These Are The Safest (And Most Effective) Face Washes During Your Pregnancy

The best pregnancy-safe face wash is likely not the one you’re using right now. Even if you’re a conscious beauty user and you’ve nixed the most offensive, toxic ingredients, strange things are happening to your skin now that you’re pregnant (same with your hair, your vision — you get it). Since you first took that positive pregnancy test and estimated Baby’s arrival on the due date calculator, you’ve probably been in new mama preparedness mode and begun nesting, planning your baby shower registry (and outfit), shopping for maternity dresses, and thinking about baby names 24/7. But taking a closer look (and possibly overhauling) the skincare and beauty products you use every day is one of the first items you should check off your to-do list.

But first, let’s talk face wash. During pregnancy, everything changes. E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G. Your skin is bouncing back and forth between dry, super dry, oily, super oily, and some insane combo that can not be controlled. And all of the products you have been relying on for years may not be safe for baby or for you, Mama. Suddenly smells are offensive, essential oils are not safe, and anything with retinol is on the no-no list. It’s not just the basics like phthalates and parabens that need to go, but so many of those ingredients that you can’t pronounce affect not only your hormones but risks getting passed along to the baby.

Can you use acne face wash while pregnant?

Skincare expert Rosalia Fiske (Licensed Esthetician) shares, “Ingredients that pregnant women should be concerned with are acne-focused skincare, such as retinol, certain essential oils, and hydroquinone. That being said there are clean cleansers with the right essential oils that will do no harm to mother and baby. Those essential oils are considered hydro essential oils. Hydroessentials, which are water-soluble fractions of the essential oil, are safe as they do not penetrate the bloodstream.”

Kay Cola, CEO and founder of TheOrganiBrands — which features organic, all-natural hair and body care lines — adds a few other ingredients to watch out for. “Added fragrances: While this may not seem like that big of a deal since it is commonly found in many beauty products, artificially added fragrances do not have to be broken down on the label, meaning that you don’t know what chemicals are potentially included in the formulation,” she explains. “They are actually the biggest endocrine disrupters and are called phthalates, but you will never see them listed on the packaging, just ‘fragrance.’ In addition, avoid parabens. Parabens are commonly found in beauty products to help extend their shelf life, but they have been linked to causing cancer, which is why putting them on a vulnerable area like your face is a no-go.”

Can I wash my face with salicylic acid while pregnant?

Fiske surprisingly points out that salicylic acid in a cleanser is actually okay for use. “This Beta Hydroxy Acid (BHA) is an excellent exfoliant and can be used to treat acne-prone symptomatic pregnant women. In high concentrations, it is considered a risk during pregnancy and should be avoided, especially in professional resurfacing situations. Small percentages used in cleansers like 2% are considered safe (always read your labels and check with your doctors). Hydration is the bottom line best goal before, during, and after pregnancy but of course with safe ingredients.”

Pregnancy-safe skincare brands

The good news is that brands and retailers are also demanding pregnancy-safe skincare. Beautycounter, a leader in the clean beauty movement, was a founding member of the EWG Verified program which launched in 2015. This third-party certification provides a stamp of safety from ecotoxicity and/or contamination concerns and demands full product transparency. EWG’s “unacceptable” ingredient list is long, and they require that all ingredients are shared with consumers. If you haven’t tried their Healthy Living App yet, you scan your product and find out what is good (or not so good) about it. They make it so easy (and a little addictive) to know if your products are safe.

Lindsay Dahl, SVP of social mission at Beautycounter reminds us that, “Face washes can contain a variety of unregulated and sometimes harmful chemicals, such as phthalates (known to disrupt the hormone system and used in fragrances), questionable preservatives like parabens and harsh surfactants.” The good news? “Many safer ingredients exist that can be used for vulnerable times (like pregnancy). Consumers should look for the EWG VERIFIED logo, which indicates that the company has fully vetted ingredients for safety.”

Ahead are our picks for the best pregnancy-safe face wash. And if they’re safe enough for pregnancy, they’re safe enough for you to keep using long after bb is born!

Best Pregnancy Safe Face Wash

Acure Organics Brightening Facial Scrub (2-pack) Sea Kelp and French Green Clay are the ingredients behind this softening, detoxifying cleanser. It’s paraben free, sulfate free, mineral oil free, petrolatum free, formaldehyde free and cruelty free— but full of plant extracts and antioxidants. With more than 10,000 reviews on Amazon, Eileen raves, “I have been using the ACURE Brilliantly Brightening Facial Scrub for over 3 years. It is fantastically luxurious at a very affordable price.” Use the scrub 2-3x per week to keep skin-tones even. Pregnant and new mamas, you know what we mean. $19.00 AT AMAZON

Ursa Major Fantastic Face Wash This foaming face wash is chock full of naturally-derived ingredients such as soothing aloe, brightening sugarcane, moisturizing rice seed and cleansing coconut-derived surfactants. It has none of the bad stuff (including synthetic fragrance or color) but does have a natural, woodsy scent with notes of cedar, spearmint, lime, lemon, rosemary, black spruce, owyhee, vetiver and lavender. That’s plant-powered skincare (as they call it) at its best. $30.00 AT AMAZON

REN Clean Skincare Perfect Canvas Clean Jelly Oil Face Cleanser Perfect for sensitized skin (hello pregnancy), this formula by REN is 100% naturally derived, right down to the surfactants that turn the product from a rich oil into a rinse-clean milk. It not only thoroughly cleanses your skin of makeup, but also of SPF and pollution. Pro-tip: leave it on for 10 minutes without water, and it doubles as a nourishing mask. REN has been a leader in clean skincare (all the way down to its packaging, which is fully recyclable where facilities exist) and has been a staple in our beauty regimen since before clean became cool. $34.00 AT AMAZON

Tata Harper Regenerating Face Cleanser Before you think this price is just too much, know the reviews are glowing. “I always thought people were dumb to spend a lot of money on any sort of skin care product thinking they could could get something of equal quality for way cheaper at any drug store,” admitted one Amazon reviewer. “After using this product I now know that I was wrong to think that way because this face cleanser is the best product I have ever used hands down. I highly recommend this product.” $44.00 AT AMAZON

Romer Gel-Oil Cleanser Romer products are specifically formulated with clean ingredients — and without hormone disrupters — making them safe and nourishing for expecting moms’ skin (as well as for everyone else, regardless of gender). This gel-oil cleanser gently cleans while locking in moisture, helping to retain and restore your skin’s natural balance without drying it out. “I love all the products but the cleanser is really something special. The natural scents are so relaxing. The formula is super effective yet gentle,” one customer raved. $31.00 AT AMAZON

BIOMILK Skincare Detox Probiotic Face Scrub Formulated with probiotics, BIOMILK’s probiotic face scrub is designed with nourishing ingredients — and without hormone disruptors — to feed the delicate biome of the face. We like that this wash contains fine exfoliants that give you a deep, detoxifying clean that’s safe to use even if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding. It’s made with 98% natural ingredients, and as a bonus, it’s also cruelty-free. $22.00 AT BIOMILK

True Botanicals Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm This pregnancy-safe cleansing balm from eco-conscious, cruelty-free brand True Botanicals removes makeup, sunscreen, and dirt without drying out your skin. It’s great for sensitive skin as well as skin affected by redness, roughness, and rosacea. True Botanicals’ website features each product’s full ingredient list — full of natural substances like turmeric, yucca extract, jojoba oil, and things that are fun to (try to) say, like “persea gratissima” and “zingiber officinale.” One reviewer called it “a dream come true!” $48.00 AT AMAZON

Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser Here’s some good news to make your pregnancy skincare shopping easier (easier ANYTHING is great when you’re expecting!): All of Drunk Elephant’s products are safe for pregnant and nursing women (except for only two items: their A-Passioni and Babyfacial). This cleanser removes makeup, dirt, and sunscreen to help reveal your gorgeous skin. This Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser also comes with a magnetic spoon, to ensure you’re using the right amount of product. Many people use this as a second step to another cleanser, ensuring their face is as clean as possible before heading to bed or to work in the morning. “This product is amazingly nourishing while melting away the day from your face. Gentle enough for everyday but magically removes any makeup. Cleans deeply and leaves fave feeling nourished, not dry. Great little scoop that keeps hands out and attaches to lid magnetically,” said one Amazon reviewer. $34.00 AT AMAZON

EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser One good thing to know about EltaMD is that they seem confident with providing safe products. While they’re often known best for their sunscreen, they also have a daily cleanser that’s good for all skin types. The formula contains gentle enzymes and amino acids that’ll help clear your pores. Approved by dermatologists, Amazon customers can’t get enough of this product, with one happy reviewer stating that “this cleanser does not irritate our skin AND our faces are clean. We noticed our blackheads are kept at a minimum and we don’t break out. We use twice a day without issue. A good, trustworthy daily cleanser.” $28.00 AT AMAZON

Best Budget Face Wash

Burt's Bees Refreshing Foaming Face Cleanser with Cucumber and Mint You had us at “Burt’s Bees.” This gentle foaming cleanser has cucumber and mint to nourish and hydrate, plus vitamins A, B2, and E. It’s allergy and dermatologist tested, hypoallergenic, and formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, and SLS. Male and female customers love this product (and full product line) as it can be used on the reg, day and night. $10.00 AT AMAZON

ATTITUDE Blooming Belly Foaming Face Cleanser The name of this facial cleanser is a bit confusing (belly vs. face?), but this product, which is made in Canada, has a lot going for it! It’s EWG Verified, ECOLOGO Certified, hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and vegan, and it’s free of SLS, parabens, formaldehyde, and benzyl alcohol. With natural ingredients like argan leaf extract, this cleanser reinforces the structure of your skin, firming and smoothing it. Plus, it has a subtle scent of apple blossom, which sounds delightful (and makes us wonder why more beauty products aren’t apple-scented…). $12.00 AT AMAZON

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Facial Cleanser This facial cleanser by La Roche-Posay is gentle enough to use every day. Even with frequent use, your skin will still retain its natural moisture. “The Toleriane Hydrating Cleanser is like a mix between a milk and a gel, but it does not foam up. It would be more than sufficient as a single cleanse step in the morning or for folks who skip makeup! It has a lot of slip and feels cooling on my face. I love the big bottle size and for a slightly pricey (in my opinion) brand, this cleanser is fairly priced,” noted one reviewer. $15.00 AT AMAZON

Best Face Wash For Pregnancy Acne

TULA The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser Tula’s Cult Classic Facial Cleanser is loved. Seriously. Created by an MD using probiotics (she’s a gastroenterologist, after all), this cleanser is gentle and effective— never over-drying— but tough enough to remove your makeup including eye makeup. The probiotics calm and soothe, on the inside and out. The smell is light and clean and the gel formula turns into a light foam when you use it. $28.00 AT AMAZON

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Yep – old trusty. This is one of those situations where sometimes, less is more. Cetaphil is known for its to-the-point formula that’s pretty much as simple as it gets: It’s clear, fragrance-free, gentle, and suitable for just about everyone, including those with sensitive skin. It’s also a top-seller, with over 13,000 (overwhelmingly positive) reviews to prove it. Oh, and did we mention it’s super affordable? Done and done. $14.00 AT AMAZON

