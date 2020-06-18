9 Best Baby Diapers Of 2020— Fragrance Free, Hypoallergenic, & Non-Toxic

Since you’ll be wrapping your baby’s bum in diapers from those first newborn days through the next year or two, they should probably be the healthiest choice, right? In case you didn’t know — and if not, sorry to break it to you — conventional diapers often contain harsh chemicals that can irritate Baby’s skin (hello, diaper rash) and potentially cause other health implications. Not to mention, disposable baby diapers are notoriously harmful to the environment, due to their toxic materials and inability to break down. And while the adorable designs of today’s cloth diapers may be enough to convince you to make the switch, for many of us moms, the time and effort it takes to clean them is just too much of a commitment (and there’s no shame in that, Mama!).

Diapers have come a very long way, so opting for a less harmful, more eco-friendly newborn or baby diaper is very possible these days. (And good news for Huggies and Pampers fans: They’ve got cleaner options, so stay tuned.) Whether your baby’s bum is your main concern or you’d like to lessen your impact on the environment, we’ve rounded up the best diapers on the market. From Amazon’s ridiculously affordable Mama Bear line, to top sustainable brands like Honest and Hello Bello (which is partnered with Walmart), to the diaper that you can actually compost (yes, really!), check out the cleanest diapers for your little one to get dirty. PS. These non-toxic diapers also make great baby shower gifts, hint, hint!

Best Biodegradable Nontoxic Diapers

Andy Pandy Bamboo Diapers (80 count) Don’t let the old school packaging fool you: Andy Pandy bamboo diapers, which were created by moms, are favorites among eco-conscious parents on Amazon. One of the most “natural” diapers out there, they’re made without harsh chemicals, chlorine, phthalates, latex, PVC, TBT, alcohol, or preservatives. So what’s in them, you ask? Renewable bamboo (that grows without fertilizers or pesticides) that’s woven into a soft, durable diaper which is 86.5% biodegradable. Plus, Andy Pandies are hypoallergenic, naturally antibacterial, and come with a “No Leak Guarantee” that entitles dissatisfied customers to a full refund. “Andy Pandy diapers are perfect,” says a reviewer. “They are so silky soft both on the outside and inside. The side tabs and the back panel are very stretchy which allows to get a very snug fit. Our son gets diaper rash pretty often from the non-green diapers but never got diaper rash while using Andy Pandy.” $38 AT AMAZON

Dyper Bamboo Diapers Subscription If you’re an environmentally-conscious parent looking for the convenience of disposable diapers, Dyper is your answer. Made with responsibly-sourced bamboo — and without inks, chlorine, latex, alcohol, perfumes, PVC, lotions, TBT or phthalates —the natural fibers of these diapers break down easily, too. Amazingly, they’re even compostable, plus the company offers a subscription compost service (called REDYPER) to make eco-friendly disposal even easier. And don’t worry — although Dypers are made with plants, they’re soft, durable, and absorbent for your baby’s behind. You can grab a subscription to Dyper or pick up a single box on Amazon to try ’em out first. Customers don’t just love the product, they rave about Dyper’s customer service, as well. “Such an easy service to use, the customer service is OUTSTANDING,” gushes a subscriber. “Not to mention, the diapers are high quality, absorbent, never have given my sensitive lady a rash, and I feel good about using a product that helps lower our overall carbon footprint. Also – you never pay for diapers you do not need!” Side note: They’ll deliver to your location when you’re on vacation, as well! $68 AT DYPER

Dewor Nontoxic Diapers (94 count) Made from bamboo fibers (what else?) Dewor — a mashup of the words “dew” and “organic”— makes one of the few biodegradable diapers on the market. You won’t find fancy patterns here, but they boast a luxe feel, an absorbent wood pulp core, and stretchy elastic for optimum fit. Naturally, they’re also free of icky ingredients (chlorine, fragrances, lotions, latex, phthalates, PVC, TBT, etc.), making them safe and hypoallergenic. Says a reviewer, “I was starting to think there wasn’t a diaper in the world that was both practical AND held up to my ridiculous standards for a nontoxic diaper (fragrance, paraben, phthalate, chlorine, dye, latex-free; hypoallergenic, TCF) … I was super picky. If they did have those things, they weren’t good quality. No diaper seemed to tick all the boxes. Then I found Dewor and figured, what’s one more … and decided to try them out. SO glad I did! Ticked all my boxes, NO blowouts due to great quality. Literally the best.” $37 AT AMAZON

Best Sustainable Nontoxic Diapers

Seventh Generation Sensitive Skin Diapers (160 count) You’ll find Seventh Generation on most “best of” nontoxic diapers lists, and for good reason: They’re made without the junky stuff (you know, lotions, fragrances, chlorine, and other harsh chemicals and allergens) plus they’re stuffed with absorbent FSC Certified, sustainable wood pulp. This means it’s responsibly sourced in accordance to the Forest Stewardship Council, helping to preserve nature and the homes of the critters often featured on the diapers. That means Seventh Generation is good for sensitive skin and hearts (aww!). Buyers love the fit and absorbency, too. “If you have a heavy middle of the night pee-er, these are for you!” says a reviewer. “They are the ONLY diapers my son doesn’t pee through. He’s two and I used to have to wake up before him to change him once or when he woke up in the morning would soak through his diaper. Now, he’s fine! He is also a side sleeper and the stretchy sides are AMAZING!” $47 AT AMAZON

Hello Bello Club Box Diapers (92 count) Adorable, earth-friendly, and affordable? Yes, please! Kristin Bell and Dax Shepherd’s reasonably-priced baby care company checks all three. Featuring adorable prints and a just-right fit, Hello Bello diapers are made with sustainably harvested fluff pulp, which is good news if you’re eco-conscious. What they DON’T contain is lotion, fragrance, and phthalates, plus they’re manufactured with chlorine-free processing … and did we mention that they’re hypoallergenic? Hello Bello is partnered with Walmart, so you can pick up a box there or sign up for a subscription where you can customize prints, snag up freebies, and score 15% off premium products like lotions, diaper creams, hand sanitizer, and more. If you never thought diaper shopping could be fun, Hello Bello just may prove you wrong. “I love these and I can feel safe putting them on my baby,” explains a Walmart reviewer. “I feel like they are so much better that the top name brand diapers I thought I loved till I found out what was in them. My baby loves them to no rashes or scratches since we switched to Hello Bello.” $24 AT WALMART

Honest Company Diapers (80 count) If you’re a mom (and if you’re not), you’ve definitely heard of Honest Company diapers. They’re legendary for their ridiculously cute designs, soft, leak-free comfort, and non-toxic materials that are safe for your baby. They’re also perfect for sensitive skin because they’re free of latex, fragrances, lotions, and they’re made without chlorine processing. Bonus: They’re better for the environment too, since they’re made with plant-based materials and sustainably harvested fluff pulp. These cult-favorite baby essentials are available by subscription or you can find plenty of pattern and size options right on Amazon. “I love Honest brand diapers,” says an Amazon buyer. “They’re made without a lot of the chemicals and fragrances that diapers are known for, and are relatively more eco-friendly. More importantly for parents: They fit Baby well, they don’t smell as bad as some more popular name brand diapers when wet. And the designs are SO CUTE, for both boys and girls!” $26 AT AMAZON

Most Affordable Nontoxic Diapers

Mama Bear Best Fit Diapers (216 count) This Amazon brand is ridiculously affordable, and over 1,300 5-star reviews would tell you they’re a great value. Mama Bear diapers don’t have any added frills, but experienced moms know that sometimes, simplest is best. They’re available in two styles (“crisp white” and “bear pattern”) and feature a wetness indicator and pocketed-back waistband to help prevent leaks. But the best feature, by far, is what they’re made without: There’s no fragrance, elemental chlorine, or rubber latex, making them gentle and hypoallergenic for your baby’s sensitive bum. And for about 18 cents a diaper, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a brand that’s cleaner and cheaper. Customers say that these durable diapers will hold in almost any blowout. “Was hesitant to try another brand, because I’ve tried all major and some generic brands as well as cloth diapers for my sensitive baby,” adds a reviewer. “I was pleasantly surprised by Mama Bear, I feel they’re a major league option. So far so good, seems like they managed to pull together the best of all diapers and make a really good diaper.” $39 AT AMAZON

Best Big Brand Nontoxic Diapers

Pampers Hypoallergenic Pure Protection Diapers (198 count) So, what’s the deal with this leading baby brand’s line of cleaner diapers? Pampers Pure Protection promises the fit and protection of their mainstream styles but with less toxins and more plant-based materials. Specifically, they don’t include chlorine bleaching, fragrance, lotion, parabens, and 26 other ingredients classified as allergens by the EU. This means these diapers are hypoallergenic for sensitive skin, plus they’re extra soft thanks to plant-based fibers. In addition to their cleaner composition, reviewers say that they’re pleased with the value and leak-free wetness protection of these diapers. “Baby has sensitive skin and these diapers have provided a much more affordable option for him,” one buyer says. Adds another, “These are thick and very durable. They hold wetness in very well and they keep it away from Baby’s bottom.” $50 AT AMAZON

Huggies Special Delivery Diapers (144 count) Huggies fans will love their newest design, touted to be their “perfect diaper.” The Special Delivery line features the fit, feel, and leakage protection you expect, plus it’s hypoallergenic and partially plant-based. They’re also made without fragrances, parabens, lotions, and free of elemental chlorine bleach — yes, please! And, don’t let the name fool you because you can diaper your “special delivery” long past the newborn phase, since they go all the way up to size 6. “It is the BMW of the Huggies line,” says an Amazon reviewer. “These diapers are like little clouds for your baby. Super soft, and super absorbent!” Says another, “I ordered these the day they came out on Amazon and I am not disappointed. My son gets HORRIBLE diaper rashes, and I bought hundreds of dollars worth of creams and balms. Find out, [his] diapers just weren’t friendly to his bottom anymore. So we switched to bamboo diapers and these. Couldn’t be happier. Super soft and I love the cute patterns. No leaks so far and we’ve gone through an entire box!” $50 AT AMAZON

