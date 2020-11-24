13 Fenty Beauty Must-Haves To Grab During Black Friday And Cyber Week

Fenty Beauty

Rihanna, the pop star turned beauty mogul, has a gift for all her fans and beauty lovers for this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. This is not a drill — Fenty Beauty is giving away a free Fenty Skincare Bag with every $75+ purchase. And that generous gift is in addition to the 30% off sale that’s happening sitewide. Thank you, Riri!

There’s no doubt that the Fenty brand is on the wish lists of every beauty lover, make-up guru, and anyone obsessed with luxury fashion. Rihanna has expanded her Fenty fashion line into a well-rounded brand that includes skincare with Fenty Skin, Savage X Fenty lingerie, and of course, Fenty Beauty. The beauty line is known for its inclusivity, with over 50 shades of foundation and a constantly evolving line of lip glosses, eyeshadows, and more. With so much to choose from, we’ve narrowed down the must-haves from the critically acclaimed beauty line. So, get your shopping carts ready! The sale starts November 24th and runs through December 1st.

Face

Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation Marked as one of “Rihanna’s Faves” on FentyBeauty.com, this Pro Filt’r Matte Foundation is by far and away one of the brand’s best sellers. But that may have something to do with the record-breaking 50-shades that this foundation comes in. One customer raved, “Buildable product with a very nice consistency for great coverage. Applying small amounts really allows the layer to melt into the skin.” Another reviewer even compared the matte foundation to Armani and Lancome. $24 AT FENTY BEAUTY

30% OFF (was $35)

Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer This silky primer will keep your skin feeling light and smooth while elongating the last of your foundation. It has the double duty of a moisturizer and a primer, so that your skin never dries out. Reviews gush about the amazing smell and silky finish. One happy customer said, “not sure what I love more… the scent and how it makes my skin feel.” $22 AT FENTY BEAUTY

30% OFF (was $32)

Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer Make sure you’re photo-ready this holiday season with the Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer. This concealer is lightweight, creaseproof, and comes in 50 shades just like the matte foundation. $18 AT FENTY BEAUTY

30% OFF (was $26)

Match Stix Contour Skinstick The Match Stix Contour Skinstick is a cream-to-powder formula that’s made to layer. This means that application can go on as light or as dark as you’d like by building it up. One reviewer said, “Super easy application, I am new to contouring and this product blends easily and is not too heavy.” $17 AT FENTY BEAUTY

30% OFF (was $25)

Lips

Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick The Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick (try saying that 5 times fast) is the perfect lipstick for when you want some light color. This lipstick comes in only nude colors, nothing too bold. $15 AT FENTY BEAUTY

30% OFF (was $22)

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer The award-winning Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer is on every make up lover’s Christmas list. Even if they have it already, trust me, they’ll want to stock up before they sell out again. One reviewer shared that they use it everyday! “I wear the gloss bombs in all shades on an everyday basis! They are great for a daily moisture and also pair well with any lipsticks. Their versatility makes them my favorite Fenty beauty product.” $13 AT FENTY BEAUTY

30% OFF (was $19)

Eyes

Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette The Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette is rich in color, with six gorgeous options with shimmer, glitter, and matte finishes. Tip: If you get two, you can snap them together to create a customized, 12-color palette! $17 AT FENTY BEAUTY

30% OFF (was $25)

Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner Reviews are filled with customers saying that the Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner literally lasts all day! It may be one of the most enthusiastic review section we’ve ever seen. The fine tip is super smooth for easy and precise application. In short it’s “A staple item for all makeup users!!! Best eyeliner I’ve ever bought,” one review said. You heard ’em! $15 AT FENTY BEAUTY

30% OFF (was $22)

Gift Sets

Two Lil Stunnas Mini Longwear Fluid Lip Color Duo The Two Lil Stunnas Mini Longwear Fluid Lip Color Duo comes with two Stunna Lip Paint shades: Unmatched, which is a “deep cool red” (right), and Underrated, which is a “deep berry”(left). One reviewer said, ” I really love these two shades. The red has cool undertones, but definitely can be a staple every day red. The berry pink shade is perfect, not too bright and not too dull. The stunnas are the best for pigmented lip. I’m forever a fan.” $17 AT FENTY BEAUTY

30% OFF (was $25)

Invisimatte Complete Essentials The Invisimatte Complete Essentials has all the essentials for those that love a matte-finished look. This FentyBeauty.com exclusive includes Invisimatte Blotting Powder, Invisimatte Blotting Paper ,and Portable Touch Up Brush 130. It’s a great mini essential’s kit to throw in your bag or give as a gift. $54 AT FENTY BEAUTY

(a $72 value)

Pro Kiss'r Lip Care Set This lip care set includes a full-size Pro Kiss’r Lip-Loving Scrubstick and a mini Luscious Lip Balm. Pair these two together for soft lips 24/7. Those that love this duo rave about the creamy, non-sticky formula. “I like this duo. I prefer this applicator for the lip balm over the regular size. The lip balm is super hydrating and isn’t stick or too thick. I like the exfoliant because its kind of creamy and doesn’t scratch my lips or strip them of moisture,” said one reviewer. $16 AT FENTY BEAUTY

30% OFF (was $24)

Fenty Skin Start'r Kit Give the gift of gorgeous skin with the lineup that everyone has been talking about. This set includes the 3-steps of Rihanna’s own skincare routine: the Total Cleans’r, Fat Water toner, and Hydra Vizor sunscreen/moisturizer 2-in-1. As a bonus, Fenty Skin is cruelty free, gluten free, vegan, and non-comedogenic. You guilt over here! Note that these are in travel sizes. $40 AT FENTY BEAUTY

Limited Edition Fenty Glow Trio: Face, Lip, & Body Set This trio is a limited edition that arrives just in time for the holidays. It includes full sizes of Gloss Bomb in “universal nude” Rose Nude, Cheeks Out cream Blush, and the Diamond Bomb Highlighter. You’ll see exactly why it’s called the Fenty Glow once you get your hands on all this shimmer. $42 AT FENTY BEAUTY

(a $52 value)

