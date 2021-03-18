The Best Dog Raincoats To Help Keep Your Pooch AND Your Home Dry

Amazon

Dog raincoats for your favorite pooch? Pup parents, rejoice! April showers may bring May flowers, but they also bring wet dogs. But instead of spending too much time toweling off your pup after a rainy walk (not with the nice towels — gah!), or avoiding rainy walks altogether, you simply need one inexpensive garment: a dog raincoat. So until roller skating weather rolls around — that is, warm air and dry, sunny skies — your best bet is to equip everyone in the fam with gear that’ll protect them against the elements. (BTW, we have top picks for kids raincoats and mens rain jackets, too.)

We’ve shopped the 10 best dog raincoats for you, for both small breeds and large, from petite teacup Pomeranians to big Bernese mountain dogs and every cute pooch in between. Read on for windproof, rainproof, and reflective dog raincoats that will make your spring so much easier.

And really, is there anything cuter than a dog in a raincoat? We think not.

Best Dog Raincoats

HDE Dog Raincoat Hooded Slicker Poncho This dog raincoat is top-rated on Amazon and we can see why. It’s made with 100% polyester, allowing your pooch to stay comfortable and dry no matter how dreary the weather. Its highly reflective material also helps your pet stay safe if you’re out during poor visibility or for a nighttime walk. Adjust the belly strap for a comfortable and secure fit. It comes in 14 colors and patterns, as well as sizes small to extra large. $17.99 AT AMAZON

Pro Plums Adjustable Lightweight Dog Raincoat This Pro Plums design is all about versatility. With an adjustable collar and adjustable back strap, your pup will fit comfortably in this raincoat, no matter the breed or size. The reflective trims are helpful, especially on dark, dreary walks, and you can connect the vest with your leash through the jacket’s harness hole. The thermal material even helps keep your pup comfortable, keeping them warm on a cool walk and cool on a muggy day. Perhaps best of all? It’s machine washable. $22.99 AT AMAZON

Lautus Pets Waterproof Dog Raincoat Keep your pup comfortably dry on a wet walk with this waterproof and windproof dog raincoat. Its mesh lining also keeps your four-legged friend warm in cool weather and cooler on hot days. The zippered, adjustable collar and adjustable rear leg straps ensure the raincoat stays in place too. It includes a harness hole, six reflective zones, and a one-year guarantee. $20.00 AT AMAZON

Dociote Dog Raincoat with Adjustable Belly Strap and Leash Hole No one wants to wrestle their four-legged friend into a dog raincoat. So, this Dociote pick makes slipping it on and off easy, thanks to a hedging design that doesn’t require dogs to raise their legs — there’s also an adjustable chest strap. There’s also an adjustable chest strap, foot bands, and an adjustable hood complete with a clear shield (aww!). It includes a reflective strip, can be machine washed and, of course, twill make your canine look super cute. $18.99 AT AMAZON

Ellie Dog Wear Zip Up Dog Raincoat Got the most fashionable Fido on the block? Here, we’ve found the raincoat for your Vogue-worthy pup. This double-layered zip-up raincoat comes with additional buttons, so it’s adjustable, easy to put on, and, of course, stylish. The hoodie is removable, and it includes an opening for a harness as well as small pockets for post-walk treats. It’s available in sizes XXS to XL, though commenters say this style is a better fit for smaller dogs. It also comes in yellow, navy, red, and light grey. $52.99 AT AMAZON

Best Large Dog Raincoats

IREENUO Dog Raincoat Have a huge hound? This raincoat is meant solely for big breeds, as it ranges in sizes from large to XXXXX-large (!). The waterproof coated fabric and faconne velvet lining keep your four-legged friend dry, warm, and clean – what could be better? It’s windproof too, good for cold winter days, and features a reflective brim and adjustable velcro design. $25.99 AT AMAZON

HAPEE Dog Raincoats for Large Dogs For all your big, beautiful furry friends, nab one of these HAPEE Dog Raincoats, which comes in sizes up to 2XL++. Its rain-resistant material is lightweight and breathable, especially perfect for big dogs, and features reflective strips to keep your pooch visible on moonlit strolls. It also comes with a highly-adjustable belly strap and leg straps that are also elastic in design. $20.80 AT AMAZON

RC Pet Products Packable Dog Rain Poncho Got a long-haired breed that doesn’t need extra warmth? This could be the dog raincoat for your little – or not so little – one. This lightweight water-resistant taffeta rain poncho, with an adjustable velcro waistband and leash access hole, comes in sizes XX-small to XX-large. RC Pet Products also commits to repairing or replacing any broken or damaged product for the life of your pet. And how cute is that rubber ducky pattern? $11.50 AT AMAZON

VIZPET Dog Raincoat Scroll through the Amazon comments for the VIZPET Dog Raincoat, and one phrase comes up again and again: “high-quality.” The waterproof nylon material ensures your pup stays dry and comfortable in wet weather while the built-in leash slot allows for a quick connection to your dog’s collar. Bonus? The fluorescent green color and two reflective stripes on the back provide extra visibility during cloudy days. It’s available in sizes small to XXX-large. $16.99 AT AMAZON

NACOCO Large Dog Raincoat Heads up, big dog owners: Amazon reviewers love this dog raincoat, which is available up to size XXX-large. The polyester material is both waterproof and breathable. It also features a drawstring hood, a back pocket with a velcro flap closure, and reflective strips on the back. Take it from one reviewer, who said, “I have a 120lb Lab mix who is very hard to size since he has a large chest area and neck. This jacket is perfect on him! The fabric is soft and flexible and does a great job of keeping the rain out. Great value!” $18.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.