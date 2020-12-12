14 Super NSFW And Prank Gift Stocking Stuffers

For the fellow grownups in your life who share your dirty humor, here are some dirty, NSFW stocking stuffer ideas, because why not make the holidays a little more interesting? Ditch the chocolate oranges, hand lotions, lip balms, and other boring, expected stocking stuffers, and get your S.O. sibling, or roommate a gift that’s worthy of many LOLs, even if it’s just between the two of you. Just a fair warning, some of these stocking stuffers are REALLY dirty — luckily, many of us are WFH anyway, so taking a peek at this list won’t get any stern looks from your manager.
Npw Grope On A Rope Soap
This clutched hand is allegedly meant to hold your soap in the shower, but it also looks…really dirty. We highly suggest placing this in the guest bathroom so that when you have friends or your in-laws over, they’ll wonder WTF you’re up to.
That's Bullshit Button
Anyone someone says something that smells of bullshittery, you can just wack your new bullshit button! Did your SO just say they “definitely used the right detergent” but totally didn’t? BULLSHIT. Did your in-laws claim they followed the schedule you left them when they offered to babysit your kids? BULLSHIT. This is truly a must have for a bullshit-free 2021.
Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Fuck Off Oven Mitt
Just sprinkle a liiiiiittle bit of back the fuck off and let me do my thing — and this doesn’t have to be specific to the kitchen, either.
Blow Me Candle
Definitely have this “Blow Me” candle (that smells like bubblegum!) as the centerpiece whenever you feel like being passive aggressive the next time you have unwanted guests over. What? It’s just bubble gum.
Go to Hell Socks
Sometimes, it’s not polite to say what we’re really thinking. Which is why we’re totally allowed to wear our thoughts on ours socks. Bonus: These are made with super soft cotton, so you really might want to buy a couple pairs.
Oreo ‘Snack’ Pack Soaps
These Oreo-shaped soaps look so real, you’ll want to get ready with your camera when your giftee goes to take a bite out of one. They also do make great soaps, so after you’ve pranked your loved one, go ahead and chuck them in the bathroom (they smell nice, too!).
Denture soap set
Realistic soap strikes again! This time, it’s a pair of dentures. Leave them in the guest bathroom or your kids’ bathroom and pretend to be upset that they stole them on you (while pretending to be toothless, obvs).
The Serial Killer Coloring Book: An Adult Coloring Book Full of Famous Serial Killers
Any true crime docuseries or podcast lover will be all about this coloring book, which allows you to color in Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy’s face, which is actually pretty cathartic.
Eat Your Unicorn Meat Sweatshirt
This “Eat Your Unicorns” sweater is…terrifying? And also amazing — if you’re into dark shit and have dark humor, that is. This cotton-polyester blend sweater is also just really nice quality, so we wouldn’t blame you if you wore it everywhere. Prepare for LOOKS.
Looks Like It's Fuck This Shit O'Clock Mug
This honest mug is how we feel at approximately noon every day. Might as well lean into it when we have our third cup of coffee.
WAP Candle
Light a candle in ode of one of the best songs of the year. (You can actually pick the candle’s scent, like peppermint stick, cinnamon vanilla, white birch, snickerdoodle, and more.)
Yet Despite the Look On My Face You Are Still Talking
Instead of asking someone to kindly shut the fuck up (because that can be rude and perhaps too direct) just put what you want to say on a mug and enjoy your coffee in front of them, wordlessly.
The Original Wine Condoms
This “condom” was hilariously created by a mom and her son, who wanted to solve the problem of unsealed wine bottles. The shrink-to-fit technology makes it so every “condom” will fit around an open bottle, no matter the size. And it works, keeping your vino fresh and tasty.
CalExotics Hide & Play Lipstick
It looks like lipstick…but it’s actually a vibrator. Ah ha! With 8 vibration and pulsation settings, this waterproof toy is small but mighty. Use the code “GIFT” for the discount!
Was $31.99