The Best Kid-Friendly All-Inclusive Resorts In 2025, According To Moms

Most moms are familiar with how vacations with kids go: You are cooking, cleaning, and looking after your kids the same as always, just in a different environment. While you might be surrounded by palm trees or sitting by a pool, you still have all of the same duties and worries and invisible labor as usual. In other words, it’s more like a trip.

One way to escape this issue is by picking a kid-friendly, all-inclusive resort for your vacay. While they might look spendy at first because you’re paying for everything at once, including food, the stay, and the activities, they come with a lot of value. You never have to think about a snack or meal. You never have to worry about planning the day’s activities. And you know for sure that the staff is used to welcoming kids to the property.

But — with the hundreds of all-inclusives vying for your attention, how do you know where to go? Here are some of our favorite tried-and-true places to bring our own families, with some input from travel experts as well.

So grab your travel gear, and get ready for a much-needed getaway!

Mexico: Best Kid-Friendly All-Inclusive Resorts

Dreams Vallarta Bay Resort & Spa | Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Like all Dreams resorts, everything about your all-inclusive stay is tailored to kids and parents. And since those looking for more all-adult fun opt to stay at the adjacent Secrets resort, you know you’re surrounded by people who understand families and kids.

Aside from all of the regular all-inclusive perks like a huge range of restaurants and food options, multiple pools, beach access, and activities every day, the oasis offers some kid-specific fun, including a pool with a water slide, a Core Zone teen club (with tons of games and activities) for kids 13-17, and an Explorers’ Club for kids 3-12, which offers supervised childcare from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Explorer’s Club includes a rock climbing wall, video games, craft activities, and even a camping experience — all while the daycare professionals stay in touch with parents over text.

Activities for the whole family include tennis, beach volleyball, soccer, snorkeling, swimming, non-motorized water sports, and more.

During my stay, I was wowed by how attentive the staff was to kids and families and how the entire resort was designed to make stays easy for families with kids of any age. It was super easy to sign up for activities, plan excursions off-site, and sneak off to a fancy meal with my partner while we knew the kids would be in great hands. Plenty of kid-friendly food meant that I was truly off the hook for any thoughts about meal prep all week.

Dreams Baha Mita Surf & Spa Resort | Banderas Bay, Mexico

Located less than an hour north of Puerto Vallarta and close enough to Sayulita for easy day trips, Dreams Baha Mita is another top choice for families who want to get away without having to worry about planning or details once they arrive.

Like the Vallarta Bay location, kids can enjoy the Explorer’s Club and Core Zone while their parents sit by the pool, take a nap, or check out one of the many on-site restaurants. In addition, this Dreams location also has a waterpark, where kids (and adults) can enjoy multiple water slides, a splash area, and a pirate ship to play on.

We loved the huge number of family activities, especially pickleball lessons, a sea kayaking activity, shuffleboard, paddle boarding, and surfing lessons.

While the kids are away, adults can also take advantage of a number of luxurious spa activities, from hydrotherapy to massages.

And if all that isn’t enough? We spent several afternoons sitting on our balcony watching humpback whales breech in the bay — which was absolutely amazing.

Dreams Aventuras Riviera Maya, Aventuras, Mexico

Dreams Aventuras Riviera Maya

Much like its sister properties above, the Dreams Aventuras caters to families big time. The resort lies about an hour south of Cancun in a small, gated town called Aventuras. The resort has a basketball court — which my kids loved — paddle boards and kayaks, and a waterslide area that we practically never left. The resort’s location (right at a marina) makes it easy to get out for excursions. There are constant activities for families and kids, and the swim-up bar was a huge success for virgin strawberry daiquiris. If you have little kids, you’ll be happy with the calm waters as the resort is buffered by a jetty to protect from bigger waves.

Planet Hollywood Cancun

If you’re looking for a getaway that’s posh for you but full of play for the kiddos, this basically brand-new resort promises the best of both worlds. Opened in 2020, you and the fam will get the star treatment with fun and relaxing options for everyone: There’s a fitness center, swimming pools, and lazy river; and you can’t miss the Labyrinth mini golf course, Jurassic Splash Park, or the Planet Play Adventure Park. There’s even a Stars Kids Club™ or PH Teens Club where the kids can hang when Mom and Dad need some alone time (perhaps a trip to the PH Spa & Beauty Bar is in order). Bonus: When you book certain suites, you’ll get a $500 resort credit.

“The resort rolls out the red carpet of fun with monthly special events and daily activities for guests of all ages,” says Jurgen Stutz, SVP of Sales, Marketing, and Distribution for Blue Diamond Resorts. “From screenings of your favorite comedy flicks and classic films in the theater to beach parties and movies under the stars, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!”

Royalton Riviera

This all-inclusive resort offers a host of activities for kids of all ages. At the Clubhouse Kids Club, vacationers ages 4-12 can enjoy supervised activities, and for teens ages 13-17, the Hangout Teen Club will be their gaming paradise. Adds Stutz, “The resort’s Vibe Team ensures families are entertained from morning to night with games, obstacle courses, and nightly themed shows on the main stage, such as Lion King renditions, Michael Jackson tributes, and full-blown dance parties.”

Included in your stay is dining at nine specialty restaurants, a cafe, and a dozen bars, access to 11 pools, a children’s splash park, non-motorized sports, activities and entertainment, and more. And if you’re willing to spend a little extra dough, you can book a motorized water sports excursion, visit the casino, or even hire an on-site babysitter so you can spend some one-on-one time with your honey.

Located in the resort area Nuevo Vallarta, Marival Emotions Resort and Suites is proudly all-inclusive so you can spend more time with your family and less time paying the bill. Included in your stay are food and drinks from the property’s six restaurants and seven bars, plus fitness classes, mini golf, loaned bicycles (and a guided tour of the area), Marival Theater shows, and one round of golf per adult per stay. Kids and teens can also head off to designated resort clubs, which is perfect if you want to splurge at the spa (babysitters are also available for a fee). If that’s not enough, there’s always the option to add on excursions like diving, zip-lining, and tours in the nearby Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit.

Concludes Mel Dohman, Senior Communications Manager at Travelocity, “This kid-friendly resort offers plenty of amenities for the whole family, from beach and pool toys, bath and splash accessories, to entertainment items like outdoor games and game consoles, to a planned picnic for the whole family.”

Jamaica: Best Kid-Friendly All-Inclusive Resorts

Royalton Blue Waters (All-Inclusive) | Montego Bay, Jamaica

Royalton Blue Waters

The Royalton Blue Waters resort is your ticket to paradise. Another Blue Diamond Resort property, this place has all-inclusive perks that include reservation-free dining, your choice of cuisine at several restaurants (including buffet and à la carte-style), bars with handcrafted cocktails, non-motorized sports adventures, daily entertainment, and evening shows.

The entire family will have a blast, whether you’re dipping your toes into the turquoise sea, drifting on the on-site lazy river, or zooming down the waterslides at the pirate-themed splash park. And when it’s time for the grownups to enjoy some time at the spa, the kiddos can head to the Clubhouse Kids Club or Hangout Teen Club to chill.

Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa (All-Inclusive) | Montego Bay, Jamaica

This Hilton property is a water lover’s paradise. Namely, it’s home to the Sugar Mill Falls Water Park, an expansive hub for outdoor fun with three pools, a lazy river, waterfalls, the jungle garden play area, and — to parents’ delight — a swim-up bar for frosty cocktails. If that’s not enough, the property’s 2,500-long strip of white sand beach will provide the backdrop for the perfect beach day.

But there’s plenty more to do during your all-inclusive stay besides swimming and lounging by the water. The cost of your stay also includes the use of the tennis court and tennis lessons, evening entertainment, access to the Kidz Club and Teen Zone, and plenty of food and beverage options. You can also choose from optional add-ons like spa services, golf games, and other excursions. As a bonus, kiddos under 5 get to stay for free!

Moon Palace (All-Inclusive) | Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Some of this lovely resort’s inclusive perks include top-shelf drinks, non-motorized water sports, plenty of gourmet and casual dining options, 24-hour room service, nightly entertainment, access to four pools and a wave simulator, the Wired Lounge arcade, state-of-the-art activity rooms, and more. Of course, you can also indulge at the spa for an additional cost.

Dominican Republic: Best Kid-Friendly All-Inclusive Resorts

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana (All-Inclusive) | Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Nickelodeon Hotel & Resorts Punta Cana

The Nickelodeon Hotel & Resorts Punta Cana is as much for your kids as it is for you and the nostalgia pumping through your ‘80s and ‘90s veins. This place is as all-inclusive as it gets, with incredible food, cocktails, and even special “slime” mocktails for the kids. There are a million activities, including character meet-and-greets with Nickelodeon faves like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Paw Patrol, and even Fairly Odd Parents. You can get slimed at the water park, enjoy the beach, and head into Club Nick for lots of free play.

The rooms also have access to the pool right outside your patio door, and it’s really just the most fun place while still feeling plenty luxurious and relaxing! And trust me, when you see that famous Double Dare nose (Remember the one that shot out “snot” while contestants looked for flags?) in the water park, you’ll be as happy as your kids.