14 Super NSFW And Prank Gift Stocking Stuffers

For the fellow grownups in your life who share your dirty humor, here are some dirty, NSFW stocking stuffer ideas, because why not make the holidays a little more interesting? Ditch the chocolate oranges, hand lotions, lip balms, and other boring, expected stocking stuffers, and get your S.O. sibling, or roommate a gift that’s worthy of many LOLs, even if it’s just between the two of you. Just a fair warning, some of these stocking stuffers are REALLY dirty — luckily, many of us are WFH anyway, so taking a peek at this list won’t get any stern looks from your manager.

Npw Grope On A Rope Soap This clutched hand is allegedly meant to hold your soap in the shower, but it also looks…really dirty. We highly suggest placing this in the guest bathroom so that when you have friends or your in-laws over, they’ll wonder WTF you’re up to. $14.99 AT AMAZON

That's Bullshit Button Anyone someone says something that smells of bullshittery, you can just wack your new bullshit button! Did your SO just say they “definitely used the right detergent” but totally didn’t? BULLSHIT. Did your in-laws claim they followed the schedule you left them when they offered to babysit your kids? BULLSHIT. This is truly a must have for a bullshit-free 2021. $11.99 AT AMAZON

Blow Me Candle Definitely have this “Blow Me” candle (that smells like bubblegum!) as the centerpiece whenever you feel like being passive aggressive the next time you have unwanted guests over. What? It’s just bubble gum. $18.99 AT AMAZON

Go to Hell Socks Sometimes, it’s not polite to say what we’re really thinking. Which is why we’re totally allowed to wear our thoughts on ours socks. Bonus: These are made with super soft cotton, so you really might want to buy a couple pairs. $13 AT ALWAYS FITS

Oreo ‘Snack’ Pack Soaps These Oreo-shaped soaps look so real, you’ll want to get ready with your camera when your giftee goes to take a bite out of one. They also do make great soaps, so after you’ve pranked your loved one, go ahead and chuck them in the bathroom (they smell nice, too!). $7.25 AT ETSY

Denture soap set Realistic soap strikes again! This time, it’s a pair of dentures. Leave them in the guest bathroom or your kids’ bathroom and pretend to be upset that they stole them on you (while pretending to be toothless, obvs). $7 AT ETSY

Eat Your Unicorn Meat Sweatshirt This “Eat Your Unicorns” sweater is…terrifying? And also amazing — if you’re into dark shit and have dark humor, that is. This cotton-polyester blend sweater is also just really nice quality, so we wouldn’t blame you if you wore it everywhere. Prepare for LOOKS. $29.95 AT AMAZON

Looks Like It's Fuck This Shit O'Clock Mug This honest mug is how we feel at approximately noon every day. Might as well lean into it when we have our third cup of coffee. $9.99 AT AMAZON

WAP Candle Light a candle in ode of one of the best songs of the year. (You can actually pick the candle’s scent, like peppermint stick, cinnamon vanilla, white birch, snickerdoodle, and more.) $11.20 AT ETSY

Yet Despite the Look On My Face You Are Still Talking Instead of asking someone to kindly shut the fuck up (because that can be rude and perhaps too direct) just put what you want to say on a mug and enjoy your coffee in front of them, wordlessly. $12.99 AT AMAZON

The Original Wine Condoms This “condom” was hilariously created by a mom and her son, who wanted to solve the problem of unsealed wine bottles. The shrink-to-fit technology makes it so every “condom” will fit around an open bottle, no matter the size. And it works, keeping your vino fresh and tasty. $14.97 AT AMAZON

CalExotics Hide & Play Lipstick It looks like lipstick…but it’s actually a vibrator. Ah ha! With 8 vibration and pulsation settings, this waterproof toy is small but mighty. Use the code “GIFT” for the discount! $21.43 AT ELLA PARADIS Was $31.99

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.