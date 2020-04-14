Mother’s Day will be here before you know it, and while you’re most certainly due for some heartfelt messages of gratitude, love, and overall adoration, you’ve also got Mother’s Day cards of your own to send. (Your work is never done, Mama. Sorry.) Especially in these crazy quarantine times, sending love through the mail is more important than ever! It’s not just about finding the exact right card for your own mom, should you be lucky enough to have one to shop for; there’s also your mother-in-law, grandmother, best friend, parenting comrade-in-arms, sister, aunt, cousin and family friend (the one who’s always felt like a mom to you)— you get the idea. It can be a lot, so we’ve shopped out mom-approved Mother’s Day cards for 2020 to help get you started!

Sure, you could attempt a pharmacy run and grab a bunch of random cards, but the odds of finding Mother’s Day cards that truly express your feelings are pretty low–and who wants to stand in the card aisle for an extended period of time, poring over cheesy greeting cards? Not us. Not now. Online, you’ll score a plethora of perfectly on-point picks for every Mama, grandmama, mama-in-law, and more on your mailing list. Ahead, we gathered up a few of our current faves that range from funny to sweet, with the selection including cards for all types of recipients. Whether she’s mushy, snarky, or maybe a combination of the two, there’s an option among the mom-approved Mother’s Day cards ahead that will make your favorite lady feel super special this holiday. We all need to feel a little *special*, especially this year.