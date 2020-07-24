Ergobaby’s New ‘Harry Potter’ Collection Of Baby Gear Is Truly Magical

Ergobaby

Ergobaby has collaborated with ‘Harry Potter’ for their latest collection of baby gear

If you are expecting or recently gave birth, you are going to want to seriously pay attention to this latest Harry Potter collaboration. Ergobaby, the brand responsible for making some of the most parent-approved baby gear — specifically carriers — has joined forces with the beloved franchise to release one of the most magical collections of wraps, carriers, and even doll carriers — all inspired by the series of books and eight movies that have been enchanting children and parents for years.

“Parenthood is an epic journey. Whether you are roaming the castle halls, or meandering through magical alleys, new surprises lie at every turn. Ergobaby invites families to experience the magic together and raise the next generation of creative dreamers with their new Ergobaby x Harry Potter collection,” the brand wrote, introducing the collection on social media. ⠀

The Lumos Maxima Collection, now available for pre-sale on Ergobaby’s website, is the first-ever baby carrier collaboration featuring prints inspired by the beloved Harry Potter film series. The collection features “a whimsical and magical print inspired by the characters, symbols and spells from the Wizarding World,” according to the emailed press release.

“The bespoke patterns will be available for some of Ergobaby’s most popular products, including the Omni 360, Aura Wrap and the Ergobaby Doll Carrier. This limited-edition collection is sure to delight fans of all ages and inspire the next generation of creative dreamers,” the release continues.

Harry Potter fans will recognize iconic symbols from the wizarding world, including Harry Potter’s glasses, lightning bolt, and wand, as well as the Deathly Hallows emblem, all illustrated in pops of yellow, white and pale blue on a navy canvas background.

First, the brand’s popular all-in-one baby carrier, Ergobaby OMNI 360, ($180) is decorated Harry’s glasses and lightning bolt embroidered on the head support of the Omni 360 carrier. It can be used for babies and toddlers up to 45 pounds.

Their Aura Wrap Carrier ($50), a lightweight and breathable wrap that can be used for babies up to 25 pounds, is available in two prints, the Lumos Maxima and also Spellbound, a dark navy.

Finally, the Ergobaby Doll Carrier ($25) is the perfect gift for a big brother or sister, who can join in on the baby wearing magic with their dolls.

The Ergobaby Limited Edition Harry Potter Collection officially goes on sale Aug. 6, but it’s available for pre-sale online at Ergobaby.com, BuyBuyBaby, Amazon.com and other speciality accounts.

