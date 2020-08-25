“Maskne” Is A Real Thing, But Here’s How You Can Treat And Prevent It — According To Dermatologists

Pexels

Wearing a mask 24/7 has become commonplace. It’s our unfortunate new reality as we all do our part to curb the spread of COVID-19. While they’re undeniably uncomfortable, perhaps the worst side effect of wearing masks is that they trap acne-causing bacteria underneath that lead to pesky breakouts that have earned their own nickname: “maskne.”

It’s actually a well-known type of acne that was typically only seen in athletes who wore helmets or other facial equipment, explains Marisa Garshick, M.D., a dermatologist at Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery (MDCS) in New York City. “Early on in the pandemic, we were seeing it in healthcare professionals and other essential workers, but now we are seeing it in everyone,” she says. “Some people with acne-prone skin are noticing worsening breakouts related to mask use, while there are also people who are only noticing new breakouts since wearing a mask.”

How to prevent maskne & maskne treatments

Needless to say, “maskne” is not cute—and we’re not keen on having yet another annoying thing to deal with in 2020. The good news is that there are some ways to prevent “maskne,” starting with your at-home skin care routine. Dermatologists recommend washing your face the usual twice a day and potentially adding in a third wash if you spend long periods of time under a face mask. “This will help remove oil, sweat, and buildup that has accumulated during the day,” says Brendan Camp, M.D., a Manhattan-based dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology.

Here are some of the best face washes on the market to tackle pesky “maskne” and get your skin looking bright, clear and healthy.

CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser If you’ve been battling bouts of breakouts for some time and are already using a certain acne medication, using a medicated wash on top of it may leave you too irritated, notes Papri Sarkar, M.D., a dermatologist in Boston. “In that case, this pH balanced, foaming one complete with ceramides and hyaluronic acid is great for getting oil and sweat off, but won’t irritate or break the bank,” she says. If your skin is too irritated for bubbles, she recommends trying CeraVe’s hydrating cleanser instead. “It’s packed with ceramides, glycerin and hyaluronic acid and is so soothing it feels like a moisturizer.” $22.47 AT AMAZON

Follain Balancing Cleanser: Oil Control Follain as a brand is gaining a lot of recognition, thanks to the fact that they’re vegan, non-GMO and free of harmful ingredients that are found in some skin care products. Charcoal and willowbark extract are the two key ingredients that make their balancing cleanser which is notorious for dissolving oil, dirt and grime. “Many skincare products with charcoal in them are really harsh and can dry out the skin but this one manages to be gentle and doesn’t strip the skin at all,” says Dr. Sarkar. It also contains rosewater and witch hazel to help cut back on shine and leaves your skin tone looking more even. $22 AT ULTA

Neutrogena Oil-Free Cleanser For $20, you get three of these face washes, which are 9.1 fluid ounces each, meaning that this purchase should last you the rest of the year at least. When it comes to acne, you can’t go wrong with a salicylic acid-containing cleanser, which not only helps treat current breakouts, but also helps prevent future ones. “Salicylic acid is a lipophilic beta-hydroxy acid, which means it penetrates deep in pores to clean them of excess oil,” says Dr. Camp who recommends it to his clients. $6.15 AT AMAZON

Caudalie Makeup Removing Cleansing Oil When your skin is feeling particularly irritated from all of that mask wearing, consider a cleansing oil, which can be a bit gentler than your average face wash. Dr. Sarkar is a big fan of Caudalie’s Makeup Removing Cleansing Oil, which she says does the job of cleansing skin well, without further aggravating irritated skin. “Because acne often causes a break in the skin barrier, using a gentle, soothing oil cleanser like this one doesn’t cause further irritation from active ingredients or bubbles,” she adds. Bonus: In addition to cleansing the skin, this oil also makes a highly effective make-up remover! $28.00 AT AMAZON

Cetaphil Facial Cleanser It doesn’t get much more basic than this cult classic facial cleanser, but it lives up to its reputation well, especially for chronic mask wearers. “This gentle yet effective cleanser helps to remove excess oils, dirt and buildup without stripping the skin of its natural oils, so it won’t leave the skin feeling dry,” says Dr. Garshick. “While it can be used by those with sensitive skin, it is also great for those with oily or combination skin as it is non-comedogenic so it won’t clog the pores.” $15.18 AT AMAZON

Dove Beauty Bar If you prefer to wash your face with a bar of soap rather than a foamy or gel cleanser, the Dove Beauty Bar is a great option. “It won’t strip your skin of its natural oils, as many ordinary soaps do and uses mild cleansers to help eliminate dirt and buildup,” says Dr. Garshick. “It is non- comedogenic and oil-free so it won’t clog pores, making it a good option for those with acne.” This purchase comes with 6 bars, so you shouldn’t have to re-order any bars of soap for the rest of 2020. $7 AT WALMART

Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser There’s no denying that this isn’t the sexiest looking face cleanser on the market, but its 4,000+ reviews and 4.5-star rating certainly speak for themselves. It is pretty plain Jane, but in a good way—it is free of oil, fragrance, parabens, dyes, formaldehyde and other preservatives. “Given the fact taht masks can be irritating on the skin, this formula is a great option to help minimize extra irritation, but still leave the skin feeling clean,” says Dr. Garshick who recommends it to her clients with sensitive skin. $8.99 AT AMAZON

Panoxyl Acne Foaming Wash One of the best active ingredients to fight acne, alongside salicylic acid, is benzoyl peroxide (AKA BPO). “Benzoyl peroxide is an ingredient that helps lower levels of acne causing bacteria and reduces inflammation in the skin to help treat acne,” explains Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Medical Center. “It is particularly useful if you have red angry bumps.” Angry bumps or not, this BPO-containing face wash is ready to help keep your skin acne-free whether you’re donning a mask or not. $10.29 AT AMAZON

SkinCeuticals LHA Cleanser Gel If you’re comfortable spending a little more for a high-quality cleanser, this is one that won’t disappoint. In fact, pretty much every skin care product that SkinCeuticals puts out is designed to impress. Everything they make is free of parabens, soaps, fragrances, dyes and alcohol. “This gentle exfoliating gel cleanser contains a combination of lipo-hydroxy acid, salicylic acid and glycolic acid to help unclog pores and reduce breakouts and blemishes, without drying out the skin,” explains Dr. Garshick. $41 AT DERMSTORE

Humane Face & Body Acne Wash Because your face is certainly not the only place where you might (and likely will) get acne, there’s this face wash that’s also designed to help cut back on breakouts on your whole bod. It contains a higher strength of benzoyl peroxide—10% benzoyl peroxide—which makes it a great option for those dealing with breakouts,” says Dr. Garshick. It’s also totally clean—free of parabens, sulfates, formaldehyde, synthetic fragrances and colors and made without using any animal byproducts. $21.95 AT AMAZON

Now that you’re set in the face wash department, check out some other top-rated and mom-approved beauty must-haves.

