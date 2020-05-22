Summer is upon us. Whether you are early in your pregnancy or getting close to bb’s arrival, you’ll definitely need a comfortable maternity swimming suit in your arsenal. And just like with jeans, and maternity bras, you need actual maternity product. Your favorite swimsuit is just not going to cut it as the bump starts to grow. Show off whatever stage you’re in, even if you’re just letting everyone know there’s going to be a baby! Once you pass month 4 or 5, your fashionable bump will become your main attraction.

Below, you’ll find high-quality online maternity bathing suits that are stretchy in all the right places, and stylish to boot. We’re talking pretty patterns, trendy cuts, maternity tankinis, maternity one piece suits, and yes, even a few maternity bikini sets to flaunt that gorgeous belly of yours. Because every mama-to-be needs a comfortable poolside pregnancy bathing suit to wear when lounging like it’s her J-O-B. Well deserved.

A Pea In the Pod Splendid One Piece Maternity Swimsuit A little bit nautical with a whole lot of style. This striped maternity one piece is made by one of our favorite tee shirt brands so you know it has to be comfortable. We love how the stripes make a sort of chevron pattern over the belly for a more flattering style. And it comes in two colors: a more subtle blue and white stripe or a bolder nautical stripe with different shades of blue. One happy mama-to-be said: “I am 100% in love with this swimsuit. It has great coverage, stretches in all the right places and is crazy soft but also dries fast. The material isn’t clingy, it’s soft and breathable. My growing belly was dripping with sweat in other suits and tankinis but not with this one!” $118 AT A PEA IN THE POD

PinkBlush Maternity Black Scalloped Halter Maternity Bikini Why not go with an option that you would actually wear IRL but that’s made for your adorable (and growing) bump? This pregnancy bathing suit is double lined for coverage and features a sweet scalloped trim and adjustable halter tie neckline. The removable padded bust gives you options (leave em out or keep em in for nip coverage) and it has a tie-back closure to keep everything in place. Elastic bikini bottoms with adjustable ties will grow with you and BB and will last well past baby’s arrival. One happy customer said: “I bought it as maternity simply for the top coverage and love it! I will be able to wear it again next year as a normal non-maternity swimsuit.” $48 AT PINKBLUSH MATERNITY

Seraphine Palm Print Maternity Tankini Tropical vibes AND a flattering fit? Yes, please. This summer pregnancy must-have is designed to hug in all the right places, with ruched sides and a supportive band under the bust. Optional padding in the cups is a nice feature. And the twist front detailing and crisscross straps add that stylish element you usually miss out on when rocking a maternity tankini suit. The bottoms fit under your bump and will be comfortable and flattering during pregnancy and beyond. One happy mama said: “The material was good and didn’t feel cheap and flimsy. The print was just awesome and befitting of a beach getaway. This is why I am a very happy repeat customer for both my pregnancies.” $60 AT SERAPHINE

ASOS New Look Maternity Wrap Swimsuit Stylish. Classy. Adorable. We love this black and floral maternity swimming suit from ASOS. The pattern is understated but also fashionable. The V-neckline and wrap-style front is flattering and unique, unlike all those #basic pregnancy swimsuits. Adjustable straps help to make sure it’s the right fit, plus they’ll grow with your changing belly and body. And we think this will carry you well into the newborn days for a comfy but put-together look. It keeps you feeling stylish even when you feel like your expanding belly is taking center stage. $34 AT ASOS

Prego Maternity Bikini With Halter Top This review says it all: “It fits perfect and covers everything that my pre-pregnancy bikini doesn’t cover anymore. I am usually a size small and at 30wks I wore this bikini in Medium and it fit great. I am sure it will last through my whole pregnancy. Also, very comfy and didn’t pinch at all.” But in case you want to know more…. It is made in the US, features adjustable, roll waist bottoms that can be rolled up for more coverage or rolled down for support. There are removable soft cups and the halter top is adjustable with a back hook closure and can be adjusted in the front as well with a tie. It comes in 2 color options: blue for a beachy look or black with polka dots for a classic vibe. It’s a sweet but also sporty pick. $72 AT AMAZON

A Pea In the Pod Maternity Bikini Palm Print Another tropical print with destination style and a cute cut. We love this over the bump option for the coverage and unique color. You can choose to go strapless or keep it classic with the removable straps. The 50+ UPF is a cool added feature to protect your skin from sun exposure. Removable pads give you options and the ties of the bottoms add a nice detail and adjustability as you grow. It’s machine washable and well reviewed. One happy customer said: “I love the pattern and the lack of bad tan lines. But mostly the quality of this is much better compared to some other suits I had tried – so happy with this one.” $98 AT A PEA IN THE POD

Motherhood Wrap Maternity Swimsuit One-Piece This pick is classic with just the right amount of attitude. The wrap design is great for a changing body (and growing baby belly). And the bow adds a sweet feminine detail that can’t be beat. It’s 50+ UPF so you don’t have to worry about sun exposure and sunburns on your tummy. The ruching on the sides makes the already flattering cut even better… and more comfortable! It’s basically a no-brainer if you’re looking for a flattering one-piece wrap maternity swimming suit. This style is so classic, you’ll re-wear this with bb #2, or #3, or…you get it..you’ll be able to wear this for a long time to come. $108 AT MOTHERHOOD

MiYang Off the Shoulder Maternity One-Piece Swimsuit There’s no reason why you can’t feel cute when you’re rocking an Amazon maternity swimsuit. This floral maternity one-piece swimsuit has a pretty off-shoulder style with ruffles. The ruched sides will flatter your growing belly. Our favorite feature? Shoulder straps that are adjustable and removable so you can wear it in 2 different styles. The double-lined construction is perfectly stretchy and supportive at the same time. Reviews say that is a great/supportive find for ladies with a bigger bust size. And it comes in 10 other fun prints, with everything from cute lemon prints to solid options and other tropical-inspired patterns. At this price range, it’s definitely worth grabbing more than one. $29 AT AMAZON

Gap Maternity Swimsuit One-Piece with Ruffles Whoever said ruffles on a swimsuit was too much was obviously never pregnant. Sometimes we need a little flair to shine and this GAP maternity swimsuit does just that. Featuring a smooth weave, it feels great on and has a trendy v-neck cut with those fabulous ruffles. The black color keeps the look minimal but also edgy, and we love it also in a navy floral— a dark, neutral pattern. Shirring at the sides also makes things comfortable and flattering for the mama-to-be. And it lasts throughout the entire pregnancy (and after!). Molded cups bring support and the tie back makes sure there will be no unplanned peep shows. One reviewer says: “This is quite possibly the most flattering swimsuit I have ever put on my body. It accentuates the bump in just the right way. I will likely continue to wear this suit next summer as well as it would be easy to breastfeed in! Highly recommend!” $70 AT GAP

