8 Roller Skates That Prove Summer’s Biggest Trend Is For Kids AND Adults

Quarantine has had us doing a lot of things we never thought we’d do. Like baking 10,000 loves of bread from scratch. And wearing matching sweatsuits like our own moms did back in the ’80s (but ours are much cooler, of course). And now, apparently, like spending all of our free time bike riding and roller skating.

At least that’s what all the cool kids—and the cool adults—are doing these days, after the nostalgic trend made a comeback on TikTok (no shame, we’re guilty of spending hours scrolling through the app, too!). Maybe it’s because it’s an excuse to get outside after months of cabin fever or maybe it’s because the newest roller skates for women are just so dang cute. We don’t care why it’s trending—we’re just excited to lace up and hit the road (or the rink).

To help you partake in your own skating sesh, we’ve rounded up the best roller skates for kids and adults— from the glittery to the glow-in-the-dark to the classic white leather. Some of them are even adjustable, so buy them now and they’ll actually fit for a few seasons (unlike the sneaks you bought for BTS last fall).

We know what you and your mini-me will be doing this weekend…

Chicago Women's Classic Roller Skates There’s just something about a pair of classic white skates that takes us back to the days of our youth spent starry-eyed watching Tara Lipinski float around the ice rink. While you may never win an Olympic gold, you can wear a similar pair of crisp white booties (albeit with wheels instead of blades). These vinyl ones from popular brand Chicago Skates have thousands of five-star reviews for feeling as good as they look—the high-top design provides ample support for your ankle while the adjustable collar lets you customize the perfect fit. As if all that wasn’t enough, did we mention the skates have hot pink wheels? Tara Lipinski who?! $28.04 AT AMAZON

Circle Society Girls' Craze Sugar Drops Adjustable Quad Roller Skates Here’s the thing about buying shoes (or in this case, skates) for your kids—you spend $50+ on the pair they “have to have” only to watch them either a) wear them once and then toss them in the closet never to be seen again or b) grow out of them in a month. Fortunately, these roller skates are the solution. They have an easy-twist knob that lets you adjust the boot up to four sizes so they grow with your child. And, even though your little one probably doesn’t care about that nifty feature, they will be obsessed with the adorable metallic dot print (and bright aqua wheels) that will make these skates the envy of the rink. $50 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

Circle Society Adjustable Roller Skates for Kids Maybe you want your daughter to get into skating so she spends more time outside instead of on the couch watching endless episodes of Bunk’d. Or maybe you want her to have something to occupy her summer afternoons so you can, you know, actually finally do laundry and other exciting adult things. Whatever your (somewhat selfish) reason, nothing will get her excited to lace up quite like this pair of adjustable, 70s-inspired roller skates. The combo of bubble gum pink and baby blue along with the shimmery winged accents on the ankle collars will make her feel like a real-life roller rink princess. I.e. you just won Mom of the Year. $37.67 AT AMAZON

Otw-Cool Adjustable Roller Skates for Boys & Girls You can’t wear light-up roller skates (um hello, where’s the adult size?!) so you’ll have to settle with living vicariously through your mini me with this flashy pair. All eight wheels of the high-top skates— which also have a padded collar and adjustable straps for ultimate comfort—illuminate while they’re riding around and even better, don’t require batteries. A.k.a. they’re ready to go from the moment you take them out of the box. Those same light-up wheels are also made of a durable urethane material that makes them perfect for both indoor (if you have a roller rink nearby) and outdoor (if you have a driveway or local park) use. And yes, they’re adjustable— with the push of a button they grow! $70.99 AT AMAZON

Lenexa #uGOgrl Girls & Ladies Quad Roller Skates Flower power, but make it 2020. That’s what you get with this pretty pair of #uGoGirl roller skates, which have a feminine floral design embroidered on the side of the boot. Available in purple, pink, sky blue, and coral, they’re also lined with a plush terry cloth (no blisters or aching feet here!) and boast lightweight nylon plates so you can skate laps around all the teeny boppers (those hours you spent on the elliptical are seriously about to pay off. One mom raved, “I purchased these for my daughter because we have become frequent flyers at the skating rink. I loved the fun colors these skates had to offer and upon receiving them I love that they are super cushioned and comfy around the ankle, for her to wear right out of the box. She literally wakes up and puts them on to wear around the house all day. Thank goodness for tile floors 😉 They come with outdoor wheels on them which is great for her because she likes to wear them everywhere.” $79.99 AT AMAZON

C7skates Premium Quad Roller Skates for Women You can’t always get what you want, Mom, (hello, partner who doesn’t snore and a bank account that actually has enough left over for impulse Lululemon sprees) but sometimes you can—like with this adorable pair of roller skates that are equal parts cute and comfortable. In retro shades like aquamarine, lemon pop, and peachy keen, the faux leather C7 skates have a padded yet lightweight bootie that keep your feet snug and secure along with quad-style wheels and a toe stopper in the front (perfect for beginners!). One woman who purchased them said they’re hands-down the best thing she’s bought in quarantine so far. $139 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Crazy Skates Glam Roller Skates Everyone knows that it’s not about how well you roller skate—it’s about how good you look while you’re doing it. A.k.a. if you haven’t strapped on skates since you were a teenager all those years ago you better have an eye-catching pair like this one to distract everyone from the fact that you’re one second away from face-planting. Not only are the booties coated in a glittery glam finish (in colors like purple, pink, teal, and even gold) but both the laces and wheels have more than their fair share of sparkle, too. And yes, they’re 100 percent made for adults—because why should kids get to have all the fun? $99.00 AT AMAZON

Roller Derby Candi Girl Sabina Artistic Roller Skates Roller skating is fun but roller skating in neon pink—or bright teal—skates is just a whole new level of excitement. That’s what your child will get to experience with this pair, which has over 1,100 rave reviews on Amazon. Not only do the retro high-top booties have a soft, padded lining but both skates also have a non-marking toe stop and four sturdy wheels that make turning, cruising, and stopping all a breeze for your little beginner. Take it from this mama: “My daughter screamed the moment she opened the box and saw these skates. She says they fit comfortably and glide smoothly—she’s constantly stopped by people asking about her skates!” $79.99 AT AMAZON

