Must-Have Gifts For The Horse-Lover And Rider In Your Life

Hey, cowgirl (or cowboy). If you’re here because you’re looking for great gifts for horse owners and general-horse enthusiasts, you’ve come to the right place. As I see the world, I notice there are two types of people: horse girls and people who know horse girls (or guys — horses are for everyone!). Assuming you fall into one of those two categories, this gift guide will help you find how to treat yourself or treat your loved ones. Earlier this year, we covered realistic horse toys for kids. This one is for all the adult and teen equestrians who need a little something special. Whether you’re shopping for your girlfriend or the best friend you’ve been missing, here are 25 great gifts for the horse-fanatics in your life.

Horse Gifts

UO Lynn Cowboy Boot Everyone needs a pair of cowboy boots, y’all. These all white, faux leather kicks are made for walking. Styled with a pointed toe and a durable rubber outsole, these boots are both comfy and practical — it won’t be long before you dirty ’em up (but that’s a real mark of love for the outdoors). $98.00 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Wild Horse Light StarlightJars’ Wild Horse Light can bring magic to any room. Handmade from tissue paper and cardstock — and hardily sealed for extra durability — this nightlight can bring a love for the outdoors into the home. There is an easy-to-use hole drilled discretely into the back for the lights. $27.95 AT ETSY

Foundry Vergara Southwestern Rose Area Rug This southwest-themed rug can bring warmth and that good country feeling to any space. A great gift for decorators with a love for western interiors, this polyester power-loomed addition is built to withstand some heavy boot stompin’. $38.99 AT WAYFAIR

Frontgate Driftwood Horse Calling all equine enthusiasts: this rustic driftwood decorative horse is ready for indoor or outdoor use. A thoughtful holiday decoration, this piece would look great placed prominently on any ranch — or, on a city property owned by people who wish they loved on a ranch. Handcrafted by Copper Art, this unique gift will bring joy to anyone who receives it. $99.00 AT FRONTGATE

Sunset Vista Designs Horsing Around Horse Wind Chime What is more relaxing than wind chimes? These gorgeous metal-crafted chimes will bring a lovely tune to your back porch or garden. With wild horses that run in the breeze, these rustic music-makers will bring calm, peace, and serenity to whatever space they inhabit. $27.95 AT AMAZON

Equestrian Gifts

Kevin Russ Running Horses Art Print Home, home on the range. U.S. traveler and photographer Kevin Russ introduces the “Running Horses” art print. Available in several sizes, frame options, and prices, this artwork can make any equestrian feel wild and free even while lounging on the couch. This print is made from Italian archival paper and showcases unmatched quality. $29.00 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Personalized Horseshoe Heart Trivet Designed by the blacksmith Alexandra Paliwoda, this darling horse shoe trivet is an “heirloom-in-the-making.” A horseshoe is a classic symbol of good luck — bring good luck into the home with this elevated heart trivet. Using it will protect your counters from heat damage and is lovely enough to keep on display. $68.00 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Derby Horse Race Game Bring the derby to you with this bright and happy tabletop game. At approximately ten inches long and five inches wide, this little game can come anywhere. The game features six horses that race to the finish line. All that’s missing is two AA batteries and a nice icy mint julep. $15.95 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Casetify Horse in Bloom iPhone Case Casetify’s “Horse in Bloom” phone case is the accessory you didn’t know you needed for your iPhone. Featuring a feminine and floral-embellished horse, this case — designed by Amy Kavs Art — will gain you compliments while you make calls. $24.95 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Equestrian Themed Soy Candle Tins These four equestrian candle tins from Lumiere Candle Company are ideal home gifts for horse lovers and are customizable to your favorite scents. Choose three equestrian-themed scent profiles for your 4 oz. tins. The scents range from fresh hay to winter ride (and everywhere in between). A rider’s dream! $21.75 AT ETSY

Custom Metal Farm Barn Sign Know someone with a barn — or at the very least — a farm interior aesthetic? Monogrammetalshop’s customizable metal farm barn sign will bring thoughtfulness and specificity to their home. With multiple color options available, you can customize this gift to be exactly how your loved ones would want it. $39.19 AT ETSY

Horse Gifts for Women

Never Settle Horse Spirit Necklace Don’t you just love thoughtful jewelry? The 22K gold vermeil b.u. (“be you”) horse spirit necklace is meant to symbolize personal drive, passion, and appetite for freedom. If you’re a wild one with the spirit of a horse, you will love this dainty charm to hang around your neck. $55.00 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Budweiser Horses Crew Neck Sweatshirt A warm wearable with a novelty twist, the Urban Outfitters Budweiser Horses sweatshirt brings a fun and retro vibe to any horse-lover. A cotton-poly blend pullover with no fuss and lots of warm fuzzies, this crew neck gem won’t go out of style. $64.00 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Personalized Horse Saddle Bag From Starkenburg Company, this custom leather saddlebag is cute, customizable, and sure to keep your belongings safe while you ride the arena. This saddle bag comes with two small belts for securing your pommel and the leather is laser engraved. It’s a perfect gift that is made to last. $34.76 AT ETSY

Wildkin Kids Overnight Horse Duffle A great accessory for kids and adults alike, this wild horse-themed duffle will keep your belongings safe at the gym and on overnight trips. Spacious and made to last, this polyester bag features multiple wearing options for extra comfort. $32.99 AT AMAZON

Stirrup Horse Sterling Silver Earrings MyEquestrianJewelry offers handmade, sterling silver horse stirrup earrings for horse girls (and, ahem, women). These delicate 1″ drop earrings will draw positive attention to your ears as you strut around the farm. $17.95 AT ETSY

YFN Sterling Silver Double Horse Stirrup Necklace Match your new stirrup earrings with a sterling silver necklace. YFN’s equestrian accessories take horse love to a new level — presented in a thoughtful gift box, this piece of jewelry will make any horse fan swoon (even one with sensitive skin). $25.99 AT AMAZON

Horse Gifts for Horse Owners

Troxel Spirit Horseback Riding Helmet Keep your loved one safe with the Troxel Spirit Riding Helmet. This helmet comes in classic black as well as other unique colors, so it can match any fashion. The helmet features that traditional riding look with full head coverage and a flex-tip visor. $52.95 AT AMAZON

Heritage Premier Show Glove From the beloved Heritage brand, these show gloves will keep your hands warm and far from chapping as you ride the arena. With ventilated fingers, super-grip strength, and comfortable flexibility, these classics make the riding experience a breeze. $23.63 AT AMAZON

Weaver Leather Grooming Kit From Weaver, the seven piece grooming kit is a must for someone who owns a horse. Made with an adjustable shoulder trap for comfort and extra side pockets for storage, this convenient kit will keep horses clean, comfortable, and looking their absolute best. The kit comes with a face brush, mane and tail brush, comb, hoof pick, sweat scraper, and more. $39.95 AT AMAZON

LED Horse Breastplate Collar Show off a great horse (and keep them safe at night!) with an LED breastplate. This rechargeable option will illuminate the path during night-rides and have the horse looking fashionable. Available in multiple colors from cotton candy pink to sunburst yellow, this horse breastplate is a wonderful gift for the horse-owner you know. $38.99 AT AMAZON

Turquoise Cross Floral Carved Straps Made from chestnut-colored leather, the simple but stylish women’s spur straps can add a touch of fashion to your riding boots. Fastened together in non-rusting hardware, these durable straps will have the gift recipient set for years. $27.99 AT AMAZON

Acerugs Western Leather Saddle If you want to really treat your horse-loving friend, consider getting her a new saddle. Constructed with 100% high-quality cowhide, the Acerugs Western saddle with a comfy barrel is a great option. With a padded seat and a durable wood base, this saddle investment will quickly pay off in joy and riding ease. $399.98 AT AMAZON

fuinloth Women's Padded Vest A warm vest is a riding must-have. Keeping the core warm while the arms free is helpful to anyone on horseback. The fuinloth quilted padded vest is 100% polyester and available in 11 showstopping colors. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Women Riding Pants Go in on some staples with a pair of riding pants. Sure to be useful for any horse-rider, these polyester and spandex pants will keep the rider comfortable and flexible while they trot around. These pants are professional-looking for performances and shows and resistant to shrinking in the wash. $42.95 AT AMAZON

