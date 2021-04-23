The Best Crib Mattress Covers To Protect Baby’s Bed (Because Accidents Are Going To Happen)

Getty Images/FotoDuets

A great crib mattress cover (or two) is a necessity for protecting one of your most important baby gear investments. Maybe you can relate: After a lot of careful research, you’ve finally picked out the crib, you’ve picked out a safe crib mattress, and you’ve found the cutest little sheet set there is. But there’s one thing you may have forgotten to pick out: The best crib mattress cover out there. A crib mattress cover doesn’t seem like it’s that important, but trust us, you definitely want a good one. It’ll protect that expensive mattress from the inevitable stains — think blowouts, spit-up, diaper leaks, and general spills. Throwing a mattress cover in the wash to clean is so much easier than scrubbing stinky stains off of a mattress. (And trust us, baby stains are no joke.)

When searching for the perfect crib mattress cover, you’ll want to opt for something waterproof so that it really acts as a barrier between the stain and the mattress. Get a cover that’s both firm and thin. Something too plush might seem nice and comfy (and probably is!), but it could pose a suffocation risk and just isn’t considered safe for a newborn baby. Of course, you’ll also want something as tight-fitting as possible, so make sure to consider the measurements of your mattress and the cover before purchasing. While most of the covers fit like fitted sheets, some are zippered options that may be a little easier to put on and take off.

Not sure where to start? Here’s a look at some of the best crib mattress covers available.

Waterproof Crib Mattress Covers

American Baby Company Protective Mattress Cover With over 24,000 positive reviews on Amazon, this American Baby Company option is a customer favorite. It’s both inexpensive and very effective. It’s made up of two layers: 100% soft polyester and a waterproof layer to keep the leaks from causing damage. The soft polyester is still firm enough for a little one, but it eliminates any crinkling noise that might otherwise bother them. It’s also really easy to put on and take off, with deep corners and elastic all around the bottom to ensure that it stays put. And the quality is great because even after washing it several times, it still looks good as new. $15.99 AT AMAZON

SureGuard Crib Mattress Protector This highly-rated mattress cover is especially suited for preventing allergies. It’s completely waterproof with a 10-year quality guarantee that should definitely last you through Baby’s crib years and beyond. It’s hypoallergenic and helps keep dust, mold, mildew, and pollen away from your little one. The 100% cotton terry surface is free of nasty chemicals and is soft and noiseless (which is important so Baby doesn’t get disturbed by unnecessary sounds). They won’t even know the cover is there! $25.97 AT AMAZON

PlushDeluxe Crib Mattress Cover This PlushDeluxe mattress cover is made of 100% bamboo, which means not only is it more sustainable, but it’s also incredibly soft to the touch. It’s waterproof but also completely breathable, and it’s noiseless. It’s hypoallergenic as well, and is free of vinyl, BPA, phthalate, latex, lead, flame retardants, and other harmful chemicals, making it ideal for babies with sensitive skin. $20.99 AT AMAZON

Sealy Stain Protection Fitted Mattress Cover The quilted top of this Sealy crib mattress cover is soft and comfortable, but it also has a PVC-free waterproof layer to keep the mattress as dry as possible. It’s enhanced with “repel and release” stain-fighting technology that keeps it even cleaner. And, this cover stays on the mattress really well; there’s a SecureStay full-fitted stretch skirt that wraps underneath the mattress for an extra snug fit so no bunching will occur. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Naturepedic Organic Waterproof Baby Crib Mattress Pad For those who are more interested in an organic option, there’s this Naturepedic cover. It’s made of 100% GOTS certified cotton for a super soft feel, as well as a waterproof layer that is quiet (no crinkling) and effective. That waterproof barrier is also super thin, so while it keeps liquids off the mattress, it doesn’t add unnecessary bulk. Customers love the high quality, with one reviewer writing, “From diaper blowouts [to] spit up, sick tummies to potty training, this mattress cover has done it all. My first one I bought in 2016 and it still is in great shape despite all it’s gone through.” $69.00 AT AMAZON

Crib Mattress Covers With Zippers

Biloban Zippered Crib Mattress Protector For a little bit of added protection, consider this Biloban zippered cover. It completely covers the entire mattress (compared to fitted sheet covers, which leave the bottom of the mattress open) to really prevent any leaks from getting through. The top surface and all four sides are waterproof, meaning that even if liquid goes down the side of the mattress, it isn’t getting to the mattress. The bottom isn’t waterproof, but it is very breathable to allow for sufficient airflow. It feels soft and plush and fits snugly around the mattress. $16.68 AT AMAZON

Jambini Zipper Crib Mattress Cover This mattress cover fully encases the entire mattress, preventing any leaks from seeping in. It’s soft to the touch and completely noise-free with no crinkling, but also offers four layers of waterproof protection. There are no harsh chemicals and it offers hypoallergenic protection to eliminate 99.9% of allergy-causing triggers. The safe zipper around the side ensures that the mattress can’t be pulled off the corners. $17.99 AT AMAZON

Guardmax Portable Crib Mattress Cover This Guardmax option zippers closed to protect the entire mattress and is made up of a soft top with waterproof layers to keep any liquids from getting in. It’s very breathable, hypoallergenic, and antibacterial, and the tight closure also helps keep bed bugs away. Keep in mind that this one is typically a better size for a portable crib rather than your baby’s crib in their nursery, but still a great option to have if you use the portable crib often. $17.97 AT AMAZON

