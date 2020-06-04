20+ Best Clean Skincare Products & Tips From Mamas In The Beauty Biz

While it’s easy to let your beauty routine fall by the wayside during stressful times (ahem, right now), self-care is more important than ever. Stocking up on clean beauty products — the kind that will keep your skin hydrated , refreshed, and glowing, minus the toxins— is the easiest way to counteract the fatiguing effects of Zoom calls, homeschooling, social distancing, news bingeing, and more. Because when you do for yourself, you feel better and you look better. That’s just science, right?

So what natural beauty products should be on your skincare shopping list? We chatted with some of the clean beauty industry’s top experts to get their best beauty picks for #quarantine2020. And since they’re all working mamas, of course, this comes from real life, day-to-day experience.

Bonus: Plenty of these organic beauty products can be used on both you and the kids, so you can score some extra bang for your buck. Sharing is optional, of course. These are, first and foremost, for you. So go on and treat yo’ self!

Lydia Kandel, Marketing, Credo Beauty

“I head up the marketing for Credo Beauty, a clean beauty retailer. I live with my one-year-old son, Teddy, and husband, Sean in San Francisco. Now that I’m working from home, I have about two minutes to get my Zoom face ready. The biggest variable is if Teddy finds his way into the bathroom/hands in the toilet–then it takes a bit longer. While working from home. I’m trying hard to let my skin breathe a bit!”

Lydia’s Clean Beauty Favorites:

1. Josh Rosebrook Hydrating Accelerator: “I start with this in lieu of washing my face. The mist helps get my face prepped aka opens my pores to take in my magic moisturizers–plus it smells like a spa and simply feels amazing.”

2. Herbivore Prism Exfoliating Glow Serum: “I like to layer this with Le Prunier’s Oil for a nice glow. The oil is the perfect consistency, not too light and not too heavy–a little goes a long way.”

3. Suntregrity Impeccable Skin Broad Spectrum SPF 30: “Although I’m working from home, I feel like I’m going outside much more than I would be at the office. It’s still critical I wear sunscreen every day. I swear by this one, which not only helps protect but also evens out my skin tone.”

4. Kosas 8th Muse Compact: “No matter what, I gotta look alive with a little color! I love both the highlighter and pink blush to give me some life on the screen.”

Jessica Fitzsimmons, Media Relations, Credo Beauty

“I am a full-time working mama to a 14-month-old little boy named Parker. I handle media relations for Credo Beauty and actually work remotely from home in Brooklyn, so my daily beauty routine is largely focused on skincare, with just a touch of color so that I’m ready to pop into one of our stores or onto a Zoom call in a moment’s notice.”

Jessica’s Favorite Natural Beauty Products:

1. Doctor Rogers Restore Healing Balm: “I reach for this as soon as I wake up–I am never (ever) without a lip balm nearby! I love that I can use Doctor Rogers on my son to help treat any dry spots or eczema flare-ups. “

2. UpCircle Fennel + Cardamom Chai Soap Bar: “Before my shower, I use a dry brush from head-to-toe to exfoliate, then I suds up with this bar–in part because it smells incredible and it fills our entire apartment with the aroma of chai tea spices.”

3. CV Skinlabs Calming Moisture for Face, Neck & Scalp: “After the shower, while my skin is still damp, I begin my extensive moisturizing routine…This (past) winter, I’ve been using CV Skinlabs–it helps when my skin is particularly reactive.

4. Goldfaden M.D. Bright Eyes: “I apply this to hydrate and brighten underneath my eyes and lastly, I apply a thin layer of Herbivore Botanicals Emerald Deep Moisture Glow Oil. I love the ultra-hydrated, dewy look!”

Amy Liu, Founder, Tower 28

“I have worked as a beauty executive at some of the fastest-growing prestige beauty companies but as a longtime eczema sufferer, I couldn’t even enjoy the best part of working in the beauty industry: trying out all the products and treatments! Even the clean alternatives were too sensitizing, super expensive or too clinical. In April 2019, I launched Tower 28, a clean beauty company ‘Designed for Sensitive Skin, Made for All.’ I have three kids: Logan (11yrs), Ellie (9yrs), and Charlie (5yrs).”

Amy’s Favorite Clean Beauty Products:

1. Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray: “I am religious about using my facial spray at a minimum in the AM & PM to keep my skin in balance and healthy. I don’t cleanse my skin in the morning because I’m so dry and want to keep the natural oils in my skin. SOS is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory, which helps keep my eczema at bay–and it’s great for the whole family!

2. Weleda Skin Food: “I literally use this everywhere and anytime–on my cuticles and on my face when my skin is especially dry.”

3. Mara Universal Face Oil: “I apply this oil both day and night–it’s my favorite to help seal in the moisture. I have dry, eczema-prone skin which means it’s super important for me to use oil to help nourish the skin. I love that this one is full of essential fatty acids and smells great, too. “

4. Jenny Pantinkin Rose Face Roller: “I use this throughout the day, whenever I need a little pick-me-up! I love the way it feels and makes me feel like I’m helping my skin fight gravity!”

Emily Doyle, Co-Founder, Ursa Major

“I am a beauty lover, momma, entrepreneur, Libra, and Co-Founder of Ursa Major. My kiddos include my daughter, Camilla Bee (3yrs), and our boxer, Lola (4yrs). My vices are, like many moms, strong coffee, waffles, red wine, pizza, and chocolate. To keep my sanity, I enjoy long walks, fresh air, fresh sheets, giggles, and doggie kisses. My daily routine is pretty low-maintenance: It starts with a strong coffee and then my morning shower which lately includes 2-3 blasts of freezing cold water, which is crazy invigorating (and sometimes painful!).”

Emily’s Favorite Organic Beauty Products:

1. Ursa Major Fantastic Face Wash: “I always wash my face with this–the invigorating aroma is the ultimate wake-up and I love how it leaves my face so fresh and clean.”

2. Morning Mojo: “I am a sucker for a simple bar soap–ours smells amazing–like eucalyptus and peppermint–and is full of these tiny little scrubbies. Basically the entire first hour of my day is dedicated to waking up! “

3. Force Field Daily Defense Face Lotion: “Sometimes natural SPF can be hard to rub in, so I like to use this right out of the shower when my skin is warm, so it sinks right in. I think daily sun protection is absolutely essential for healthy skin!”

4. Kosas Rosewater Lipstick: I will swipe it on my cheeks and lips, just to give me a little life. Even when working from home, I still have to face myself in the mirror!

Rosie Johnston, Founder, By Rosie Jane

“I was born and raised in Sydney, Australia, and am the founder of clean fragrance line, By Rosie Jane, which I launched in 2010. All of the fragrances are named for my babies: Leila Lou (13yrs), Madi after Matilda (10yrs) and James after William James (4yrs).”

Rosie’s Favorite Clean Beauty Picks:

1. by Rosie Jane James Eau de Parfum: “I always begin my beauty routine with perfume. I like to put it on right after my shower, while my skin is super moisturized; it’s like a little mood booster. This one is light, earthy and calming.”

2. Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Face Mist: “I spritz my face with this mist–– it’s nice and cooling.”

3. Indie Lee Squalane Face Oil: “I love face oils. They are hydrating and leave a shine on my skin.”

Kendra Kolb Butler, Founder, Alpyn Beauty

“I am the founder of Alpyn Beauty and a former New Yorker currently living in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. I have two adorable sons, Kole Butler (4.5yrs) and Beau Butler (2.5yrs).”

Kendra’s Natural Beauty Favorites:

1. Alpyn Beauty Cream Bubbling Cleanser: “I am a HUGE believer in washing your face both morning and night and whether I am in the shower or the sink and I use this one. The scent wakes me up and gives me that kick in the butt that I need while I wait for the coffee to brew.”

2. Innersense I Create Lift Volumizing Foam: “I hit my roots with this, combing the bubbly foam through with my fingers. It works on both wet and dry hair to give me that “lift” I need. When my roots are flat, my whole style just looks blah, so this is a morning necessity for me.”

3. Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick: “It gives me that instant Instagram filter glow, an airbrushed look that makes my skin feel and look amazing.”

4. Ellis Brooklyn Perfume in Rrose: “I love this scent; it’s quickly become one of my signatures. I spray it on my body, never on my clothes. One spritz on the wrists and one on the back of the neck!”

Now that you’ve got the inside scoop on the best organic products to pamper yourself, shop more beauty must-haves!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.