Essentials You Need To Create The Coziest Reading Nook For Your Kids

A reading nook is essential for a child of any age, whether you have a toddler who wants you to read The Giving Tree *again* (here are some other classic toddler books to distract them!), a budding new reader, or a pre-teen who needs a quiet, comfy space. We all know reading is imperative to expanding kids’ vocabulary, grammar skills and imagination, as well as learning more about this big world around them and the different people and things that live in it. The key to encouraging more reading time is with an all-theirs, ultra-cool reading nook.

What makes for a great kids’ reading nook? It’s pretty simple: a cushy place to sit, somewhere to store all those books and a couple accessories to make it all the more fun to spend hour after hour in the reading nook. With a few purchases and a little finesse, your kids will be cuddled up with a pile of books before you know it.

Hear that? No? That’s the blissful silence you’ll hear when your kids are cozied up in their reading nook.

Kids’ Reading Nook Ideas

BooksnBobs Framed Madeline Book Print Considering which art to hang in your kid’s reading nook? Look no further than the very books in that reading nook, whose covers are reading inspiration and art. Peruse Etsy for framed prints of your favorite children’s books, from Madeline to Charlotte’s Web, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Corduroy and many more. $14.51 AT ETSY

HempOrganicLife Reading Nook Cushion Picture it: this reading nook cushion, a pile of pillows and a stack of must-reads. If our backs didn’t hurt so much all the time for no apparent reason, we’d be crouched down reading in this nook too. This cushion design from Etsy is made from natural linen that’s completely waste free, so it’s an environmentally friendly purchase you can feel good about. Can be customized to any size you need. $155 AT ETSY

KidCraft Mid-Century Kid Corner Reading Nook We love a brand that designs with both kids and parents in mind, AKA kiddo products that aren’t fugly. Just like this kids’ corner reading nook, which has a mid-century vibe with its peg legs and geometric prints. The quilted cushion provides a soft spot to read another chapter of Harry Potter, while the sliding doors allow for piles of messy books to be tucked away. There’s even a cutout for cord management, for the very occasional time books get replaced by a tablet. (Not like that ever happens, right? No…) $210 AT MAISONETTE

Bearaby Nappling Weighted Blanket Reading time = chill out time, and nothing (other than something prescribed by a doctor…) helps us zen out more than a weighted blanket. Bearaby’s fan favorite weighted blanket is now available in a kiddo version: eight pounds of soft, breathable, organic cotton for cozy and calming cuddle-up-and-read time. Bonus? It’s cute too, so it doubles as decor. $149 AT BEARABY

Avrsol Kids Play Tent Reading nook = great. Reading tent = every kids’ dream. The neutral natural canvas tent fits with any decor, no matter your kiddo’s playroom or bedroom design. Fill it with pillows, a stuffy or two and, of course, a giant pile of books to make for a reading hideaway you’ll have to bribe your kids to leave. $89.99 AT AMAZON

Humble Crew Kids Book Rack With over 6,000 raving Amazon reviews, you know this kid book rack is Mom-approved. Four deep fabric storage pockets can hold books of all shapes and sizes, and it’s easy to put together because heaven knows we do not have time to fuss with 10 pages of assembly instructions. It’s ideal for toddler-aged little ones, and is the perfect size for a reading nook so your little ones can grab their own reading materials. (And Mom can get a minute – just one minute? please? – of quiet time.) $26.93 AT AMAZON

Floyd’s The Shelving System If you’re ready to invest in a reading nook that will transition from Dr. Suess to Judy Blume to Jacqueline Woodson and beyond, consider this modular shelving system by Floyd. Each middle shelf has three height options, so you can easily adjust up and down to accommodate your little (or big) readers’ library. It can be configured in just about any combination that you can imagine – tall, short, and every shape in between. Then, once your cuddling, coo-ing little baby leaves the nest, this shelving unit can follow them right to their dorm room. $780 AT FLOYD

Big Life Journal: A Growth Mindset Journal for Children Where was the Big Life Journal when we were awkward, anxious little ones? Not in existence yet, but thank goodness it’s here for the new generation of readers and members of society. This hardcover growth mindset journal helps kiddos work through any fears, social anxiety or confidence issues, and it’s meant to be completed with a journal buddy – a parent, grandparent, teacher or older sibling – to encourage bonding and sharing stories. It’s a perfect pairing for a reading nook. $27.95 AT AMAZON

LORDTEX Multi Color Pom Pom Curtains One way to portion off a reading nook – to give your new readers some privacy and illusion of independence – is to hang curtains in the corner of a room. We love these cute pom pom curtains, and likely your little one will too. Each set includes two multi-color pom pom kiddo curtains, and each panel measures 52” wide by 84” long. They add a touch of fun and color while still being light and airy, so if the nook doesn’t get a ton of sun, no worries. Best yet? These are durable and machine washable: music to Mom’s ears. $41.99 AT AMAZON

Jar From Afar: Children's Book and Interactive Jar What would a reading nook be without books, books and more books? This book, Jar from Afar, is extra sweet; it’s a picture book project (based on a true story!) that instills the “it’s better to give than receive” lesson, all while learning about community and charity. The set includes the paperback book as well as a gold jar that will hold a collection of your family’s offerings and become a tradition for years to come. Fit for kids of all ages. $39.95 AT AMAZON

Vekkia Rechargeable 7 LED Eye-Care Book Light If your kid just has to read one more chapter before bedtime, you might want to gift them one of these lightweight LED book lights. The three brightness levels are easy on the eyes, and it also features a secure padded clamp and a flexible neck. Plus, its rechargeable battery means you won’t be rifling through your junk drawer every few weeks. Win/win/win. Also available in blue, black and grey. $14.95 AT AMAZON

Sofa Sack Memory Foam Bean Bag Chair Bean bag chairs are back, baby! Except this top-rated one from Amazon doesn’t have beans; this sofa sack is filled with memory foam, making for a fluffier spot to curl up and read. It’s simple, it’s soft and measures 24″ off the ground and 36” tall by 36” wide. Grab a stack of books, a snack and your kid may never get out of this bean (not bean) chair. $72.99 AT AMAZON

Wallniture Denver Wall Mounted Floating Shelves One of the best ways to encourage reading is to have books everywhere. Ev-er-y-where. IN bookcases, in baskets, in the car, and yes, on floating shelves. This set of four 17” floating shelves will keep your kid’s favorite books within eyesight often, encouraging them to read, and then read some more. Plus, the slick design will blend into any reading nook decor style and save you a bit of precious floor space. $41.99 AT AMAZON

