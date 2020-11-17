Some Minecraft Gifts For Mega Fans (Even If You Don’t Know What Minecraft Is)

Amazon

Looking for Minecraft gifts (even if you have no idea what the heck Minecraft is? And no, it’s not Minesweeper)? With video games looking more and more realistic every day, it may be surprising that the blocky, purposefully pixelated Minecraft has gained so much popularity since it was first released in 2009. But the appeal is that there are no real goals or mission involved in Minecraft and you’re only limited by your own creativity. Players can explore the vast world, “mine” blocks of different materials, and then “craft” items like tools, weapons, and impressively complex buildings. For anyone in your life who loves to spend their hours immersed in the world of Minecraft, here are 15 gifts — including hats, mugs, and LEGO sets — they’re bound to love.

LEGO Minecraft The Zombie Cave Building Kit This LEGO kit, which has 241 pieces, will keep your kids busy for hours building their own zombie cave. The set comes with a Steve Minecraft mini figure, bat, and zombies. You can “blast” TNT, mine for coal and gold ore, and more. $16.82 AT AMAZON

Zak Designs Minecraft Torch Shaped Water Bottle Stay hydrated with a fun water bottle in the shape of a Minecraft torch. It’s made of BPA-free, break-resistant plastic, is top rack dishwasher-safe, and can hold 22 ounces of liquid. One reviewer said, “My son loves this! It’s so unique and different from the other Minecraft items out there. All the kids (and adults) wanna know what it is! Everyone is amazed that it’s a water bottle.” $18.99 AT AMAZON

Minecraft Transforming Sword/Pickaxe It’s a sword, it’s a pickaxe, it’s a sword and a pickaxe! This toy tool has dual purposes — you can use it as a pickaxe for mining and then easily transform it into a sword for fighting. One reviewer attested to its sturdiness, saying “6yo bought this with his piggy bank money. He saw it in a YouTube video and fell in love. He has carried it around nonstop for a month and half and the 3yo has even gotten his hands on it and it’s still in great working order! They are pretty rough on their toys, too…Great toy! Genius transforming action!” $26.99 AT AMAZON

Jay Franco Minecraft Decorative Pillow Cover Diamond Sword This 15”x 15” decorative pillow cover will make for some epic pillow fights or forts (or for simply relaxing on the couch). Put in a 15”x 15” or 16”x16” insert and you will enjoy getting “attacked” with this pillow much more than an actual diamond sword. Get the other covers — Creeper, Dirt Block, and TNT — for a whole Minecraft themed couch. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Mattel Games UNO Minecraft Card Game Turn a game of UNO into Minecraft UNO. The same rules apply, but this deck features Minecraft characters and a special Creeper card that makes the other players draw three extra cards. One reviewer said, “We like to play Uno as a family and my son is a huge Minecraft fan. When he saw these he shrieked. We’ve played several games today and he can’t get enough of the art.” $5.99 AT AMAZON

Boys' Minecraft Short Sleeved T-shirt You can never have too many T-shirts for your kids, who are constantly getting their clothes dirty or outgrowing them. This 100 percent cotton T-shirt will be their new favorite thing to wear as it features a whole group of Minecraft characters, including Creeper, Zombie, Steve, and more. $17.95 AT AMAZON

Jay Franco Minecraft Plush Stuffed Creeper Pillow Buddy This Creeper won’t sneak up on you and explode, and in fact, you’ll be more inclined to cuddle it than run away. The soft plush is made of 100 percent polyester and measures 16” x 8”. There’s also an equally huggable plush version of Alex. $18.99 AT AMAZON

JINX Minecraft TNT Block Square Plastic Mug Make drinking regular beverages more exciting with this red mug in the shape of a Minecraft TNT block. It’s made with BPA-free plastic, holds 9.8 ounces of liquid, and is dishwasher- and microwave-safe. And fortunately, it won’t explode in your home. $13.89 AT AMAZON

Jay Franco Minecraft Survive Blanket Stay warm and cozy this season with a Minecraft fleece blanket. The blanket measures 60” x 90” and features Minecraft items and game reminders like “care for sheep” and “smelt iron.” One happy reviewer said, “This blanket totally surpassed my expectations. I thought being so inexpensive that it would just be a small, thin, throw for my son’s bed, in his new Minecraft big boy room. Nope! This blanket is amazing! It’s huge, it’s incredibly soft, the quality is great. Definitely recommend! Will be ordering more as gifts for friends!” $24.99 AT AMAZON

JINX Minecraft Creeper Mob Snapback Baseball Hat Sport your love for Minecraft with a green Creeper baseball hat. The cap has an oversized Creeper face on the front, a block pattern printed under the bill, and a TNT block on the side to boot. It comes in standard youth size and has an adjustable snap closure. $24.99 AT AMAZON

Minecraft Official Survival Sticker Book The Minecraft Official Survival Sticker Book not only has over 500 stickers, but it is also full of activities and survival tips and tricks. It may even occupy your kid’s attention long enough for you to get a breather. Says one reviewer, “Bought this as a gift for a young Minecraft lover and he has really enjoyed reading and doing the stickers. Fun for many hours.” $8.49 AT AMAZON

Magic 8 Ball Minecraft Will your favorite Minecraft fan enjoy a square-shaped Magic 8 Ball? Signs point to yes. Ask this little fortune teller — which looks like a grass block right out of the game — a yes or no question, turn it over, and get answers like “Creeper says yes” and “Guaranteed paydirt.” $39.99 AT AMAZON

ThinkGeek Minecraft Color Changing Potion Bottle Keep a potion bottle within arm’s reach at any given time. This Minecraft potion bottle is seven inches tall, runs on AA batteries, and can switch between eight different colors with a finger tap or shake of the bottle. There’s an on/off switch on the bottom, but it also automatically turns off after three minutes to preserve battery life. $34.99

Thermos Funtainer 10 Ounce Food Jar If you have picky eaters, try serving them a snack or meal in this fun Minecraft- themed food jar. It’s made with durable stainless steel and is vacuum insulated to keep foods or liquids hot for five hours or cold for seven. It also has a wide mouth to make filling and cleaning easier. $26.99 AT AMAZON

