These Cute Dog Sweaters Are The Paw-fect Layer For Your Canine Companion

Getting a dog sweater for your beloved pooch — as well as spoiling them with lots of other accessories and toys — is one of the fun parts about being a dog mom. (And if you don’t have one yet, keep this in mind when the kids coerce you into getting them a puppy … it’ll happen eventually, no joke.) If your dog is small or older, and you live in a place where it tends to get pretty cold outside, then it’s definitely a good idea to stock up on some warm layers. Your fur baby will wear it throughout the fall and winter, and probably well into the spring, too. So you’ll want to pick a good one, because the best dog sweaters are protective, comfortable, super soft, and fun to look at.

Dog sweaters aren’t just a fashion statement for your pet (although they can be très chic): depending on the type of pup you have, they can also be really important in cold temperatures. As mentioned, small dogs aren’t able to generate as much body heat as a larger dog, so they need a little help staying warm and cozy when it’s windy outside. Even some larger dogs that don’t have thick coats need another layer of protection when there’s a chill in the air. And if you have a puppy or an aging dog, you’ll probably need a sweater, since they also can’t generate or maintain body heat that well.

The below dog sweaters are fun and cute, and there’s something for every type of dog. Check them out below for a mini puppy makeover:

Best Dog Sweaters

Idepet Dog Sweater Perfect for pups who don’t like feeling confined, this soft woolen dog sweater is a total classic: comfortable, cozy, and simple. It comes in a bunch of different colors and is nice and loose on the openings so that your dog is able to move around as much as they want to. $9.99 ON AMAZON

Gooby Dog Fleece Vest This brightly-colored fleece vest is great for transitional weather: it’s warm and soft, but without longer arms and legs, it’s great for days when it’s not too cold out. It’s made of polyester, so it keeps moisture off your dog, even if you’re walking in the rain, and the leash attachment is a great addition. $11.80 ON AMAZON

JoyDaog Fleece Lined Dog Jacket If you want something a bit more heavy-duty than a typical sweater, try this jacket. It has two layers and is lined with soft fleece for chilly temperatures. The outside is windproof as well. There’s a leash hole on the neck and three buttons down the front, which make it super convenient to put on and take off a squirming dog. $14.99 ON AMAZON

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Ribbed Dog Sweater When it comes to human loungewear, Barefoot Dreams is known for its incredibly soft and fluffy material that is also surprisingly durable. This little sweater for pups is just as comfortable as all of their other products, with a high neck that can easily be rolled down. $39.00 AT NORDSTROM

Cutest Dog Sweaters

Kuoser Dog Coat Sweaters are great to keep dogs warm, but sometimes you want something that will hold up even in wet and stormy weather. This dog coat is water-resistant, with a soft and warm inner layer to keep your pup dry and happy. It’s also reversible, with a plain side and a plaid side, so you can change it around depending on your mood. Cute and cozy, the hook and loop closure also makes this a breeze to put on and take off. $23.99 ON AMAZON

Meihejia Pig Dog Sweater Okay, how adorable is this dog sweater shaped like a tiny pig? It’s basically the cutest thing your fur baby will ever wear. Not only does it have a hood in the shape of a pig head, but it even has a little pigtail on the back. This one has lots of coverage, with longer legs and arms, and is definitely super cozy. $13.98 ON AMAZON

Small Dog Sweaters

Fashion Focus On Knitwear Dog Sweater This woolen dog sweater is super soft and cozy, with long sleeves and a neckline that’s high without feeling suffocating to them. There are a bunch of different colors to choose from, and while there are also several different sizes, this sweater is really best for smaller dogs instead of large ones. $7.78 ON AMAZON

Zack & Zooey Basic Hoodie For Dogs If you just want to keep things simple, this basic hoodie is a perfect choice. Made of lightweight but warm material, it’s versatile and functional. The hood can keep your pup warm on chillier days if necessary, but it’s also light enough to work for warmer days. It comes in a bunch of different colorways, and we just really love the laid-back look. $17.99 ON AMAZON

Medium Dog Sweaters

Kolltail Basic Dog Hoodie We love the casual vibe of this doggie hoodie, which features the cutest pocket (just like a real human sweatshirt!) and a loose hood. It has a leash hole for convenience and is super soft inside. Reviewers note that it’s thick, warm, and durable. $17.99 ON AMAZON

Vecomfy Dog Hoodie This is more like a dog vest than a sweater, which makes it a bit more versatile and great for wearing on long walks. The inside is lined in soft fleece, and the outside is breathable and comfy. The snap closure makes it really easy to get on or off, and a leash hole makes it easy to leash up your furry friend. $17.99 ON AMAZON

Large Dog Sweaters

Chilly Dog Boyfriend Dog Sweater For larger dogs who need an extra layer of warmth, there’s this casual and chic option. Made of wool and able to fit pups up to 80 pounds, it’s a great option for larger dogs. One reviewer noted, “This sweater fits my Weimaraner perfectly! Broad enough in the chest area but is even long enough to reach his tail. Not to mention it is very classy and the v-neck is perfect for a bow tie.” $34.71 ON AMAZON

Gooby Fashion Dog Vest This dog vest is great for those days when it’s not too chilly outside but you want to give your pup some extra warmth without overheating them. It has a stretchy bottom and zipper closure, and there’s a convenient leash ring on the back so that you can easily take your dog for a walk while they wear it. $30.13 ON AMAZON

Funny Dog Sweaters

Expawlorer Bad To The Bone Sweater This soft dog sweater is comfortable, adorable, and will definitely give anyone walking by a chuckle. It’s especially funny on little pups who only *think* they’re “bad to the bone” but are actually little sweethearts. Made of durable and thick material, it’s sure to keep your fur baby cozy. $14.99 ON AMAZON

Scenereal Dog Hoddie This is another little dog sweater that is even funnier on a tiny dog (especially one that thinks it’s the protector). But, hey, it fits, because dogs are our best friends and also one of the best security measures we can put in place! This super durable material can also be chewed by your canine companion without immediately ripping. $9.99 ON AMAZON

Designer Dog Sweaters

Ralph Lauren Pet Cable Cashmere Dog Sweater If you want to make your pup look chic AF wherever they go, then splurge on this incredibly soft Ralph Lauren cashmere sweater. The cable knit and turtleneck style make it a total classic, and it comes in a variety of different muted shades that will make your pooch fashion-show ready. $150.00 ON RALPH LAUREN

NakedCashmere Cable Dog Sweater If your dog lives a life of luxury (and, let’s be real, what dog doesn’t?), then they need an equally luxurious sweater. This one is made of buttery-soft cashmere in a chic cable knit with a turtleneck and square body shape to allow for plenty of movement. The cashmere makes it warm without being too hot, so it’s great for a range of temperatures. $85.00 ON NAKEDCASHMERE

