These Halloween Face Masks Will Make Your Kid Feel Like They’re Wearing A Costume

This year, the idea of Halloween face masks takes on an entirely new meaning, now that protective face masks are part of our everyday lives. While it can certainly be a nuisance, the best way to don your new accessory is to have fun while doing it, especially if you have resistant kids who aren’t fans of face coverings (we hear ya, kiddo!). But with Halloween on its way, now’s the time to start thinking about how to turn your family’s masks and face shields into Halloween costumes that they’ll actually enjoy wearing. And while the spooky celebrations may be different this year, with everyone else also in disguise, this may actually be the most festive Halloween yet.

Although you may not go door-to-door trick-or-treating this year, you can celebrate safely by decking out the house and treating outings like socially-distanced Halloween parade. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best pandemic-friendly kids’ face masks of 2020 that are both protective and festive for the upcoming holiday.

For more information about face masks and COVID-19 safety, please refer to the CDC’s website.

Best Halloween-Themed Kids’ Face Masks

Kids' Halloween Face Mask You (and your little) will love these classic Halloween prints. More sweet than spooky, you can choose from six different designs, including adorable bats, spiders, skulls, pumpkins, and even a skull and bones. Suitable for the smallest mask wearers, these come in two child sizes: one to fit ages 3-6, the other for 7-15. These masks are made with two layers of 100% washable cotton, have elastic earloops, and are made with a built-in filter sleeve. Reviewers say that they’re e great quality and they fit well and are comfortable, too. (Each mask is sold separately.) $9.85 AT ETSY

OLOPE Reusable and Children Protective Masks These fun masks (there are so many options for patterns!) are made with non-toxic material that won’t irritate skin, and they’re reusable and machine-washer friendly. These masks come with two layers of cotton for protection, and there’s a pocket for filter insertion. $15.98 AT AMAZON

Zazzle Personalized Candy Corn Face Shield Trick or treat! If shields are your kid’s face protection of choice, we’ve got you covered … or rather, Zazzle does! Your kiddo will love parading around looking like there’s candy corn raining around them, and it looks so sweet, their classmates might even get jealous. Even better, you can customize this design with their name or a fun phrase like “Boo!” or “Happy Halloween!” to make it extra special. Not only is this shield lightweight, cool, and easy to breathe in, it can be paired with a mask for extra safety. If you think this is super cute, you’ll be glad to know there’s also a grown-up version! $8.95 AT ZAZZLE

Ayo & Teo Teeth Face Mask (6 pack) Talk about expressive! This 6-pack of masks will certainly bring some smiles. Suitable for older kids and adults (ages 9 and up), these funny-face masks are simple enough to match any outfit while making a big impression. You’ll love that they’re made of breathable cotton, are washable, and feature elastic ear bands for a comfortable fit. Bonus: If you hold the design up to the light for a minute or two, the silly faces even glow in the dark! And since they’re sold by the half-dozen, the whole fam can get in on the fun. Amazon reviewers who give this product 5 stars say they’re breathable, comfortable, and make a statement. “My kid wears them and loves it!” says a reviewer. “Soft and stretchy. Perfect fit for a large ten-year-old!” Adds another, “People smile when they see them and that’s what I was hoping for.” $22.79 AT AMAZON

Kids' Mickey & Minnie Halloween Face Mask Get this adorable mask for your little Disney fan! They’re designed with the classic mouse silhouette in Halloween themes like a jack-o-lantern face, spider webs, bat wings, and a pirate patch. Available in child size for ages 2-5, adult, and adult XL, get matching ones for your entire crew so everyone can feel the magic. These are 100% cotton and can be hand washed. With over 5,000 sales, Etsy seller MargaritaTees has 5-star status. Buyers say these masks are soft, comfortable, and breathable, plus they fit great. And, if you’re planning on braving Disney World or Disneyland, one customer added that they were perfect for wearing in the parks. (FYI, each mask is sold separately.) $11.99 AT ETSY

Best Kids’ Masks For Halloween Dress-Up

Grifil Zero Black Cat Kids Face Mask Meow! This 100% cotton black kitty face mask is made in the USA — in Los Angeles, specifically — and is perfect for Halloween! It features two layers of fabric for added protection, plus it’s machine washable so it can stay clean wear after wear. Best of all, it’s user-approved by many Amazon reviewers. “I ordered this for my daughter,” shares a buyer. “We all know it’s not easy to get kids to wear masks, so I wanted something that was the right size for her, was comfortable, and was cute. This checked all those boxes. In addition, I like that it has the pocket for the removable air filter. Shipping was fast, the item arrived in perfect condition, and my daughter doesn’t mind wearing it.” $9.99 AT AMAZON

Superman Classic S Reusable Kids Face Mask Your Superhero-in-training will love displaying their “secret” do-good powers with this awesome Superman mask! Popfunk’s design is officially licensed so the logo is spot on (a must for true fans), plus it’s made in the USA. It’s also washable (made with 100% one-ply polyester) for continual use even after Halloween is over. Made with stretchy elastic ear loops, this mask is specifically made for smaller faces, fitting kids ages 4-10. But if you want one too, don’t worry —they also make an adult version! In addition to encouraging mini comic book fans to don their masks, it also sends the message that doing the right thing can be as simple as wearing one. And if Superman isn’t their thing, the Popfunk store has plenty of other kid-friendly designs including Batman, The Flash, and Justice League, as well as Scooby-Doo, Harry Potter, and more. $9.99 AT AMAZON

WeddingStar Kids' Washable Face Mask w/ Filter Pocket For a heavy-duty mask that’s available in a myriad of dress-up-worthy designs, WeddingStar’s kids’ face masks check all the boxes. They have an impressive 5 layers of protection and are designed with a sleeve for a disposable filter insert (sold separately). Made with a rayon/cotton-blend, they’re machine washable and have a flexible bar at the nose to ensure a snug fit. And now, for the fun part: Your youngsters can choose from awesome styles like shark teeth, cat whiskers, a skull face, camo print, monster mouths, a magical unicorn, and more! “The mask is lightweight and breathable, and seems to be made pretty well,” explains a first-time buyer. “It’s definitely made to fit kids’ faces, but with the adjustable earpiece, it could be made to fit a younger child (it fits my five-year-old) or an older child (fits my 13-year-old as well). Looks just like the picture, too. Colors are the same and the print is cute.” $12.99 AT AMAZON

Zazzle Princess Tiara Gold & Pearls Face Shield Yes, your child is a beautiful princess, and just because they have to wear a face shield doesn’t mean they can’t dress like one. In fact, they’ll get the royal treatment while donning this mask, which is decked out with a crown — pearls, baubles, and all. Paired with a shimmery dress (aka, your kid’s beloved Elsa costume), and you’ve got an adorable, safe Halloween costume that you and your child will love (for your own separate reasons). This lightweight mask is comfy and easy to wear, plus it’s so pretty, your little princess will keep reaching for it long after the holiday is over. And if you really want to have fun, get matchy-matchy … you can be the queen! $7.95 AT AMAZON

Kids' Reversible Mermaid Face Mask Your budding mermaid won’t put up a fight when it comes to wearing this mask! Decorated with beautifully-colored scales, your water baby won’t mind showing off their inner magic. In addition to good looks, this two-layer mask has some great features, including elastic ear loops with rubber stoppers for tightening and loosening; a lining of fabric that makes it reversible (you can even choose the color, just make a note at check-out); and additional add-ons like a nose wire and filter pocket. These masks come in a variety of kids’ sizes, from small, suitable for 3-year-olds, to extra large for tweens 11-13. Buyers say they’re thrilled with the print, comfort, quality, and fit. $11.50 AT ETSY

