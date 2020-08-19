These Hand Sanitizer Keychains Make Sure Your Kid Always Has A Bottle On Them

Amazon

Pandemic or not, good hygiene is non-negotiable. While you may be able to keep everyone inside your house clean (more or less), it’s much harder to keep things germ-free once your kids are at school or outside in general. Hand sanitizer is a quick and easy way to clean their hands, especially if a bathroom or sink isn’t immediately nearby. But keeping track of hand sanitizer bottles, particularly travel-friendly ones, is another task. Somehow, kids manage to lose jackets and half their toys… how do you expect them to keep track of a tiny little bottle?

Hand sanitizer keychains can help make sure disinfectant is always nearby. These holders have hooks or loops that can attach to backpacks, bags, and more, and they hold mini bottles that you can fill with the hand sanitizer of your choice. They’re practical for parents, who can save themselves the effort of digging through a seemingly bottomless bag just to find one small bottle. And they’re also great for kids, who can use the keychains to personalize their stuff and avoid losing yet one more thing. Many of them also have adorable designs that will help your kids actually want to reach for them to clean their hands (or at least resist it less).

Ahead are eight hand sanitizer keychains that both kids and parents alike will love.

DARUNAXY Assorted Silicone Bottles Keychain Carriers This pack comes with 10 plastic 30ml travel bottles and 10 assorted adorable cartoon silicone sleeves that can attach to bags or be used as a keychain. The set also comes with a convenient, collapsible silicone funnel you can use to fill and refill the bottles. The sleeves come in five different cartoon shapes (unicorn, alpaca, sweetheart, owl, and sloth) and you get two of each shape — there’s enough to go around for everyone in the family, especially if your kids don’t like to share and/or tend to lose track of their belongings on a regular basis. Each carrier (with the bottle attached, not including the hook) measures 85mm x 4mm. One reviewer said, “These are very cute hand sanitizer dispensers…easy to fill with included funnel…attaches easily to a strap…backpack….dog leash….flip top so only need one hand.” $17.99 AT AMAZON

KINIA 8 Pack Empty SPACE Kids Hand Sanitizer Holder Keychain Carriers These space-themed hand sanitizer keychains are out of this world. The KINIA pack comes with eight one-ounce flip-cap bottles that are BPA-free and easy to fill with the hand sanitizer of your choice. The brightly colored silicone carriers will be hard to miss on bags (or laying around the house) and have aliens, astronauts, rockets, and planets and can easy hook onto backpacks, straps, keychains, and more. Assign your kids to a special intergalactic mission to keep their hands clean and sanitized every day. If you’re not into the space theme, there are other ones available, including BFF, Dinosaur, Mermaids & Pirates, Unicorn, and Mixed (a set of assorted fun, cartoon-y characters). $15.95 AT AMAZON

Zario Empty Travel Size Bottle and Keychain Holder If you’re looking for something a little sturdier and less cartoon-forward, these Zario keychain holders will satisfy both requirements. This pack comes with three neoprene holders that have metal keyrings and subtle styles that both you and your kids can carry around. Each holder fits a 30 ml bottle with a flip-cap (three empty bottles are also included) that you can fill, and the whole thing measures 4.5” x 2”. One happy reviewer said, “These are even better quality than I imagined! They are made out of Lycra dri fit material, so they are stretchy. They hold the little bottle perfectly so it won’t fall out when you are carrying. I filled the bottles up with homemade sanitizer gel And it squeezes out just perfect without having to take the bottle out of the key chain. They don’t leak even with alcohol. I got 3 of these in a pack so the whole family has one! The price was great!“ $11.99 AT AMAZON

Hzran Portable Squeeze Bottle with Leather Keychain Holder This set comes with two empty scratch- and leak-proof bottles that can hold two ounces of hand sanitizer, as will. as two different colored leather pouches. The pouches have a clean design and fold-over top with a button closure, and are almost like mini leather purses for your hand sanitizer. They measure about 4” x 2.6” without the keychain. There are three color combinations and each holder also has an attached keychain that has both a ring and a clip. Says one reviewer, “I have been rocking a rubber hand sanitizer case on my purse, but it never matches with what I am wearing so this is perfect. I actually just organize my accessories by black and brown leather so they match whatever leather sandal accent I have. This covers both bases for me. I refilled the included containers and slipped them on to the keychains that I pick based on what I am wearing for the day. I love that these are PU leather so I don’t feel bad about wearing an animal product. “ $14.99 AT AMAZON

XITENBAO Silicone Cartoon Travel Bottle Keychain If you can’t convince your kids to use hand sanitizer, maybe a cartoon pineapple wearing sunglasses can. Or a panda holding balloons. This set of bottle keychains includes eight different sleeves featuring cute cartoons like a robot, unicorn sloth, panda donut, cat-ctus, and more. The sleeves hold one-ounce bottles and have a hook to attachYou also get eight empty one-ounce bottles and a collapsible silicone funnel that will help refill bottles with less spillage. One reviewer said, “Love it! My kids love the designs so they’re willing to use sanitizer on their own! Great buy especially since travel sanitizer is hard to find nowadays! We put them on backpacks, purses, and key rings!” $16.90 AT AMAZON

GOODYEZZ Pikachu Hand Sanitizer Holder Gotta catch ‘em all… germs that is. Any kid, big or small, who is Pokemon-obsessed will love carrying around their own Pikachu wherever they go. This bright and fun silicone bottle holder has a keychain to hook onto straps and bags, and can fit over a one-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer. One bottle of scented hand sanitizer automatically comes with the holder, and when you’re finished with it, you can either refill the bottle with more hand sanitizer or replace it with another one you have on hand. While this Pikachu doesn’t have any electrical abilities like their cartoon counterparts, it does have the ability to help your family zap germs away. $18.99 AT AMAZON

Crenics Mini 30ml Assorted Silicone Bottles Holder Dinosaurs, pandas, and hand sanitizer, oh my! With this set, you’ll get 10 30-ml empty bottles and 10 BPA-free silicone holders with detachable key chains. These colorful holders have a random assortment of panda or dinosaur cartoons on them. Attach them onto purses, backpacks, strollers or whatever you need on the go, and they’ll be cute and useful companions for keeping your kids’ (or your) hands free from germs. One reviewer and parents ays. “My son loves these! He refuses to wash his hands sometimes with normal hand sanitizer and at that point we’d have to force his hands (he’s only 2). But with these, he just reaches out to it every time.” $19.99 AT AMAZON

GOCOHHI 5 Packs Travel Plastic Clear Keychain Bottles For a simple bottle and keychain, this pack includes five empty bottles and five carabiners. The clear two-ounce flip-top bottles are made of BPA-free PET material and are odorless and durable with a wide diameter design. The carabiners come in different colors so everyone can have their own. To add your own flair, you can decorate and personalize the bottles however you want — write or draw on them, add stickers, etc. to personalize for each family member. They each measure 5” x 1.4” (including the carabiner). One reviewer said, “I bought this hand sanitizer at the dollar store and was able to fill 5 tubes! These keychains are the perfect size to add on any purse, backpack, diaper bag, carry-on etc. I like how sleek they are with no label, and an easy to open cap. The assorted colors are fun and practical for large families. The tubes are durable and easy to fill with gel. Could also be used for lotion or any travel items. But hand sanitizer is the most needed right now!” $9.60 AT AMAZON

