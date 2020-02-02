When you’re looking for farm games and toys for babies to toddlers to grade school kids, the first place you’re sure to look is the iconic green and yellow of the John Deere brand. Nothing quite speaks to farm life like John Deere, and the brand loyalty among Deere fans is impressive.

When buying John Deere toys on Amazon or elsewhere for your kids to play with, it’ll almost feel like you’re living the relaxing country life.

If you’ve never previously shopped for John Deere toys for toddlers, you’re going to be amazed at the variety. There are toys that spark the imagination, toys that let kids pretend they’re running an actual farm, and toys that mom, dad, and older siblings will want to steal and play with when the younger child isn’t looking.

When it comes to the best John Deere toys, nothing runs like a Deere … except, of course, your 2-year-old after you remove his diaper, and he escapes to terrorize the neighborhood. For the slogan to be truly accurate, it should say: Nothing runs like your naked toddler. (Then again, if you lived in the country, there would only be livestock for your toddler to frighten.)

TOMY John Deere Busy Driver When you want to start your baby on the right foot and begin building a life-long love of the John Deere brand, this toy will let the baby feel like he or she is driving a big tractor. And if you have a 16-year-old who gets a couple of traffic tickets, you can use this toy to help the new driver practice a little more before getting behind the real wheel again. $17 AT AMAZON

Oball Go Grippers John Deere Rev Up Barnhouse Playset Sure, tractors don’t normally go in silos. But we’ll give babies a break when they’re playing with this toy, because the silo happens to have a tractor elevator in it that connects to the barn. Hey, farming doesn’t always make sense either. $17 AT AMAZON

TOMY John Deere Deluxe Talking Tool Belt Toy tool sets are always popular for toddlers who want to pretend to fix things or want to work alongside mom and dad during a home improvement project. These green and yellow tools fit inside a talking tool belt, which is pretty fun. Best of all, the tool belt only uses kid-appropriate language, unlike the language dad and mom use when their tools are pinching and smashing fingers instead of doing the job. $19 AT AMAZON

John Deere Animal Sounds Hay Ride If your kids love the animals on the farm, John Deere has you covered with this toy. This tractor doesn’t haul grain. Instead, it gives barnyard animals a joyride around the farm. (And if your kids want to believe for another few years that this is how a farm works, we’re not correcting them and stealing their childhood innocence.) $15 AT TARGET

TOMY John Deere Vehicle Toy Set With Carry Case We love this toy. It’s a giant carrying case shaped like a tractor with small John Deere tractors inside to play with, along with a few farm animals and a fenced pen. Heck, this tractor carrying case is so cool, the little monsters might actually put their toys away when they’re done. #MiraclesHappen $23 AT AMAZON

John Deere Remote Control Johnny Tractor Toy If older siblings are into remote control vehicles, the toddler almost certainly begs for a turn … which disintegrates into a screaming fit when the older kids say, “no.” So this is one of the best John Deere toys for toddlers, as it’s basic enough for an 18-month-old to operate. And when the older kids ask to try it out, the toddler can confidently say, “NO!” (We’re sure it’ll be the first time he or she has uttered that word.) $25 AT AMAZON

TOMY John Deere Electronic Lawn Mower As parents of older kids know, it’s never too early to start giving kids responsibility through chores … especially the ones you hate doing. Now it may be too early to give a preschooler the chore of mowing the lawn (no matter how tempting). But with this lawn mower John Deere toy, you can plant the idea of how much fun it is to use a lawn mower, so the kid is ready to do the real thing when he or she is old enough. $20 AT AMAZON

TOMY John Deere Monster Treads Lightning Wheels Tractor Monster trucks are irresistible to some kids. Hell, they’re irresistible to some of us adults. This is one of the cleverest John Deere toys, as it turns the iconic green and yellow tractor into a monster tractor, complete with oversized wheels, which light up. We’re not going to call this the most perfect toy in the world, but if you want to, we won’t argue. $40 AT AMAZON

John Deere Sandbox Vehicles The best John Deere toys aren’t limited to farm implements. These John Deere construction toys are perfect for the sandbox, consisting of a tractor with a front loader and a dump truck. At 6 inches in length, they’re sized for small hands. With the heavy duty plastic, they’re tough enough to stand up to the roughest treatment from kids … which you know they’ll regularly put to the test. $11 AT AMAZON

John Deere 28-Inch Steel Wagon Even though the traditional kid’s wagon is painted red, you can feel good about breaking tradition with this John Deere green and yellow wagon. It’s sturdy and consists of heavy duty steel, meaning it will last a long time, even when played with regularly. A toy that actually lasts? Crazy. $97 AT AMAZON

John Deere 1/16 Scale Sprayer If your kids really love the idea of farming, they may want some scale model John Deere toys. This scale toy is a sprayer, which isn’t a piece of farm equipment that you see as a toy every day. The fold-out boom arms spread to 45 inches in length. The sprayer has lights and makes sounds. It even sprays (water), just like the real sprayer in the field. Hopefully, the child only uses the spray function for good instead of evil. $73 AT AMAZON

Ertl Collectibles Dealer Truck With 7R Tractor Tractors have to make it to the John Deere dealership somehow. And as this Ertl John Deere toy shows, they travel on the back of a flatbed hauler truck. This is a 1/64th scale model of the straight truck and tractor, so it’s a fun collectible at a great price. It offers plenty of impressive details too. (Honestly, it almost may be too good for the kids, who are sure to just gunk it up with that ever present layer of goo they always have on their hands.) $13 AT AMAZON

MasterPieces John Deere Checkers Game Sure, the game of checkers usually consists of black and red discs. But when you place a John Deere twist on this classic game, the pieces are green and yellow with custom molding featuring tractor artwork. The game board even looks like a farm field. (If your 6-year-old beats you in this game of checkers, you can blame it on the crazy colors.) $19 AT AMAZON

Meccano John Deere 9RT Series Tractor Erector Building Set Older kids who love working models will have a great time putting together this erector set of a John Deere 9RT tractor. It’s a sturdy kit with real metal parts and treads that move. It has 278 parts, so it may not be a great choice for a kid — or a parent — who doesn’t have some patience, though. $30 AT AMAZON

John Deere Sit N Scoot Tractor Kids love John Deere ride on toy tractors, but if your child is a little too young for those automatic powered models, this personal powered tractor is the next best thing. The kid can sit on the tractor seat and place his or her feet on the ground to push it along. Young kids will have a lot of fun powering the tractor Fred Flintstone style. $30 AT TARGET

John Deere Trike & Wagon Set If your kid is ready to ride a tricycle, you could skip the traditional — and boring — red trike and give into your love of everything John Deere with this green and yellow tricycle that comes with its own towing wagon. If you plan it right, you can even convince the kid to tow some things for you while he or she is riding. (Call it a chore, and the government watchdogs regarding child labor laws can’t touch you.) $76 AT TARGET

Rolly John Deere Ride-On Excavator Shovel & Digger Young kids can dig to their heart’s content with this ride on John Deere construction toy excavator. It has handles to operate the bucket, letting youngsters improve their hand-eye coordination. Once kids get the hang of it, they may even give the family dog a run for his money on making big holes in the yard. $83 AT AMAZON

Peg Perego John Deere Ground Force Tractor With Trailer For kids who love John Deere and tractors, this John Deere ride on toy tractor is the Holy Grail. It’s an automatic power tractor with a trailer, letting young kids actually drive it around at speeds up to 4.5 mph. It even has a working FM radio. We’re not going to say it’s nicer than the car we’re currently driving, but its quality is closer than we’d like to admit. $249 AT AMAZON

Admittedly, few things are as cool as John Deere toys. We’ve got more toy guides, but be prepared for disappointment if they don’t have John Deere toys in them.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.