for husband’s hands as well.” $19.99 AT AMAZON

ATROPOS Stroller Gloves These affordable stroller gloves fit most strollers with a single handlebar and fasten with metal snaps, and they are waterproof, snowproof, and windproof. Ths fuzzy flannel lining is also nicely plush. One happy customer wrote, “I was skeptical when I bought these and thought they were unnecessary, but I have definitely changed my mind! They are great! Easy to attach to the stroller and convenient. They keep my hands warm and cozy, even on very cold days.” $16.99 AT AMAZON

Stroller Muffs

Skip Hop Stroll-and-Go Stroller Muff From a brand beloved for its baby gear, this stroller muff from Skip Hop has a handy clear zip pocket for your phone — no need to keep taking your phone out of your coat pocket (and accidentally dropping it in the snow). It even has a port for your headphones if you like listening to podcasts as you stroll. The muff is water-resistant, fleece-lined, and machine washable — and it attaches to any stroller with snap-together tabs. One happy customer noted, “I walk my kids to school and tote the baby along and this keeps my hands warm along the way. Even my kids try to steal the stroller away so they can put their hands in it.” $30.19 AT AMAZON

Aosbos Stroller Muff Most stroller mittens and stroller muffs only come in in subdued, neutral colors, so this bright red is a nice alternative for those dreary winter days! This muff is windproof, waterproof, and lined with soft “premium flannel,” and it fastens with stainless steel snaps. (Besides using it on your stroller, the company suggests using this stroller muff indoors while you’re watching TV, reading, and so on, which, I guess?) When they send you your order, Aosbos also throws in a handy pair of stroller hooks. One reviewer noted that this stroller muff is great for NYC winters! $19.99 AT AMAZON

BETITETO Stroller Hand Muff This genius stroller muff comes with a clear snap pocket for your phone so you can operate it on the go. The muff attaches to your stroller’s handlebar via snap so it’s super easy to install. The polyester exterior is windproof and water-resistant, and the cozy fleece lining is very soft and fluffy for keeping hands warm — no matter how nasty it is outside. $21.00 AT AMAZON

Winmany Stroller Muff Here’s another stroller muff option that has a clear zip pocket for your phone. The outer layers of the muff are water-resistant, and the fleece inside is soft and warm. One reviewer noted, “First time mom here and I didn’t know anything about this until I spent the winter indoors with my toddler. We had to bust out which meant zoo days even in 40 degree weather. This simple hand warmer attaches easily to the stroller to keep mom’s hands nice and warm while trying to wear out her stir crazy child. Highly recommend! $16.99 AT AMAZON

Stroller Mittens

liuliuby CozyMitts Stroller Mittens These stroller mittens from NYC company liuliuby will work with any closed crossbar or open double-handle stroller, and the zipper that attaches the mittens to the stroller ensures that cold air stays out. The mittens are windproof, water-resistant, and lined with soft fleece. They’re one-size-fits-all, are available in gray and black. Plus, they are machine washable. One reviewer noted, “These feel heavenly! So soft and cozy! They’re like wrapping my hands in a plush blanket. Highly recommend!!” $29.99 AT AMAZON

Stokke Stroller Mittens These stroller mittens are a bit of a splurge compared to the other options we’ve rounded up, but they have genuine sheepskin cuffs in addition to their soft, fleece lining. They also look more stylish than you’d expect for a stroller-related product! These mittens are made from water-repellent materials that are free of PFCs (per- and poly-fluorinated chemicals), and they’re compatible with all Stokke strollers (no surprise there!) as well as most strollers from other brands. $49.00 AT AMAZON

7AM Enfant Stroller Mittens These water-repellent, machine washable stroller mittens — lined with anti-pilling fleece — are rated to -4°F/-20°C. You can use them with any double-hand stroller or stroller with a crossbar. The pictured color is just one of several options (and it’s the only shiny one); others include gray, black/gray, and a star print. (Bonus: 7AM is a woman-owned company, and all of their products are 100% vegan.) One mom wrote, “We cannot live without this when going outside in the winter. It definitely protects your hands from the freezing cold wind.” $48.00 AT AMAZON

