Kids Need Glasses? We've Got 13 Best Eyeglasses For Kids + Expert Tips On How To Get The Best Fit
If you’re looking for the best kids glasses, you’ve come to the right place. Homeschooling, at least part of the week, is now the norm for many families, which means more hours in front of the screen. We’ve all felt the additional strain on our eyes (and our grocery budget) these past few years, but kids, and even toddlers, are extra susceptible. As parents, we often don’t think about our kids needing glasses until they’ve already been needing them for a while. Luckily, they look as cute as a bright-eyed Disney character when they don some colorful frames.
So, we’re here to share a friendly reminder to be proactive with your child’s vision health and show you the best kid and toddler glasses brands, styles, and frames, including picks that are virtually unbreakable. And while you’re at it, maybe you should grab a pair for yourself, too.
What to know before getting kids glasses:
But first, a few words from the pros. Galo Andrade, NYC-based Director of Optical Services at Stahl Eyecare Experts told us, “It’s very important to go for an in-person checkup with a Pediatric Ophthalmologist or Pediatric Optometrist. They can check not just vision, but everything going on behind the eye to make sure the eye health is where it should be. Kids need a regular eye exam one time per year, as vision can change quickly as they are growing.”
Eye doctors can bring attention to various health concerns that even the most diligent parents wouldn’t be able to catch. Andrade says that “The sooner the better when it comes to recognizing eyesight issues. It’s not uncommon for a child who is very nearsighted to become introverted as their world consists of all close-up things (like computers, iPads, etc.), and they avoid far away things like playing with friends and playing sports. A simple eye exam does no harm and can largely affect their lives as young adults.”
Where can you buy kids glasses?
Fun fact: buying kids’ glasses online is always the easiest way to shop, and may be less intimidating than going to a fancy neighborhood optical, but keep in mind that kids can’t wear adult glasses. Most kids’ frames are much more narrow throughout and have shorter arms to hit the correct spot behind the ear.
Another thing that’s equally important is getting the right PD or pupillary distance, something best measured in person. Andrade says, “When a PD is off, either vertically or horizontally, it can cause unnecessary strain to the eye. If you’re buying kids frames online, you can take them to your local optical to get checked, for a fee, to make sure all is as it should be. Having that check done in person, while the kids are wearing the frames, can determine if you got exactly what you needed. If not, they can recommend the fix you need from the online company.”
How do you know you’re getting the right pair?
Try as we might, we mamas don’t necessarily know exactly what to look for online. If going to buy glasses in person right now isn’t an option, you can shop for frames on large retailer websites (like Amazon) and then bring the frames into your local store for the custom lenses.
With so many choices, what do we choose? And even more to the point, how the hell do we get them to wear them once we’ve found the right fit? “Involving the LOs in the shopping process, whether online or in person, is the best bet,” Andrade notes from years of experience with kids, “Make eyewear fun for your kids! Let them pick the frame so they will be more excited/inclined to wear their glasses. Let them pick a fun color or print. Kids also love glasses that come with a colorful case and even a fun eyeglass cloth (for cleaning). It’s the little things that get kids excited to wear glasses. Remind them that it’s cool to wear glasses, even Superman wears them!”
“Kids frames don’t need to be expensive to do the trick. It’s the lens quality that is most important,” Andrade reminds us. After all, we want them to see as best they can (and learn, and read)! Check out the best sites to shop for frames and glasses for kids. Our kiddos will be happy with their fun eyewear choices, while we’ll feel good about being proactive to help correct their visual needs.
Best Unbreakable Glasses For Kids (Girls & Boys)
Miraflex makes Italian designed incredibly durable glasses for toddlers and kids that are free of metal parts and provide safe and secure vision support for babies and toddlers. They’re also hard to lose, which — as a parent — is quite important. This particular pair is great for kids between the ages of five and seven. They’re also incredibly hard to break. “These are perfect for my son. He is all boy and quite rough on them and we have had no issues with them. They are thick enough to be durable, but flexible enough not to bother him. My daughter also has a different style of this brand and they work perfectly for her as well,” one happy Amazon customer claimed.
Sometimes our kiddos are just too rough to be spending a lot on frames when they’re just destroying them every few months. Aqwano’s Flexible Frames offer a budget friendly alternative when we need it fast. Available in two shapes, oval for kids ages 5-12 and rectangular for kids ages 3-8, and complete with an elastic strap to prevent them from falling off, these frames are win win. The clear lens can be easily swapped out for your kiddos prescription ones when they’re the only thing left standing from the old pair.“I love how there is no screws and they are bendable,” raved one mom on Amazon. “The strap on the back helps him keep them on.”
Best Glasses For Babies & Toddlers
It can be hard to hear that your toddler needs glasses. Sure, everyone wears them — but, it’s quite easy to imagine a clumsy toddler accidentally breaking their pair. Luckily, glasses like these from Eye Solutions are a great workaround. Available in seven colors, these unisex frames come with an adjustable strap. “We have ordered these several times for our grandbaby because they are great!” said one Amazon reviewer. “Flexible and they work with high prescriptions!”
Best Computer Glasses For Kids
With all the added screen time plaguing kids these days (ahem, virtual learning, ahem) it’s important to protect their growing peepers. Equip them with LOOK OPTIC’s Sullivan frames, designed with a Wayfarer shape so they’ll never go out of style! Available in navy, clear, and tortoise-colored frames, these unisex glasses are totally classic. You’ll love that they come with scratch-resistant frames, a 90-day risk-free trial, and a one year guarantee; your kid will love how good they look in them. And, no need to be jealous — Sullivan Blue-light Readers are also available for adults!
Have a big kid or teen who’s always staring at a laptop, gaming, or doodling on their tablet for long stretches of time?! Yeah, we feel you. That’s where these blue light-blocking computer glasses from Mind Bridge come in. Offering little-to-no tint, the lenses help to filter out blue light while also minimizing direct blue light exposure. The anti-reflective (AR) coating will keep glare to a minimum and reduce eyestrain (although, occasional breaks are still encouraged!). Recommended for children 8-16 years old, these glasses are pretty ~cool~ if we do say so ourselves. With 15 colors to pick from, they’ll be able to express their personality without cramping their style. One mom reports back, “We just got these 2 weeks ago, but so far they’re pretty great! They are durable, they look great (black/red) and my migraine-plagued 7yo has noticeably less eye strain (less blinking & rubbing) playing video games while wearing them. He actually notices that they help, and seeks out to remember to wear them during screen time (telling me that they’re probably comfortable, too).”
Kids blue light glasses are all the rage and we mamas rush to protect their young eyes from too much screen time. We love that AIEYEZO Kids Blue Light Blocking Silicone Flexible Square Eyeglasses Frames come in a two pack. This is great for leaving one pair at home and one at school (when that’s a thing again) or leaving one pair blue light and turning one pair into prescription glasses at an affordable frame price. Almost any pair of frames can be turned into prescription glasses when brought to your local eye care specialist, and these cute and colorful combinations are no exception with the added bonus of a second pair. One reviewer notes, “My nephew absolutely loves them and wears them all the time. I love the variety of colors and how the colors make it “cool” for kids to wear glasses. Will eventually be purchasing a pair for my other nephew as well an extra pair or two just in case.”
Best Kids Glasses Online
These retro rectangle clear lens glasses from Outray will have you ballin’ on a budget—and just in time for the new school year, no less! Made to fit ages 3-10, they’re incredibly durable and lightweight. Beyond fashion appeal, you can swap out the plastic lens for a prescription lens by consulting with your child’s eye doctor. While we’re partial to the blue frames, these also come in pink. Just for fun: You’d be surprised at the number of mamas on Amazon who purchased these for kids with perfect vision. “I ordered these for my granddaughter at her request. She loves them! Apparently they look so real, they fooled the teacher. Teacher sent a note home on Friday that said, please make sure Caroline brings her glasses next week so she can read. Apparently 7 year old got out a reading class for a week by not bringing her fake glasses,” said one parent on Amazon.
Good for dress up and light sun protection, these Owl glasses are bound to be a huge hit with your kids. Coming in packs of three (because you know they’re probably going to get lost), these are non-polarized with UVB UVA protection. They happen to be one of the most popular choices on Amazon, with parents saying they’re “sturdy and look adorable.”
Best Designer Kids Glasses
Known as the epitome of classic aviator sunglasses (available for kids as well), Ray-Ban’s kids glasses offer the same classic style we would expect, at affordable pricing. Ray-Ban’s glasses for kids come in different sizing options to ensure the proper fit on young children’s faces and in materials like titanium and carbon making them lightweight. Amazon offers over 30 options for kids frames, each with different shapes, colors, and materials that will really show off their personality. We love that many of their popular adult styles are now available for kids.
If you’re more comfortable with brands, these Oakley frames for prescription eyeglasses are a great choice. With plastic frames and plastic lenses that can be popped out and replaced by an eye doctor, these glasses come with a case and cleaning cloth. Even adults have opted for these, with one Amazon reviewer saying “I am an adult with a narrow face. These fit perfectly and are very high quality. Super comfortable. The best glasses I ever bought.”
Best Frames Only for Kids Glasses
Are you looking for a pair of frames so that your child can mimick their favorite spectacled heroes and heroines? SPTSKY frames include acetate in both the frames and lenses. Best fitting a child between the ages of five and 12, these frames can easily hold prescription lenses if your child really likes them. It’s worth a chance, as these frames are durable, lightweight, and comfortable to wear. “Perfect fit for my 12 year old daughter,” one Amazon reviewer commented. “She loves wearing them and says they comfortable and really work well.”
Made of super-light TR90 material and plastic, these ultra-durable frames can be brought to your child’s optometrist to have prescription lenses added. They come in your kids’ favorite colors, like pink, red, and blue, so you don’t have to sacrifice style. “I love the flexibility. They are light and bendy,” raved one happy Amazon customer.
