29 Gifts For Doctors They’d Probably Never Buy For Themselves

The Sill/Amazon

Doctors deserve all the gifts right now. Seriously, give them everything. We’ve put together a list of the best gifts for doctors, because while they’re deserving of gratitude under normal life circumstances, during a global health crisis, their hero status should be celebrated. Whether you’re giving a gift to your favorite physician or a loved one who’s a doctor, this list is packed full of gifts that doctors would probably never buy for themselves (but would appreciate). After all, doctors are too busy saving lives and healing the world to pamper themselves with fancy coffee makers, foot massagers, repairing hand lotions, and expensive chocolate.

There’s no better time than right now to show your appreciation for the doctors in your life, so check out our list for some fun ideas.

Gift Ideas for Doctors

Herschel Duffel Bag Doctors tend to change their clothes and shoes after work to leave all the germs behind. This duffle bag has plenty of room for fresh clothes, and it even has a separate compartment to keep germy shoes away from everything else. $78.77 AT AMAZON

TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller This foot massager roller provides shiatsu acupressure. It’s small enough to fit under a desk, out of site, and big enough to give a doctor’s feet the relief they deserve. $16.95 AT AMAZON

Naipo Neck and Back Massager This shiatsu neck and back massager will likely cause any doctor to forget about their next patient. And maybe the one after that, too. $50.99 AT AMAZON

Google Search Medical Degree Tumbler Every doctor has at least one patient a day who knows all the answers because they googled their symptoms, which is why this travel coffee tumbler is 100% necessary. $21.99 AT AMAZON

Bone-Shaped Novelty Pens This pack of 10 bone-shaped ballpoint pens is sure to bring some bonafide (ha ha) humor into the room. $7.89 AT AMAZON

Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker Long grueling days at the office or hospital definitely require endless cups of coffee. This coffee maker can brew a single cup, a travel size tumbler, a half carafe, or a full carafe. $128.95 AT AMAZON

Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods Pro are the perfect gift for a doctor who needs some down time in between patients. They’re noise canceling, which makes them ideal for escaping the frenzy of a busy work environment or annoying colleagues. $199.99 AT AMAZON

Medical Compression Socks Compression socks are designed to help maintain blood flow and reduce swelling in legs. This bundle of six has fun designs and is perfect for doctors who are on their feet all day long. $20.99 AT AMAZON

FRESHME Blackout Sleep Mask This cotton blackout sleep mask will help your doctor get the sleep they need, especially if they have to sleep at the hospital with unwanted lights in the room. $24.98 AT AMAZON

Ember Smart Mug This temperature control smart mug keeps coffee hot literally all day and can be controlled by an app. It’s a genius invention that every coffee drinker deserves. $99.95 AT AMAZON

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum iRobot’s Roomba vacuum is the perfect gift for any busy doctor who doesn’t have the time or energy to come home and clean the house. That’s all doctors, right? $249.00 AT AMAZON

Anker Portable Power Bank It isn’t always convenient to sit next to an outlet while your phone charges, so giving the gift of a power bank lets your doctor friend know that you value their time and need to play Candy Crush while on the move. $21.99 AT AMAZON

LETSCOM Fitness Tracker Fitness trackers are a great way for doctors to recognize that it’s totally OK if they haven’t gotten a workout in, because they’re probably walking several miles a day at work. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Thank You Gifts for Doctors

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Rocketbook’s reusable notebook can be used endlessly and wiped clean with a damp cloth. The accompanying app allows for easy sharing with co-workers and patients by simply taking a photo of handwritten notes. $26.33 AT AMAZON

Omnon Chocolate If you haven’t tried Omnom’s Icelandic chocolate, you haven’t lived. This set of four chocolate bars includes caramel, sea salted almonds, lakkris and raspberry, and black n’ burat barley. $28 AT BLOOMINGDALES

Apple Watch Series 6 It’s not that doctors are inherently bad at being on time, it’s just that they probably don’t have an Apple Watch to help them. It’s up to you to rectify that situation for the good of patients everywhere. $384.99 AT AMAZON

Organs and Flowers Dictionary Wall Art This vintage-style 8×10 print of organs and flowers atop a page from the dictionary is a unique and thoughtful gift for any doctor. Just a heads up, it comes unframed. $17.95 AT AMAZON

Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set Doctors are constantly washing their hands, which is good for hygiene and safety, but terrible for dryness. This Burt’s Bees Hand Repair Gift set comes with shea butter hand repair cream, almond and milk hand cream, cuticle cream, and a pair of cotton gloves. $14.29 AT AMAZON

Anjou Essential Oil Diffuser This essential oil diffuser has over 11,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and is perfect for the home or office. It doesn’t come with oils, but you can find those below. $35.99 AT AMAZON

Lagunamoon Essential Oils Set This essential oils kit has over 35,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, which is pretty impressive for oils. It comes with six scented oils: peppermint, lavender, lemongrass, orange, tea tree, and eucalyptus. $9.99 AT AMAZON

The Sill Succulent Trio This trio of mini succulents and planters from The Sill requires bright light and little water, but not much else—perfect for doctors who appreciate greenery, but work too much to keep any other plant alive. $50 AT THE SILL

Sherpa Weighted Throw Blanket A weighted blanket is sometimes all one needs for a solid night’s sleep. This one is super warm and cozy and comes in various sizes, weight, and colors. $37.99 AT AMAZON

Old Yeller Antique Wheated Bourbon If you know your doctor enjoys a stiff drink at the end of the work day, Old Yeller Antique is a bottle of wheated bourbon that is sure to impress and take the edge off. $141.99 AT FLAVIAR

Littmann Classic III Stethoscope Known as the Porsche of stethoscopes, this 3M, 27-inch Littmann stethoscope has over 32,000 5-star reviews on Amazon—mostly written by doctors and nurses. It comes in several color options, which is a nice personalized touch. $78.96 AT AMAZON

Custom Bobble Head It’s 100% mandatory for every doctor to have a bobblehead of themselves on their desk. CustomBobblehadsEtsy will use a photo you provide to customize the bobblehead to look just like your doctor, which is both creepy and fun. $69 AT ETSY

Healthy Snack Gift Basket Doctors who love to snack probably rely on healthy ones to give them fuel. This healthy snack gift basket comes with a mix of 32 treats, including nuts, pretzels, bars, fruit snacks, and drink mixes. $37.97 AT AMAZON

