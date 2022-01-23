The Best Stroller Covers That’ll Keep Your Kid Dry And Warm

Luis Diaz Devesa/Getty Images

Okay, we’re not here to tell you how to live your life, but as we enter rainy/windy/snowy season, YOU ONE HUNDRED PERCENT NEED A STROLLER COVER. Sorry, was that aggressive?

Since we’re still in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, going for walks can be a safe activity to do with your kids while also keeping you sane. But sometimes rain happens. Getting caught in the rain might sound adventurous and fun (specifically when there are piña coladas involved), but dealing with mother nature while pushing your baby in a stroller is anything but. The best way to protect them from weather like rain, snow, wind, and everything in between is to invest in a stroller cover — not to be confused with a stroller blanket. Don’t worry, it’s not a huge investment — they’re all pretty reasonably priced. A stroller cover is also a genius way to keep your child protected from COVID and germs in general if they’re too young for a mask.

We did the research and found the best stroller covers — ones that are waterproof or water-resistant, have a universal fit, ventilation, storage compartments, an easy-access window, and convenient storage. Here’s something to note when making a decision on which to buy — if you see a product listed with an M (Black-M, for example), it means the cover includes a mosquito net.

No matter how many times you check your weather app before heading out for a walk with your kids, you’re bound to get caught in some inclement weather at some point. Store one of these bad boys in your stroller’s compartment for those just-in-case moments so you can walk stress-free — at least as it pertains to your kids getting wet.

Take a look at the 11 best stroller covers below.

Stroller Covers For Rain

Bemece Stroller Rain Cover If you’re looking for a stroller cover that protects against rain, snow, wind, mosquitos, germs, and dust, this one is a great option. It’s made of waterproof and transparent plastic so you can keep and eye on your baby and they can see the world around them. It’s also made of EVA film, which is more environmentally friendly. The cover has mesh holes on each side for proper ventilation and breathability. $17.99 AT AMAZON

Hrzeem Rain Cover Babies loooove putting everything in their mouths, and this plastic stroller cover will probably not be the exception. Luckily, it’s made of 100 percent EVA, a non-toxic and eco-friendly material that doesn’t produce a strong odor. As for the breathability, mesh windows on both sides allow your child to breathe comfortably without getting wet. Pro tip: Even though a company lists that a rain shield has a universal fit, you should still make sure the dimensions work with your stroller. $18.00 AT AMAZON

Aligle Double Rain Shield Raincoats aren’t just for people and very adorable dogs who don’t like to get wet, they’re also for strollers. Don’t fret if you have a front and rear seat stroller, this universal rain cover is made for exactly that scenario. It has perforated air vents for air circulation, but it’s also open on the bottom so air flow shouldn’t be a problem. According to reviews, it’s easy to set up, easy to clean, and easy to store. High five for easy things. $12.00 AT AMAZON

Simplicity Rain And Wind Shield You can be out and about in the pouring rain with this affordable cover and your baby won’t even realize it’s wet outside, as they’ll be completely dry. You, on the other hand, well… you’ll know. It fits most strollers and has adequate ventilation. One reviewer noted that the cover can withstand a windy, rainy Seattle day, which should give you a solid idea of its efficiency. $17.00 AT AMAZON

Bob Gear Weather Shield for Single Jogging Strollers From the creators of the BOB stroller comes the BOB stroller cover. It fits perfectly on most BOB Gear Single Jogging Strollers, but check the Amazon listing for a full list of compatible strollers to be sure. The cover comes with airflow vents for easy breathability, which is important since the bottom fits tightly around the stroller. Compared to other stroller covers, it’s on the pricey side, but you’re paying for a high quality product from a brand you already know and love. So is it worth it? Totally up to you. $70.00 AT AMAZON

Vanshchan Ventilated Weather Shield Here’s another ventilated option that provides protection from weather and other people’s breath. It’s on the thin side, so while it might not keep your child completely insulated from cold weather, it’ll certainly keep them dry in the rain. It’s made of EVA with no PVC or softeners, and it will fit most single strollers. One reviewer wrote, “The cover is thin, but we like that. It doesn’t overheat our baby and we like how much we can see him as well as how much he can see the world around him. We also like that we have a slight barrier around him while walking around others.” $16.00 AT AMAZON

Stroller Weather Shield

Manito Elegance Plus Stroller Weather Shield Have a standard upright small, medium, or full-size stroller or jogger? Check out this stroller cover with great reviews. It has 99 percent UV protective window and a pull-down sun screen curtain for extra sun protection. While it wouldn’t be safe to use a stroller cover when it’s too hot outside, added sun protection is never a bad thing — even on a chilly day. Water repellant, windproof, and non-toxic fabric that covers the stroller from top to bottom protects your little one from rain, snow, dust, and wind. This cover might be too big for compact or umbrella strollers, but it can be adjusted to fit most standard upright strollers from major brands with a canopy measuring between 15 inches to 19 inches. To mix things up a bit, this one comes in five color options: black, blue, gray, green, and red. $28.00 AT AMAZON

Fasoty Stroller Weather Shield So many stroller weather shields are similar to the next, it’s really about finding one at the price you’re willing to pay. Affordability is key for what’s essentially a stroller poncho. This affordable option from FASOTY fits on most strollers and will protect from the unwanted elements, including COVID and all her ugly variants. Want to take your toddler shopping but they won’t wear a mask? Throw this mask on the stroller and be on your way. $12.00 AT AMAZON

Emoly Double Door Design Weather Shield No one ever said a stroller cover wouldn’t make your child look like tiny space baby, but they’ll be dry and warm, so tiny space baby it is. This one is made with 100 percent EVA, and there’s mesh netting on both sides to make sure your baby has enough airflow. Sometimes getting your baby in and out of these things is hard and annoying, but this one has a large window in the front that gives you easy access. (It also allows your baby to clearly see through it.) $14.00 AT AMAZON

Baohua Travel Weather Shield You’re going to appreciate this stroller cover because it fits over the entire stroller, except for the handle and the wheels. Normally that means you wouldn’t have access to your important storage areas — you know, the ones that hold your phone, keys, coffee, and/or mimosa — but this stroller cover gives you large storage pockets of its own for your convenience. The large UV protective window on the front is the perfect size to take your child in and out, plus it’s one they can actually see out of. The cover fits most strollers and has ventilation. $26.00 AT AMAZON

Masirs Quilted Weather Shield If there’s an award for coziest looking weather shield, this one would win. It’s made of weatherproof quilted material, so even on cold days, you can take your child out and about for walks. The material also has a reflective trimming for safety at night. One reviewer wrote, “Bought this for a trip to NYC when it was rainy and windy. This cover worked perfect! My son didn’t mind it and it kept him warm and dry.” $13.00 AT AMAZON

