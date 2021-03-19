The Best Dog Rain Booties That Are Water Resistant, Comfy, And Obviously Adorable

Getty Images

Just when you thought your dog couldn’t get any cuter, put them in dog rain boots. (Just as cute as kids’ rain boots, if not cuter.) Go ahead, squeal. Not only are dog rain boots cute as hell, but they’re also practical and protective, whether you’re out on the hiking trails or walking on hot pavement or out for a stroll on a rainy day. And they go perfectly with a dog rain jacket.

Not all dog rain boots are alike, though, so keep a few things in mind as you shop for a pair. You’ll want to buy dog boots with a material that is water resistant, with a rugged, textured non-slip sole. Pay close attention to the brand’s size guidelines too, since paw sizes vary from breed to breed and dog to dog. Boots that are too big will slip off and boots that are too small; well, you can’t wrestle a dog into those.

To measure your pup’s paw, place the paw on a piece of paper and gently press down on the top to mimic how the paw spreads when your dog is walking. Mark the left and right sides of the paper, then measure the distance between the marks and choose the next largest size. If between sizes, go up.

If your dog has trouble walking at first, be patient and try again. Praise your pupper for trying new things, and give them treats so they have a positive association with the boots. It’s not unlike putting shoes on a toddler. Try, try again.

Scroll on for six of the best dog rain boots. Then send us pics of your cute pups in boots, will ya?

Best Dog Rain Boots

PK.ZTopia Dog Rain Boots If you have a rough ‘n’ tumble four-legged friend, these PK.ZTopia dog rain boots might be the best fit for your pup. They tout themselves as being sturdy, wear resistant, and bite resistant. The booties expand to put on, and the two adjustable and reflective fasteners strap on to ensure a snug fit. As one Amazon reviewer said, “I love how these shoes protect my dog’s paws. They are easy to put on and his feet are protected from heat, rocks, or anything that can harm him. I would definitely recommend them!” $24.95 AT AMAZON

Shaboo Prints Dog Rain Boots If you live in a cold and snowy area, these dog rain boots will make your pup’s wintertime walking way easier. These Shaboo Prints boots are best for medium and large dogs, and are made of wind resistant material. Their durable anti-slip soles provide stability and traction, allowing them to be used indoors or outdoors, in wet or dry conditions, and on hot or cold days. $21.89 AT AMAZON

RUFFWEAR Grip Trex Outdoor Dog Boots In terms of the dog boots market, these RUFFWEAR ones are at the high point, price-wise. But for good reason: they protect your pup’s paws no matter what could hurt them – hiking, trail running, hot pavement and other outdoor adventures. One Amazon reviewer raves, “I live in Arizona and I am SO grateful for these booties. My dog doesn’t mind wearing them at all and they totally protect her from the heat. I get stopped all the time out in public asking where I got them because my pup acts like nothing is different.” They’re also easy to put on, ventilated and come with a reflective trim. $37.50 AT AMAZON

Xanday Breathable Dog Boots These Xanday dog boots check all the boxes: breathable netting, wear-resistant soles, as well as reflective and adjustable straps. And yes, you can teach old dogs new trick, like this Amazon reviewer tells: “My dog is old, and has trouble moving her back legs properly. She drags her feet, so her nails were worn down, almost to the point of bleeding. I saw these, put them on her and she has not wanted to take them off since! She walks better, faster, more sure-footed. Tried to adjust them this morning and she got up and walked away – wouldn’t let me take them off.” $29.99 AT AMAZON

Best Waterproof Dog Boots

Frisco Anti-Slip Water Resistant Reflective Dog Boots These durable boots come in 7 sizes (it’s best to check their size chart and measure your pup’s paws before you make a purchase), and are perfect for all kinds of water. They’re specifically anti-slip, though, and they’re reflective, which means your pup is safer when out walking at night. The water-resistant PVC soles keep your pupper’s paws dry, and they’re easy to take off and put on. $35 AT CHEWY

CovertSafe Dog Boots CovertSafe is trying to reel us in with that pic of a golden retriever puppy…and it’s working. Their non-slip, waterproof dog booties are available in seven sizes, for dogs 14 to 90 pounds. The boots have a rugged sole and are made from high quality fabrics so you can bring your doggo on a wild adventure while keeping his paws safe. $21.98 AT AMAZON

Pawz Waterproof Dog Boots In need of something you won’t miss *too* much if it gets lost? Going on a trip and worried your pup will run off with a boot you’ll never see again? This disposable rain boot option is great (although you can totally reuse them if you want/can), as they’re made of a planet-friendly rubber that are comfortable for pups and durable enough for all kinds of weather. These come in sizes Tiny to X-Large, and they’re waterproof, so no need to fret about wet, cold paws! $14 AT CHEWY

Hcpet Dog Booties Like to hike with your pup? These dog boots might be your best bet for your four-legged friend’s paws. As one Amazon reviewer wrote, “They’re teeny tiny hiking boots for your dog. If you hike on rocky substrate or live in an extreme climate these will save your pet’s paws.” They’re soft, non-slip and waterproof, and come in a variety of colors, from a neutral khaki to look-at-me lake blue. AT AMAZON

