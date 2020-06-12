8 Best Toddler Step Stools So The Kids Can Help In The Kitchen And Brush Their Own Teeth

Our kids love to help (sometimes a little too much), especially in the kitchen. With counters (and our favorite kitchen gadgets) just out of reach for little hands, it quickly becomes an insane arm workout trying to hoist our LOs up to counter level. Or better yet, when we bring the mixing bowl down to them and the family dog thinks she’s being treated to homemade meatballs it quickly spells DISASTER. Investing in a sturdy step stool for kitchen helping is one of the best purchases we’ve made this spring. The kids are safe and actually helpful, plus as an added bonus— when they help make food they’re more likely to eat it (yup that’s right spinach pesto here we come!).

Step stools aren’t just limited to the kitchen though, we know more than a few mamas who have accumulated quite the collection around the house. LOs need to step up in the bedroom, bathroom, and playroom to reach their favorite things and definitely to brush their teeth (and wash their hands). Different stools can be great for different situations. Foldable options are great to avoid the clutter, but smaller two step stools with handles can also do the trick. After all, who can be bothered to lug those heavy things from room to room? That’s the last thing we need – one more excuse to delay going to bed because we’re looking for the stool!

With so many choices from handcrafted cutsie stools to sturdy gate like creations, it’s hard to know what to pick. We’ve found 8 great options in a variety of sizes that are both cute and secure. So go ahead mama let them brush their teeth by themselves!

Best Toddler Stools 1 Step

Simplay3 Two Child Plastic Step Stool and Seat Whoever designed this Simplay3 Two Child Step Stool clearly had two kids fighting over the sink. Designed for two pairs of little feet to stand on at one time, (each at varying height – think 2 and 4 year olds) everyone can brush their teeth at the same time. The adorable little footprints tell our littles exactly where to stand so it’s safe and that this stool is meant for them. Our favorite part is that this isn’t just for the kiddos! Mamas flip this thing over at bath time or bedtime and presto you have a seat or stool for you too. The supportive sides transform into a stable frame meant for sitting or standing adults up to 300 lbs when it’s flipped over. One reviewer wrote, “We used to have two seperate stools for both of our children, 5 and 3. We have one really small bathroom and having this one stool has made one aspect of the clutter in the bathroom disappear.” $35 AT HOME DEPOT

Casafield 9" Folding Step Stool with Handle from Walmart Casafield’s 9” Folding Step Stool from Walmart is perfect for when things are just a little bit out of reach for tots. Easy to maneuver from room to room and fold up to store beside the sink, this one step wonder is both budget friendly and cute. The different color options can match either your bathroom decor or your LOs mood, regardless there is an option for everyone, even a basic black. Made of lightweight plastic, the jigsawed designed sides give this stool it’s strength. This children’s step stool may look basic, but it can hold up to 300 lbs making it as much for the mamas looking to get that platter down from the pantry as it is kiddos wanting to brush their teeth. The top has a raised anti-skid pattern to prevent slips and it folds up nearly flat for storage anywhere. This is the one that belongs in every room (or at least one per floor). $13 AT WALMART

Best Toddler Stools 2 Step

Little Partners Adjustable Height Growing Step Stool This Little Partners Toddler Step Up Stool comes in 9 different colors to match any bedroom decor. We love how this wooden step stool style matches the look of a ladder style bookcase for classic bedroom style (we wouldn’t be opposed to storing books on the deep steps either when it’s not in use). The sturdy railings make gripping this mini ladder super easy and fun for toddlers, especially for climbing up to bed or the potty. The second step has an adjustable height feature that can grow with your LO. As an added safety feature, the included nonslip grips have us breathing a little easier watching our tots going up and down over and over again. One of our favorite features is how this transitions to a parent step stool and is secure enough for adults up to 150 lbs. $120 AT AMAZON

Dinosaur White Storage Step Stool from Walmart Kids step stools take up precious real estate in our already overcrowded rooms (seriously who knew kids had this much crap?!). This new Dinosaur Step Stool from Walmart does double duty – step up ability for the kiddos, storage capacity for the mamas. The slow hinge lid opens to reveal storage space for books or toys, reducing the room clutter and providing a safe option for kids to get their gear themselves. We also love that not only can it be personalized with your child’s name, but there are 20 colors and fonts to choose from giving our kiddos choice in the design. Sized right for the bedroom, bathroom, or playroom, this stool is a cute addition to any kids themed room without being overly designed. The best part, the side handles make transporting their new personalized gear from room to room easy without having to be dragged across our floors! $60 AT WALMART

Little Partners Toddler Step Up Stool Beautifully painted in a variety of colors to match any bedroom or playroom, this Adjustable Height Growing Wooden Step Stool from Little Partners is a no brainer. We love the wide set steps and the adjustment lock for shifting stair heights for added safety. Plus the rounded corners and smooth construction prevent damage to our wood floors! The quality design makes this stool sturdy enough for adults too. One mama we know uses it to put her daughter in her crib because she’s a little too short to reach. One reviewer shared this thoughtful feedback and genius idea, “This is a high quality, durable, and easy to assemble stool worth its price tag. Our toddler now climbs up this stool independently to brush his teeth, floss, wash hands, and smile at himself in the mirror. Prior to this, we would have to awkwardly lift him up many times a day to the sink and he was dependent on us to facilitate each of these self-care skills. So glad we purchased this and a faucet extender. The combination is a dream!” $70 AT AMAZON

Best Step Stools for Kitchen

Guidecraft Contemporary Kitchen Helper Wooden Stool This Kitchen Helper Stool from Guidecraft may look like a playpen on wheels but it’s unique foldable design (think the size of a baby gate) makes it one of our favs. We love the nonslip mat inside for when our kiddos are rocking out while we bake together and the clip on safety netting provides an extra layer of security. The height is matched perfectly to the counter, while the adjustable platform makes this tower work for kids of all heights and ages up to 125 lbs. One reviewer shared these thoughts, “Not many products get better with time, but this ‘helper stand’ has even more features than the last 2 purchased for my grandchildren. I make a lot of wooden items as a hobby, but for the time and money, it has proven better to buy these for my grandchildren than spend the time to make them. For me, one of the best features is that it is built partly or entirely out of plywood! The stained wood finish looks great, and they’ve added nets to cover the open sides, plus a non-skid mat and snap clamps to keep the “floor” from lifting unintentionally. Zero assembly required – ready to use right out of the box.” $170 AT AMAZON

Little Partners Painted Learning Tower Step Stool - Limited Edition This Limited Edition Little Partners Learning Tower is not just a safe haven for our kitchen helpers, but also an activity center. How often do our kids want to help cook only to run off to do something else while we’re measuring ingredients? This kitchen step stool allows for easy in and outs from the sides, but provides a space for entertaining options during the “boring” parts of cooking. The included chalkboard is a fun way to have the kids write up a menu while dinner is cooking or draw some art for the kitchen. We also love this add-on activity board designed to fit this space as well for younger helpers who maybe can’t write yet. One reviewer commented, “This tower is wonderful. We tried it for our 22 month old while visiting friends and he loved being up close to the counter. We loved it so much we bought one for our home. Our son likes to eat meals and snacks in it, help make dinner, and do craft projects. I highly recommend it. I also love the adjustable height.” $240 AT AMAZON

Little Partners Explore n Store Adjustable Height Kitchen Step Stool for Toddlers The Explore N Store Adjustable Height Kitchen Step Stool for Toddlers from Little Partners is built on the principle of helping hands in the kitchen. This tower safely brings kids ages 2-6 to counter height without the fear of slipping off or back. We love the adjustable height feature so that this can grow with our littles and provide just the right amount of support for cooking and crafting. While the idea of an entire tower in the kitchen may seem overwhelming, (we know we’re not the only mamas working in small kitchen spaces) this stool is designed with small spaces in mind. The entire thing is under two feet wide and comes up to exactly counter height, meaning you won’t lose precious counter space working around the “helpers”. To make it even more functional the bottom step easily folds up for storage and the entire tower can quickly be tucked away under the breakfast bar to be out of sight when not in use. $150 AT AMAZON

