Here Are The Best Paddle Boards For Kids Of All Skill Levels

Getty Images/ Romona Robbins Photography

If you’re looking for the best paddle boards, we’ve got some recommendations. Warmer weather means it’s time to pack up the family and head for the water for some splish-splashing fun. Aside from grabbing all your ocean (hi, boogie boards!), river, and lake toys, why not give paddle boarding a go? Investing in a kids’ paddle board is a fun idea for how to get your children active on the water — as long as they can swim. These oversized boards actually make gliding on the water pretty easy once you all get the hang of it. All you have to do is strap it to your kid’s ankle, hand them a paddle, and send them out.

OK, so it might take a little more than that, like teaching them water safety (lessons from an instructor and/or closely supervising are recommended!), but once they’ve mastered the paddle board, they can just go, go, go! Ahead, we’ve picked out some of the best kids’ paddle boards, including some that are perfect for the two of you to ride on together. Let’s head out on the water! P.S. Always remember to put a life jacket on your children when they’re taking part in water activities.

Best Kids’ Paddle Boards

SEASEESUP Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board Stand out while on the water with the bright pink color of the SEASEESUP Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board. This board in particular is great for kids, because it’s made a little bit bigger than other boards, so it provides more stability. It also holds up to 370 pounds, so you could even get on the board with your little ones to enjoy the adventure together. $279.00 AT AMAZON

YASKA Children's Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board The YASKA Children’s Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board is designed especially for little ones. It’s a little bit smaller than a standard board — 9 feet long and 4 inches thick — so it can be easier for children to handle and paddle. But even though it’s smaller, it’s still a stable enough base for kids to use on lakes and rivers. $209.99 AT AMAZON

THURSO SURF Prodigy Kids Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board The THURSO SURF Prodigy Kids Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board is very much on the small side, so it’s good for your very little ones (who are safely paddle boarding with your help). It’s 7.5 feet long and made to hold up to 165 pounds. You can strap it to your child’s ankle so the two don’t get separated from each other in the water. And while this is an inflatable board, it does not come with its own pump. $449.00 AT AMAZON

Homech Stand Up Paddle Board The Homech Stand Up Paddle Board is almost 11 feet long, and while that might seem unwieldy for kids, what it means is that it provides a really large surface area on the water. When your kids use it, they’ll be able to balance more easily, and this would be a great option for the calm waters of a lake. $399.00 AT AMAZON

Best Stand-Up Kids’ Paddle Boards

Bestway Hydro-Force Oceana Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board Hook your little one’s ankle to this Bestway Hydro-Force Oceana Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board and they’ll be ready to go. This board is probably better for your older children, though it’s designed to be very stable on the water, which is perfect for newbies. You can take it out on the ocean, a river, or a lake and paddle around at your leisure. It holds up to 220 pounds and has a cushioned feel that little feet can grip onto. $296.99 AT AMAZON

Goplus Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board Kids will love the graphic design on the Goplus Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board and parents will love how easy it makes it for kids to paddle board. The durable paddle board has three bottom fins to keep it balanced while on the water, and there’s plenty of surface area for small feet to stand on. Plus, it has a textured surface to prevent slipping. $219.99 AT AMAZON

FBSPORT Premium Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board The FBSPORT Premium Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board is a sturdy 6 inches thick. Available in a variety of colors and patterns, this paddle board is also on the large side. This would be a great option for your teens who can handle a bigger surface area. It also has a large textured surface area on the top for gripping, so that will make it easier for your kid to find their footing and paddle on by. $289.99 AT AMAZON

MaxKare Paddle Board The MaxKare Paddle Board is built to hold up to 370 pounds, which means you can easily share the paddle board with your little one. It’s also 32 inches wide, which makes it wide enough to hold you both. Your kid could also go it alone as well — it’s sturdy and durable to make an afternoon paddling along the water a safe and enjoyable experience. $289.99 AT AMAZON

Best Kids’ Inflatable Paddle Boards

Redder Stand Up Paddle Board Not only is this Redder Stand Up Paddle Board bright and fun, but it’s versatile enough to suit big kids and little kids (plus adults if you want it). The inflatable board is 120 inches long and has a textured pad to make it easier to stand on. Perfect for beginner-level and intermediate level paddle boarders, this board also comes with a paddle (of course), pump to inflate it, and a leash so you don’t lose it while you’re on the water. $249.00 AT AMAZON

Swonder Inflatable Stand Up Paddleboard The Swonder Inflatable Stand Up Paddleboard is made to be ultra lightweight, so it’s easy for the kids to carry it on their own. It’s easy enough to roll it up and tuck it into its carrying case — which means it’s also easy enough to store at home. This board is also inflatable, and Swonder notes on Amazon that the boards are made from military-grade PVC, so you don’t have to worry about it losing its shape and stability. $339.99 AT AMAZON

SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board The SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board is a solid option for your beginner paddle boarders. It’s 10 feet long for stability and comes with a pump so you can easily fill it up — or you can make your kids fill up their own paddle board. We support that. $339.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.