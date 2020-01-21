Even when you’re so not excited by the thought of Valentine’s Day (i.e. the crappiest holiday in history), you can still shower your fierce lady friends with affection. Who needs romance anyway—let alone, cliche flowers and chocolate—when you’ve got a tribe of strong females to lift you up? They’re always a text away and never complain when you need to vent about #MomLife. Keep scrolling for 11 hilarious Valentine’s Day cards that are funnay but still super heartfelt and sweet. From friendship puns to messages of female empowerment (Leslie Knope, you’ve been summoned), these cards are guaranteed to hit the mark.

"Beautiful Brilliant and Badass" Greeting Card for Friend She is smart, she is kind… she’s your bomb-ass best friend for life. Like two peas in a pod, y’all know when to lift each other up and dish out BS-free advice. Snag this card for your ride or die chick. $5 AT TARGET

Funny Weird Card for Friend with Foil “You’re the Laverne To My Shirley.” If you’re lucky enough to have found the one (your Laverne), don’t ever let her go. Cheers to all the batsh*t crazy things you do together. $6 AT TARGET

Hallmark Glad We’re Friends Donuts Card Glazed or sprinkle? Is that even a question?! Your Galentine is 100 percent an EXTRA sprinkles (and pink icing) kind of sidekick. Do-nut try and tell us otherwise. $5 AT TARGET

Fucking Goddess—Valentine's Day Friendship Motivation Card Pardon our French. Sometimes we all just need a little reminder to keep on thriving and taking names. We’re ready to send this card to our favorite HBIC (head betch in charge). $5 AT AMAZON

Papyrus I Need S'more Friends Like You Cue the awws: This ultra-girly Valentine’s Day card gets our vote. Through thick and thin—the highest of highs and the lowest of lows—we ALL have that one sweet friend who’s always a text away. Nothing says “you’re simply ze best” like a tower of s’mores. $8 AT TARGET

Every Great Woman Card Let’s hear it for all the wingwomen who make the world go round. This one goes out to you. $5 AT EMILY MCDOWELL

Poem Press Girl Power Card We don’t know who needs to hear this, but you’re one strong AF female. This illustrated letterpress card from Poem Press deserves to be framed. That’s all we’re sayin’. $5 AT LOU & GREY

