Even when you’re so not excited by the thought of Valentine’s Day (i.e. the crappiest holiday in history), you can still shower your fierce lady friends with affection. Who needs romance anyway—let alone, cliche flowers and chocolate—when you’ve got a tribe of strong females to lift you up? They’re always a text away and never complain when you need to vent about #MomLife. Keep scrolling for 11 hilarious Valentine’s Day cards that are funnay but still super heartfelt and sweet. From friendship puns to messages of female empowerment (Leslie Knope, you’ve been summoned), these cards are guaranteed to hit the mark.
"Beautiful Brilliant and Badass" Greeting Card for Friend
She is smart, she is kind… she’s your bomb-ass best friend for life. Like two peas in a pod, y’all know when to lift each other up and dish out BS-free advice. Snag this card for your ride or die chick.
Funny Weird Card for Friend with Foil
“You’re the Laverne To My Shirley.” If you’re lucky enough to have found the one (your Laverne), don’t ever let her go. Cheers to all the batsh*t crazy things you do together.
Leslie Knope Ann Perkins Galentine's Day Card
Leslie Knope for first female PREZ, amirite? Damn straight. This Galentine’s Day card is guaranteed to be a hit among your beloved #momsquad (especially those who binge-watch Parks and Rec).
Mini Wine & Cheese Charcuterie Board Valentines Card; Set of 24
It’s time to uncork and unwind (get it?!) with a set of these wine and cheese night-themed Valentine’s cards. Our favorite: “I am glad we are such gouda friends.”
Wunderkid You Have a Pizza My Heart Pun
That pizza pie-loving pal of yours won’t believe her eyes. Throw in a bottle of bubbly for Best Friend of the Year award.
Hallmark Glad We’re Friends Donuts Card
Glazed or sprinkle? Is that even a question?! Your Galentine is 100 percent an EXTRA sprinkles (and pink icing) kind of sidekick. Do-nut try and tell us otherwise.
Fucking Goddess—Valentine's Day Friendship Motivation Card
Pardon our French. Sometimes we all just need a little reminder to keep on thriving and taking names. We’re ready to send this card to our favorite HBIC (head betch in charge).
Lesbian Crush Valentines Day Card
…and yes, we’re still tryna make fetch happen. Here’s to celebrating all the fabulous lesbians in your life.
Papyrus I Need S'more Friends Like You
Cue the awws: This ultra-girly Valentine’s Day card gets our vote. Through thick and thin—the highest of highs and the lowest of lows—we ALL have that one sweet friend who’s always a text away. Nothing says “you’re simply ze best” like a tower of s’mores.
Every Great Woman Card
Let’s hear it for all the wingwomen who make the world go round. This one goes out to you.
Poem Press Girl Power Card
We don’t know who needs to hear this, but you’re one strong AF female. This illustrated letterpress card from Poem Press deserves to be framed. That’s all we’re sayin’.
