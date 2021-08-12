The Best Gifts For New Homeowners Who Are Putting Down Roots

We take our top-notch gift-giving skills seriously around here, including this list of best gifts for new homeowners. If your friends are in the house-buying stage and they’re ready to nest, we feel for both them and you. For them: We know that moving is stressful and homeowning is a big responsibility. For you, because finding a new home gift that feels like a good fit for them, their new abode, and your budget is tricky. That’s where we come in.

For the record, a gift for a new homeowner may be on the more practical side than your typical housewarming gift, since it’s the first time they’re permanently putting down roots. (And yes, we consider cans of rosé as being “practical.”) So scroll on for 20 of our favorite new homeowners’ gifts, from items that’ll make your pals feel more at home to others that will make their lives easier, prettier, or yummier. Think: An impossible-to-kill plant, a personalized doormat, a fancy return address stamp. and so much more. Hopefully, they’ll be saying, “I never thought of that!” and thinking of you every time they see or use your gift.

Best Gifts For New Homeowners

How to Make a House a Home by Ariel Kaye Ariel Kaye, founder and CEO of beloved home brand Parachute, knows a thing or two about creating a comfortable home. Her book explores topics such as color palettes (picking out paint colors is hard, as your new homeowner friends will soon find out…), houseplants, organizing, and more – everything your friends need to create a beautiful but functional space. And naturally, it looks good on any coffee table. $23 AT PARACHUTE

Canned BORN ROSÉ Bubbles Pop some bubbles in honor of the new homeowners! Or, even more fun: Crack open a can of sparkling rosé from BORN ROSÉ. This pack of 12 is a celebratory gift to cheers with, especially if, say, your friends haven’t found their wine glasses amongst the many still-packed boxes. These wines are ultra-refreshing with crisp notes of grapefruit, passionfruit, and mango. $69 AT BORN ROSÉ

Lychee Wreath Boutique Year Round Wreath The ultimate housewarming gift is a beautiful wreath they can hang on their door to welcome guests all year ‘round. This one, an Etsy favorite with nearly 400 glowing reviews, is made of high-quality faux lamb’s ear on a grapevine wreath base. Choose between four different sizes and various ribbon (or no ribbon) options. Reviewers comment that it’s sturdy, well made, and somehow even nicer looking in person. $55 AT ETSY

Marie Flanigan’s The Beauty of Home: Redefining Traditional Interiors We’re a tiny bit obsessed with interior designer Marie Flanigan and her new book The Beauty of Home, a thoughtful gift for new homeowners with timeless style. Marie’s interiors are soulful and refined – just like your friends will likely be aiming for in their new abode. While coffee table books that double as decor are always winners, this one, in particular, is one of our faves. (You might want to pick up a copy for yourself too.) $31.99 AT AMAZON

Yankee Candle Large Lemon Lavender Jar Candle Who doesn’t love a Yankee Candle? And who can’t use more Yankee Candles? When in doubt, gift your new home-owning friends candles, candles, and more candles. This Yankee Candle lemon lavender scent is clean and refreshing, with a burn time between 110 and 150 hours. It’s 22 ounces, measuring 6.6 inches high by 4 inches deep. $29.49 AT AMAZON

The Sill Snake Plant Laurentii We love everything about a snake plant, from its wild sword-like leaves to its vibrant yellow edges, but we particularly love that snake plants are especially easygoing. So if your friends don’t have much direct sunlight in their new home, fine. And if they’re the forgetful type and don’t water their plant babies enough, that’s also fine. Nab one of these snake plants from The Sill for your friends and their new home; we (almost) guarantee they won’t kill it. Choose from pots in five neutral and pastel shades. $57 AT THE SILL

The Nopo Traditional Cotton Hammock After your friends are finally done unpacking every box, they’ll need a break. How about a little swing (and a nap?) on a hammock, like this beautiful option. It’s handwoven by Mexican artisans from high-quality traditional fabric and cotton thread, meaning it’ll stretch to fit the shape of their body when laying (and napping?) in it. Note that this hammock is made to order, and will take six to eight weeks to create, so plan ahead! Available in two colors: natural (pictured) and black. $177 AT THE NOPO

Keepsake Frames With so many new walls to fill, a gift card to Keepsake – an app that lets you pick photos straight from your camera roll, choose a frame from their collection, and have the finished framed photos delivered in days – is just what they need. That way your friends can take their time deciding what exactly they need, and pick the best size, finish, and photo for their accent wall. (Wouldn’t a photo of you be nice?) $29 AT KEEPSAKE FRAMES

Tribit Home Bluetooth Speaker Help them upgrade their bedroom — or any room of their new home — with this tech-forward accessory. The Tribit Home is a speaker/nightlight and features top-quality sound streamed via Bluetooth, aux import, or FM channels (there are even pre-loaded soothing sounds for waking up or drifting to sleep). It also has a built-in alarm clock and an easy-to-read digital clock face. But perhaps the most fun feature is its lights: Choose from different modes that bop to the beat of the music, or set it to nightlight mode for a soft glow. Whether it’s placed in a bedroom, living room, office, or even the nursery, this is one little gadget they’ll use on the daily. $89.99 AT AMAZON

October Autumn Eclipse Bouquet + Welcome Box Fresh flowers are a natural gift choice for a new homeowner, but even the most beautiful bouquet can look awkward and sparse if it’s not arrange correctly. Enter Bouquet Box, a simple but genius concept for flower gifting. Here’s how it works: Buy a bouquet that comes with a Welcome Box, which contains all the equipment — a lucite vase, grid top, shears, ruler, thorn trimmer, and instructions — needed to arrange the bunch of blooms. (Note that the Welcome Box arrives a few days before the flowers, so recipients will be equipped when the bouquet arrives). It’s a fun DIY project that results in a florist-quality centerpiece, which any new homeowner will enjoy. $119 AT BOUQUET BOX

Dooeys House Mules Don’t be surprised if the new homeowners suddenly have an air of *refinement* now that they’ve achieved this huge milestone. So, they’ll love lounging with class in a pair of Dooey’s House Mules, which are vegan, sustainably made, and oh-so-chic. These shoe/slipper hybrids are made with lightweight cork and coconut husk cork soles and an apple leather upper that has a soft lining inside. From feeling more put together while working from home, to hosting house guests, to just hangin’ out, these mules will become their new favorite footwear to wear in their abode. $125 AT DOOEYS

Best Practical Gifts For New Homeowners

Just Gotta Look Personalized Welcome Doormat Come on, how cute is this custom doormat? Your new home-owning friends will feel right at, well, home when they approach their front door and see this doormat, which is personalized with their last name and the year. These doormats are made of high-quality 100% coir, are 1-inch thick, and hand-painted with outdoor industrial paint (it even has a built-in UV protection to help protect the design from wear and fading). Each mat is back with a slip-resistant PVC rubber backing. $40 AT ETSY

Just Gotta Look Custom Return Address Stamp Make mail more fun! (Not all bills and junk.) Now your friends will have to send a holiday card because this custom return address stamp is so darling. Choose between three different designs and either a wood or a self-inking stamp. Nearly 12,000 Etsy reviews give it a five-star rating, so we think the giftees will be happy with it, too. $16 AT ETSY

JM La Bonne Impression Personalized Key Hanger If your friends are notorious for losing their keys, gift them this rustic, personalized key hanger, engraved with their names and the year they moved in. (And here’s hoping you’ll never have to wait for them at happy hour again because they lost their keys. Think of it as a mutually beneficial gift.) We trust you’ll be happy with it, based on the numbers: this Etsy seller has over 37,000 sales, with nearly 6,000 top reviews on this keyholder alone. $49.75 AT ETSY

Fellow Clara French Press Coffee Maker French press made easy – about time, right? This Fellow Clara French press coffee maker takes the guesswork out of making the perfect French press, since there are hot water lines marked within the coffee carafe. Your friends will need a little pick-me-up after the hustle and bustle of moving is over. Best yet, in addition to being crazy easy to use, it’s also super sleek and will accessorize any modern kitchen. $99.00 AT AMAZON

Eureka NEU182B PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner You know you’ve reached true adulthood when you gift your friend a vacuum and they love it. With a new home, let your friends start fresh with a new vacuum. This Eureka model is an Amazon favorite, with over 8,000 reviews giving it a 4.5 rating, and particularly great on thick carpet and pet hair. As one reviewer jokes, “The vacuum sucks…which is good!” $71.99 AT AMAZON

Food52 Hand-Turned Mason Jars and Lids From the kitchen to the bathroom and beyond, your friends will have a dozen places they’ll need mason jars in their new home. These are particularly beautiful, as they’re handmade on Whidbey Island in Washington, using mold-blown glass and black walnut wood. They come in a slew of sizes, so buy a variety. To really impress, fill the jars with pickled veggies or preserves. $29 AT FOOD52

LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitchers and Dispenser Pretty and practical: our favorite combo of gift qualities. This LifeStraw water filter is a thoughtful housewarming gift – something others likely won’t think of, so you won’t be gifting them doubles – and especially useful if your friends have moved to a new city with new-tasting water. Take it from one Amazon reviewer, who says it’s awesome in every way. “It’s a gorgeous design that looks attractive on my countertop, it’s easy to fill without lifting the lid, and the water tastes great.” $54.95 AT AMAZON

Malin + Goetz Essential Bergamot Hand + Body Wash We love Malin + Goetz soap for many reasons. But the number one reason? It’s fancy enough to immediately upgrade whatever handwash your friends have tossed in their new bathroom, but not too fancy that it’ll break the bank. This bergamot scent is our favorite, and it smells just as luxurious as it feels. Bonus: it’s cruelty-free, vegan, and gentle on sensitive skin. With all the visitors about to come over, your friends will thank you. $24.00 AT AMAZON

Beautiful 6QT Enamel Dutch Oven Like its name suggests, this enamel dutch oven is beautiful, and makes for a great housewarming gift. It has a large, six-quart capacity and can go from stovetop to oven for making braises, casseroles, roasts, and more. It comes in a variety of colors that will look amazing on a tabletop for when your friends invite you over for dinner. Oh, and it was designed by Drew Barrymore, no big deal. $60 AT WALMART

Our Place Always Pan Chances are, you’ve seen this pan on your Instagram feed, and for good reason — not only is it chic, but it’s designed to be multi-functional and can replace your fry pan, saute pan, skillet, steamer, spoon rest, and more. The pan has a non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coating, built-in spoon rest, pour spouts, and comes with a nesting steamer/colander. Plus, it comes in a number of muted colors to complement all types of kitchen decor. $145 AT OUR PLACE

Lucie Kaas MILK Bowls You can never go wrong with the gift of pretty dishware, especially for someone who’s nesting in their new home. The new Lucie Kaas MILK Collection features vintage-inspired opal glass in a handful of lovely hues. They’re unique enough to make a statement but simple enough to accent their pre-existing collection with shades like blush, turquoise, and lavender. We suggest getting them a few bowls — two large, two small — which are ideal for everything from eating cereal (the large size) to serving up snacks (the small size). Mix and match colors to create a unique set that’s just for them, and don’t worry: They’re dishwasher- and microwave-safe. $

Harmati Full Length Mirror Whether it’s for checking out outfits or making a room look larger, a beautiful mirror is always a good idea. Even better, the Harmati Full Length Mirror has more than good looks — it offers clever space solutions, too. For starters, it can be wall-mounted or stand on its own to work in any area of their new home. But perhaps its smartest feature is the “hidden” bar on the back for hanging clothes, making it a great option for small rooms or fashionistas who like planning their ensembles ahead of time. (If the giftees are headed back to the office after working remotely, this detail will be more useful than ever.) It’s available in black, green, grey, or gold frame finishes. $179.99 AT AMAZON

