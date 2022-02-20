The Best Kids’ Bath Mats & Rugs For A Safer, More Colorful Bathroom

Scary Mommy/Amazon

Whether your little ones are having fun with their bath toys or bubble bath, the best kids’ bath mats will keep them from sliding around uncontrollably inside the tub. Or, if your little one is too young to take a bath without a separate baby bath tub or bath seat, a grippy bath mat underneath can help keep it safely in place. That said, sometimes “bath mat” refers to the rug outside the tub — the kind used to prevent spills and sop up water when your kiddo is stepping out. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up products for both inside and outside the tub to keep your bathroom safe and stylish.

What is the difference between a bath mat and bath rug?

As alluded to above, this bit gets confusing. Sometimes a “bath mat” refers to a rubber or PVC pad that you put inside the tub to prevent slipping (aka tub mats). But sometimes it’s referring to an absorbent mat that you step onto when you’re leaving the tub or shower. On the other hand, “bath rugs” are usually thick floor coverings for the bathroom, sometimes absorbent (but not always), that are either meant to provide stable footing or simply to function as bathroom decor. When you’re shopping online, these terms are often used interchangeably (although, obviously, “bath rugs” would never go in the tub).

A quick note about safety: The descriptions of almost every one of the tub mats below caution that they work best on smooth surfaces; if you have a tub with texture on the bottom, the mats may not be secure and could lead to slips and falls.

With all that in mind, check out all our picks for kids’ bath mats below.

Best Kids’ Bath Mats for Tubs

BEEHOMEE Machine Washable Kids Bath Mat This durable PVC bath mat is shown in the product photos as being used both in the tub and on the floor outside it, but it definitely is ready for inside-the-tub action thanks to the suction cup design. It’s great for kids’ bath time (or showers), because it’s quite long (35 inches long by 15 inches wide), so it covers a lot of the tub, and it has a textured, non-slip surface. And of course, the little cartoon sea animals print is a fun feature! It’s also earned 2,500+ perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer raved, “The size spans more than any other bath mat I’ve used making it ideal for tub use for more than one child at a time. It is nicely padded and suctions well to the tub’s surface. And my kids love seeing the sea creatures below!” $17.99 AT AMAZON

Munchkin Dandy Dots Kids Bath Mat Munchkin makes a lot of great baby and kid products, and this kids’ bath mat is no exception. It has a cute and colorful design, but at the same time, it’s not so childish that it would look out of place in a bathroom you share with your kids. Measuring 30.5 inches long and 14.25 inches wide, the rubber mat has an anti-slip surface and skid-resistant suction cups for safety. (If you like the design, check out the matching bath kneeler to make your time spent scrubbing more comfortable.) This polka-dotted tub mat boasts thousands of five-star ratings, including this one, “This bath mat is probably the favorite one I’ve had. … This one is comfortable for my toddler, doesn’t move around and gives grip so my toddler doesn’t slip.” $12.89 AT AMAZON

YIAN Ducks Kids' Bath Mat I think the yellow ducks on this kids’ bath mat are adorable. When my son was young, he had a big collection of various rubber ducks for bath time (so many), and this mat would have been perfect! The mat is made of PVC and comes with suction cups for sturdy grip. Plus, when the mat needs a bath itself, just toss it in the washing machine to clean it. Note that at 27 inches long and 14 inches wide, this isn’t a huge mat, so if you have a kiddo who’s very active at bath time, you may want something bigger. One mom who was very happy with her purchase noted, “We needed a mat for my 8-month-old son who likes to stand in the bath. This definitely keeps him from slipping. Love and will recommend to my mom friends!” $15.99 AT AMAZON

Sheepping Extra-Long Kids Bath Mat This bath mat is extra long, which is perfect to prevent slipping and sliding during toddler bath time. It’s 16” x 40” (which means 200 suction cups!). Reviewers note that it’s a great choice for kids of all ages, however. Besides this pretty blue, it also comes in pink, purple, clear, and gray. It’s machine washable, too. Another nice feature is that it has a curved area at one end so that you can position it to avoid covering the tub drain. One mom of what sounds like a very busy nine-month-old wrote this: “It stays down in the tub, provides enough cushion for his bum, and prevents slipping because our baby treats the bath like a racetrack and crawls back and forth through the whole bath.” $14.49 AT AMAZON

Best Kids’ Bath Mats

Boon Non-Slip Baby and Kids Bath Mat Boon makes a lot of smart products for babies and kids, and this textured tub mat has a great feature: a built-in hook for hanging the mat up to dry! (The product photos show how it can be hung from the showerhead, for example.) It also has an interesting raised-line design for added grip and drain holes for keeping it mildew-free. Measuring 36.5 inches long and 15.8 inches wide, it provides good coverage. One reviewer raved, “This is perfect for our tub. Love the trendy grey color. Hangs easily from the shower head to dry easily and keep from getting gross.” $21.00 AT AMAZON

Skip Hop Non-Slip Baby and Kids Bath Mat Here is yet another adorable kids’ bath mat! This cute blue whale has more than 1,200 5-star reviews, too. The surface is textured to prevent slipping, and the small holes throughout help it dry quickly after a bath or shower. Plus, there are grippy suction cups on the bottom to make it anti-slip, no matter how wild bath time gets. The best part is that the whale’s tail turns into a hook for hanging up the mat. It is 30 inches long and 15.5 wide, and Skip Hop points out in the description that the plastic is phthalate-free. One parent wrote, “We have been searching for a bath mat for our toddler that does not smell like toxic plastic, has great suction power, and resists mold. This mat meets all three of this things and is affordable. … Highly recommended.” $17.99 AT AMAZON

Gearific Cartoon Kids Bath Mat Here are some happy sea creatures for your little one’s bath time — a colorful collection that includes a seahorse, puffer fish, jellyfish, and more. This PVC bath mat has a textured surface to prevent kids from slipping, and the 39-inch length covers the majority of your tub for safety. The company notes that they have a “100% satisfaction guarantee,” so you can return the mat for a full refund if you’re not happy with it. One reviewer noted, “The mat is nice thick quality, and plenty of suction cups, to install it, I rolled it out, and walked over it slowly so all the suction cups locked firmly into place, and it has not slipped or moved since then.” $19.99 AT AMAZON

IKEA Patrull Crocodile Kids Bath Mat What a cute kids’ bath mat! Typically, you don’t see things from IKEA (big or small) for sale at Amazon, but this is a discontinued item that reviewers have confirmed to be the same product that IKEA used to sell. So here’s your chance to buy this fun bath mat before it’s gone for good! Measuring 35 inches long and 13 inches wide, the grippy mat — with both texture on the top and suction cups on the bottom — is made from BPA- and phthalate-free rubber. Plus, the hole in the tail is perfect for hanging it up to dry to keep it free from something else: mold and mildew. This mom is definitely a fan: “This mat first caught my eye because it was so cute and it looks even better than pictured. Vibrant and cheerful in our very small bathroom. … But my favorite thing about this mat is the hole in the tail [for hanging].” $15.90 AT AMAZON

Best Kids’ Bathroom Rugs

Suchtale Non-Slip Bath Rug This bath rug isn’t specifically designed for kids, but the huge range of colors, from light to dark shades, offers an option to match every kid’s preference — turquoise, hot pink, lime green, and many more. There’s something here to coordinate with every bathroom theme you can think of. It’s available in four sizes, starting at 24 inches long by x 16 inches wide and going up to 60 inches long by 24 inches wide. This rug is very soft and absorbent and has a non-slip, durable backing. It’s machine wash, too. One reviewer noted, “Bought this for my girls’ bathroom. It’s super soft, exactly as described. Very pleased with my purchase.” $16.99 AT AMAZON

SKL HOME Meowgic Kids Bath Rug This kids’ bath rug is adorable (even for grown-up cat fans). It’s just not a cat, it’s a cat unicorn — a cat-icorn! (If your kiddo is a cat lover, you’re in luck, because Amazon also has a coordinating bath towel, hand towel set, and shower curtain. Squee!) This generously sized bath rug is 32 inches long by 24 inches wide, and is machine washable and dryer safe. A happy customer wrote, “I have gone through 5 rugs for my bathroom… no exaggeration. It has been extremely difficult to find one for the right size (it’s smaller than your average bathroom) and it has been hard to find one that can withstand the stains of a toddler and puppy who are both potty training. [This] has been perfect.” $16.21 AT AMAZON

Best Rainbow Bath Mats

HXJIULI Rainbow Bath Mat How adorable is this rainbow bath mat with a positive message you and your kids can appreciate? Measuring 25 inches long by 15 inches wide, the soft and absorbent bath mat is perfect for any bathroom. It has an antislip plastic backing for secure footing and the plush top is velvety soft. It’s even machine washable. One reviewer gushed, “So soft and comfy for your toes. It’s design is beautiful and does not slide around on the floor.” $12.99

Ambesonne Rainbow Striped Bath Rug This doesn’t exactly have the traditional rainbow color combo, but it’s still bright and happy and would do a great job of livening up a white or other neutral-colored bathroom. (The brand also has several other kid-friendly designs among the MANY themes available in the same size (29.5″ X 17.5”), including a dachshund print, a bespectacled duckling, a collection of cute dog faces, and rainbow giraffes. This bath rug dries quickly, has an anti-slip backing, and is machine washable. It’s also designed not to fade or shed. Here’s one of the reviewers who recommend it: “Nice product with true colors, strong absorbency and lightweight but still stays put on floor!” (Btw, this shower curtain is made to match.) $24.99 AT AMAZON

HelloTree Rainbow Bath Rug This is such a cheery rainbow bath rug! If you have a kid who’s not exactly a morning person but needs to take a bath or shower before school, maybe these bright colors can give them a little a.m. boost. (Is it the bath-rug equivalent of a cup of coffee?) The rug also looks soft and fluffy, but it absorbs water well, and the back has an anti-skid covering. It’s machine washable, too, and you don’t even have to wait for it to dry — just toss it in the dryer on low. It measures 31.5 inches long by 19.7 inches wide. Here’s a review from a mom whose daughter is apparently a big fan: “Very cute! I like the color scheme a lot. The only drawback is that my toddler keeps stealing it from the bathroom to put it in her room…” $17.99 AT AMAZON

