The 20 Best Gifts For Couples Who Already Have Everything

Food52/The Sill

In theory, buying a shared gift for couples sounds like a two birds, one stone situation, right? Knocking out one gift for two people lets you get through your shopping list a little faster. But in practice, it can be way easier said than done. How do you find a gift that both of them will like, that they don’t already own, and is within your budget?

If we were you, we’d simply scroll down to our 20 favorite gifts for all kinds of couples — from the foodies to the competitive types to the cozy-up-on-the-couch duos. Whether you’re buying a gift for an engagement, a new house, a holiday, or just because, we included gifts at various price points that are good for both their home and their relationship. You know us, just saving relationships left and right…

So go ahead, read on for the best gifts for couples — and no, we won’t judge if you end up buying these items for yourself instead.

Best Gifts For Couples

The Citizenry Imabari Waffle Towels No diss to your friends’ current towel situation, but if they’ve seen better days – say undergrad? – then it’s time to gift them an upgrade, like these ultra luxe Japanese waffle weave towels from The Citizenry. They’re lightweight, absorbent and super quick to dry, so they’re as practical as they are beautiful. Select from five colors, all calming neutrals, and from face, bath, hand or a set of towels. Each towel is made with long-staple Pima cotton and loomed in the oldest family-run mill in Imabari, Japan, all done in a fair-trade environment. $195 AT THE CITIZENRY

Kolossos Unfiltered Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil Set There’s olive oil, then there’s really nice olive oil. The good stuff can be a bit of a splurge, so it’s a treat of a gift for your chef-y friends. This set of two from Food52 calls itself a “choose your own adventure of weeknight cooking,” since one bottle is mild, with a delicate buttery flavor and hints of apricot, ripe apple and pine, while the other is peppery with hints of nuts, green tea and tomato leaf. Best yet, the bottles themselves are a piece of art – so sleek to keep on display in a kitchen. $40 FROM FOOD52

Vinglacé Wine Bottle Chiller & Wine Glass Having a glass of wine in a backyard has to be in our top five for life’s best simple pleasures. If you or your friends prefer to sip on white or rosé, this double-walled, vacuum-insulated bottle chiller and wine glass combo is a gift from the vino gods. It’s easy: pop in a chilled bottle of wine (or sparkling water) and it’ll stay cold for about four hours – not like it’ll take you four hours to drink it — while saving you wet hands from condensation. The chillers and glasses come in six colors, from sea glass to brushed bronze and more, and hey, may as well get a set for yourself too. $35 AT FOOD52

Nespresso Inissia Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi The couple that caffeinates together, stays together. Is that the phrase? If not, it should be. Upgrade your pals’ morning coffee routine with this Nespresso machine, which as one Amazon reviewer says, is the best thing ever invented. (We don’t disagree.) “Where has this been all my adult life?! I am in love. This is the BEST thing ever invented. When my alarm goes off in the morning, I don’t cry any longer. I slowly get my old tail out of bed, stumble downstairs, press a button, load a pod, press a button again, and wait 10 seconds for hot, deliciously strong coffee.” We’re craving a cup just reading that. Add a few sleeves of Nespresso pods to your friends’ gifts too, so they can dig in right away. $123.99 AT AMAZON

The Nopo Handmade Mexican Marbled Espresso Cups (Set of Four) Have you ever seen more gorgeous espresso cups? Add color and conversation to your friends’ mornings, or while pulling shots at the end of a dinner party. These marbled cups from The Nopo are handmade with 100% ceramic by local artisans in Oaxaca, Mexico using fair trade practices. Mix and match between the marbled white with grey and brown and the marbled white and blue options. Since they’re handmade, each piece varies slightly in design – even better! $89 AT THE NOPO

Anyday The Everyday Set Dinner is about to get significantly easier thanks to Anyday’s new innovative microwave cookware line, a first-of-its-kind design specifically created to make sophisticated and nutritious meals entirely in the microwave. (Yes, you read that right.) Anyday is female-founded and created in partnership with star chef David Chang – of Ugly Delicious and Momofuku fame – and going to save your friends so (!) much (!) time making dinner. $120 AT ANYDAY

Parachute Linen Duvet Cover Set You haven’t lived life to its fullest until you’ve slept on Parachute bedding, like this linen duvet cover set, which includes one duvet cover and one sham set. Crafted in Portugal from the finest European flax, this linen is soft to start and only gets softer with time, making it a gift that keeps giving. Choose from eight colors, all dreamy, natural neutrals. Not convinced? Take it from one reviewer who says, “If you’re on the fence, just do it! I have been holding out to purchase my first Parachute piece, and I wish I would have done it sooner!” $289 AT PARACHUTE

L'or de Seraphine Premium Scented Candle When in doubt, a candle is always a welcome gift. Everyone loves them, everyone could use more, everyone should have one burning at all times. We love these L’or de Seraphine candles, which both smell incredible and are incredibly chic to have around the house. This one has 80 hours of burn time and soon your friends’ home will have never smelled better. $45.00 AT AMAZON

Gifts For Couples Who Have Everything

Herschel Insulated Alexander Zip Tote When thinking of a gift for a couple, consider what they like to do together. Maybe go on hikes, or spend the afternoon at the beach? Then this insulated bag, new from fan favorite brand Herschel, could be the perfect gift for them. This size fits four bottles, includes a removable insulated bottle sleeve and keeps contents cold all day, so your buds can go to the mountains, hit up the beach or indulge in a picnic with a few cold bevvies. It comes in five colors and patterns, from basic black to hot pink and bluebird check. $69.99 AT HERSCHEL

The Sill Monstera Deliciosa Call us crazy plant mamas, but we think a little bit of greenery is the ultimate gift, since it can age with the couple, be propagated to make plant babies that can be gifted to other friends and, oh yeah, clean the air and beautify our homes while we’re at it. If gifting a plant, make it a low maintenance one, like a monstera deliciosa, which is pretty durable no matter the light situation or the “my friends are flaky and forget to water” situation. For this one from The Sill, choose from five different planter colors, upcycled from recycled plastic with a drainage hole and plug. The best part of monsteras is that they sprout new leaves fairly often, so they’ll grow alongside your couple friends. $67 AT THE SILL

JIGGY Puzzle Membership We’re suckers for winding down each night with a jigsaw puzzle – as long as there are no tricky toddlers around to steal and hide pieces – and if your friends are too, a subscription to JIGGY (a super cool puzzle brand that supports women artists) could be just the gift for them. Gift memberships include a monthly 500-piece puzzle and VIP perks, like early access to new puzzles. Choose between a three month, six month, or 12 month prepaid membership so your pals can puzzle all year ‘round. (Don’t worry, these memberships don’t auto renew.) $29 AT JIGGY

Keepsake Frames Gift Card We don’t know when framing photos became so difficult and so expensive, so we’re thanking our lucky stars for Keepsake, an app that makes printing and framing photos unbelievably easy. Gift your buds a gift card so they can scroll through their camera rolls, choose from the many different framing options to see what looks best and then wait just a few days for them to arrive in the mail. Voila! Art made easy. $25 AT KEEPSAKE FRAMES

Bearaby Tree Napper Weighted Blanket Most weighted blankets – a godsend for any restless sleeper – are too ugly to display in your living room, banished to shame under your duvet. But Bearaby somehow designed the world’s most beautiful weighted blanket, available in six colors. There’s nothing cheap about a Bearaby, but there’s nothing cheap in its materials (silky, natural eucalyptus) or production (hand-knit) either, so you know it’s a forever piece that your friends will treasure as they cuddle on the couch. Next time you see them well rested, they should thank you. $269 AT BEARABY

Rubbermaid Brilliance Storage 24-Piece Food Containers We’re boring adults now, so yeah, Rubbermaid containers make a great gift. Think about it: they’re something you want, something you need and maybe something you haven’t treated yourself to. Or in this case, your couple friends. They’ll think of you every time they pack up leftovers or stare aimlessly into their beautifully organized fridge with these clear containers that are 100% leak proof, airtight and shockingly light. $35.99 AT AMAZON

The Monocle Guide to Cosy Homes Any book from Monocle is a must-read, but this Cosy Homes guide is our absolute favorite. If your couple friends are moving into a new home, or sprucing up theirs, this makes for a thoughtful gift. This guide is hardcover, and details beautiful interiors, furniture, and locations, from Tokyo to Toronto, as well as the people who make all of the beauty happen. It’ll be on your friends’ coffee table forever – promise. $46.00 AT AMAZON

YesChef Subscription Touted as “Chef’s Table meets Masterclass,” YesChef is the ultimate gift for your foodie friends who want to take their culinary skills to the next level with the help of a few NBD teachers such as Francis Mallmann, Sean Brock and Nancy Silverton. Each class includes 12+ lessons and 30+ recipes, but isn’t a huge time commitment, as each class averages around 25 minutes long. Soon enough your buds will be serving up Mallmann’s signature dishes at dinner parties, so consider this a gift for everyone. $180 AT YESCHEF

Airbnb Experience Gift Card For the adventurous type of couple, or for the pair who’s always posting a glamorous Instagram from various parts of the world, give them a gift card to choose an Airbnb Experience. They could use it next time they hit the road to a new city, or they could cash it out as a staycation date night. The experiences vary from city to city, but think walking tours to cave kayaking to pottery lessons and so much more. $50 AT AIRBNB

The New York Times A Puzzle a Day: 365 Crossword Puzzles for a Year of Fun If you need a quick, easy and frankly inexpensive gift that your smarty pants friends will love, here you go. Foster some together time – and maybe some healthy, intellectual competition – with your friends by gifting them this New York Times crossword puzzle book, which will let them start their days together, with coffee and this book. (Wishful thinking, at least.) $16.79 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.