PSA: Aloe Hand Sanitizers That Won’t Leave You With Mummy Hands Exist

Images courtesy of brands

Remember back in middle school when fruity hand sanitizer keychains were all the rage? Bet you didn’t think you’d be stashing hand sanitizer 20 years later, yet here we are. Six months ago you couldn’t barter a bottle of hand sanitizer for anything, but now the selection is intense. Yes, hand washing is still the No.1 way to keep germs from hands, but hand sanitizer is crucial when you’re out and about and don’t have access to a sink and soap.

According to the CDC, you definitely want to stick with hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol (aka, ethanol or ethyl alcohol). Luckily, you don’t have to resort to doctor office-esque hand sanitizer to keep germs away. But still, not all hand sanitizer is created equal. There are plenty of formulas that are icky, sticky and make you smell like you filled up your favorite bottle water with vodka.

The trick is to buy hand sanitizer with aloe. Hydrating hand sanitizer with aloe not only keeps you super clean, it makes your hands soft and smooth, not desiccated like you’re Mummy Mommy. (As if preventing maskne wasn’t enough of a headache .) That’s because aloe is an antioxidant rich in vitamins A, C and E. as well as anti-inflammatory properties that keep skin from drying out.

Applying hand sanitizer is much like applying soap. Squirt a dime-size amount into your palms, and then rub hands in a circular motion—don’t just rub together like a sinister villain—distribute the hand sanitizer all over the surface of the entire hand, including between fingers and over your knuckles. Don’t forget the extra germ-y bottom of your palm where the hand meets the wrist. Keep in mind, since real aloe juice is viscous, hand sanitizer with aloe might feel slightly sticky until it’s absorbed—and then aloe hydrating superpowers kick in!

Best Hand Sanitizer With Aloe That Smells Amazing

Maapilim Hand Sanitizer Don’t be surprised if you’re walking around smelling your hands all day. That’s because this hand sanitizer with aloe also contains bergamot, jasmine and cedarwood essential oils, creating an enticing unisex elixir that rivals a fancy eau de parfum. The best part is that it is super light and absorbs in seconds with zero sticky residue. $10 AT MAAPILIM

Best Hand Sanitizer With Aloe For Sensitive Skin

MedZone Hand Sanitizer Gel If we didn’t know any better, we’d think that this hand sanitizer with aloe was all water. Its ‘now you see it, now you don’t’ formula is the lightest we tested, yet it leaves skin velvety soft. And since it is completely odorless, it won’t make you smell like you’re leaving a medical facility. $17.99 AT AMAZON

Best Hand Sanitizer With Aloe Spray

Physicians Formula Rosé Take The Germs Away Hand Sanitizer We’d like to think of this rose-scented hand sanitizer with aloe as aromatherapy. Because, seriously, there is something aggravating about having to use hand sanitizer after touching every single door handle. Not only does it smell am-azing, it contains tea tree oil (which is believed to be a natural antiseptic that’s been used for centuries) so you know that each spritz is working extra hard to KO those germs. $10.00 AT AMAZON

Best Hand Sanitizer With Aloe For School

Artnaturals Hand Sanitizer Gel Your kids’ teacher will love you if you donate a gallon of this hand sanitizer with aloe on the first day of school. This gel formula is super gentle thanks to a medley of natural ingredients like aloe vera and jojoba oil. Your kids will love this unscented hand sanitizer with aloe as much as you because it won’t irritate their delicate skin. $24.95 AT AMAZON

Best Hand Sanitizer With Aloe For Gifting

Fork & Melon Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer Antiseptic hand sanitizer without the antiseptic scent. This vegan formula has no synthetic fragrance or formaldehyde—perhaps that’s why you might not mind putting this hand sanitizer on repeatedly. Feel carefree as the refreshing watermelon seed oil blend sends nostalgic summer day vibes your way—even if you’re just sitting in a parking lot outside the grocery store. You might even want to order a few extra bottles for your BFFs, as this reviewer, Cynthia G. does: “I work in health care and need a quick hand sanitizer between hand washings. Leaves my hands clean and soft. I buy them for my friends.” $12 AT FORK & MELON

Best Hand Sanitizer With Aloe For Your Purse

Earth to Skin Coconut + Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel If you like pina coladas…you’ll love applying this hand sanitizing gel. Though unlike the tropical drink, this hand sanitizer doesn’t come on too strong (in sweetness, that is). That’s because it’s infused with coconut water and aloe, and actually smells like a refreshing tropical breeze when you’re on the go. “The consistency was great,” writes one reviewer. “Not too thin or thick. It didn’t feel like it was heavy or weighted down and skin clogging. My hands felt clean and fresh after using.” It also comes in other moisturizing scents like energizing Lemon + Basil, watermelon, blueberry and unscented. $7 AT WALMART

Best Hand Sanitizer With Aloe For Very Dry Hands

H2One Awakening Citrus Hand Sanitizer Gel You know how citrus scents are said to be energizing? Well, this hand sanitizer with aloe does not disappoint. You’ll perk right up after a dollop of this uber moisturizing (yet effective) 75% ethyl alcohol-filled formula. “Wow, what a great product,” writes reviewer Daniel S. “Is it a hand sanitizer or a hand cream? It’s hard to tell with its handsome packaging, pleasant smell (unlike standard hand sanitizers) and creamy like consistency. It’s great that it doesn’t dry out your hands or have a sticky residue. It also dries quickly. I highly recommend this hand sanitizer.” Extra points for H2One’s partnership with local nonprofits like San Francisco Marin Food Bank and the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club that are supported with each purchase. $8.49 AT AMAZON

Best Hand Sanitizer With Aloe For Kitchen

PURA D’OR Hand Sanitizer Gel Lemongrass Scent You might think that keeping hand sanitizer in the kitchen is redundant because—duh, sink and soap—but hear us out. The kitchen is probably the busiest place in your house and it’s the hub for everything that goes into your house: groceries, mail, random things that kids bring home and drop on the counter. If you washed hands every time you picked up a something that wasn’t sterilized, you’d spend the whole day at the sink. Enter the splendid Pura D’Or hand sanitizer with aloe. It’s a lovely bouquet of organic tea tree and peppermint and lavender oils that kills all the germy riff-raff. One reviewer even swears that the herbal blend helps hands from itching. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Best Hands Sanitizer With Aloe To Buy In Bulk

Uncle Pete's Premium Hand Sanitizer With Aloe And Vitamin E With the flu season on the heels of a pandemic, you’ll want to stock up with a gallon (or two) of this hand sanitizer with aloe. Its honey-like consistency transfers easily into smaller, portable bottles, so you can stash them everywhere. The citrus-y aroma makes it a neutral scent that is equally pleasant but won’t make you smell like Jose Cuervo. “[My] hands feel moisturized,” writes a reviewer. “The smell is good. It has this faint flowery smell which stays on your hands for over two hours.” $39.99 AT AMAZON

Best Hand Sanitizer With Aloe For Car

InYaHands Hands Sanitizer70% Natural Alcohol When you’re driving around town, you’ll want a no-frills hand sanitizer with aloe that works overtime. Picture a gas station pump, should you need further convincing. It’s made from corn and contains more alcohol than recommended by the CDC. “Love this product — feels so fresh and hydrating on my hands —been using it for months- I carry it everywhere,” write a reviewer. $13.99 AT AMAZON

Best Hand Sanitizer With Aloe For Charity

Farmacy Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Gel This hand sanitizer with aloe will make you feel good, and not just because it feels like a cloud on your skin. 100 percent of the profits from each sale go toward local food banks and other organizations that help end hunger and reduce food waste. “This hand sanitizer is all you could ask for in a product,” writes a reviewer. “It works and it doesn’t leave any weird residue or film on your hand. It smells good and isn’t chalky feeling. I love it.” This Farmacy hand sanitizer gives a whole new meaning to a product that works. $6 AT FARMACY BEAUTY

Best Hands Sanitizer With Aloe For On The Go Family

Lone Star Botanicals All-Natural Hand Sanitizer Spray Toss these babies in every backpack and tote for a quick germ-busting cleanup. We love that the spray feels light as air, as if you barely misted them. “Very high quality sanitizer,” writes reviewer, SilkySoftTofu. “Doesn’t smell weird or anything. Dried quickly without any stickiness. Since I got the pack of 5, everyone in my family has one bottle to carry and then some!” $19.99 AT AMAZON

Now that you’re germ free, see what other beauty must-haves will keep you squeaky clean.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.