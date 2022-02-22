Kids Need Glasses? We've Got 13 Best Eyeglasses For Kids + Expert Tips On How To Get The Best Fit

If you’re looking for the best kids glasses, you’ve come to the right place. Homeschooling, at least part of the week, is now the norm for many families, which means more hours in front of the screen. We’ve all felt the additional strain on our eyes (and our grocery budget) these past few years, but kids, and even toddlers, are extra susceptible. As parents, we often don’t think about our kids needing glasses until they’ve already been needing them for a while. Luckily, they look as cute as a bright-eyed Disney character when they don some colorful frames.

So, we’re here to share a friendly reminder to be proactive with your child’s vision health and show you the best kid and toddler glasses brands, styles, and frames, including picks that are virtually unbreakable. And while you’re at it, maybe you should grab a pair for yourself, too.

What to know before getting kids glasses:

But first, a few words from the pros. Galo Andrade, NYC-based Director of Optical Services at Stahl Eyecare Experts told us, “It’s very important to go for an in-person checkup with a Pediatric Ophthalmologist or Pediatric Optometrist. They can check not just vision, but everything going on behind the eye to make sure the eye health is where it should be. Kids need a regular eye exam one time per year, as vision can change quickly as they are growing.”

Eye doctors can bring attention to various health concerns that even the most diligent parents wouldn’t be able to catch. Andrade says that “The sooner the better when it comes to recognizing eyesight issues. It’s not uncommon for a child who is very nearsighted to become introverted as their world consists of all close-up things (like computers, iPads, etc.), and they avoid far away things like playing with friends and playing sports. A simple eye exam does no harm and can largely affect their lives as young adults.”

Where can you buy kids glasses?

Fun fact: buying kids’ glasses online is always the easiest way to shop, and may be less intimidating than going to a fancy neighborhood optical, but keep in mind that kids can’t wear adult glasses. Most kids’ frames are much more narrow throughout and have shorter arms to hit the correct spot behind the ear.

Another thing that’s equally important is getting the right PD or pupillary distance, something best measured in person. Andrade says, “When a PD is off, either vertically or horizontally, it can cause unnecessary strain to the eye. If you’re buying kids frames online, you can take them to your local optical to get checked, for a fee, to make sure all is as it should be. Having that check done in person, while the kids are wearing the frames, can determine if you got exactly what you needed. If not, they can recommend the fix you need from the online company.”

How do you know you’re getting the right pair?

Try as we might, we mamas don’t necessarily know exactly what to look for online. If going to buy glasses in person right now isn’t an option, you can shop for frames on large retailer websites (like Amazon) and then bring the frames into your local store for the custom lenses.

With so many choices, what do we choose? And even more to the point, how the hell do we get them to wear them once we’ve found the right fit? “Involving the LOs in the shopping process, whether online or in person, is the best bet,” Andrade notes from years of experience with kids, “Make eyewear fun for your kids! Let them pick the frame so they will be more excited/inclined to wear their glasses. Let them pick a fun color or print. Kids also love glasses that come with a colorful case and even a fun eyeglass cloth (for cleaning). It’s the little things that get kids excited to wear glasses. Remind them that it’s cool to wear glasses, even Superman wears them!”

“Kids frames don’t need to be expensive to do the trick. It’s the lens quality that is most important,” Andrade reminds us. After all, we want them to see as best they can (and learn, and read)! Check out the best sites to shop for frames and glasses for kids. Our kiddos will be happy with their fun eyewear choices, while we’ll feel good about being proactive to help correct their visual needs.

Best Unbreakable Glasses For Kids (Girls & Boys)

Best Glasses For Babies & Toddlers

Best Computer Glasses For Kids

Best Kids Glasses Online

Best Designer Kids Glasses

Best Frames Only for Kids Glasses

