The Best Outdoor Coolers & Carts To Keep Your Rosé Extra Chilled This Summer

Hello, patio season! Oh how we’ve missed you. And with patio season, comes outdoor coolers — because what’s a patio without a beverage? You’ll want to keep your beverages cold when the summer sun heats up: whether you’re hosting a backyard shining, going camping, or simply want a sleek set up for at-home happy hour, or have a chill wine night, an outdoor cooler is key to a comfortable outdoors hosting situation. That way you, the host, won’t constantly be leaving the conversation about neighborhood gossip to freshen up someone’s drink, tracking dirt and mosquitoes inside with you (if you are looking for some kid-friendly bug spray, we’ve got that too).

We’ve rounded up the 9 best outdoor coolers, from cooler carts to cooler tables to old school (but high tech) beverage coolers, so your rosé can be chilled, just like you deserve.

Best Outdoor Cooler Carts

VINGLI Portable Wicker Cooler Trolley Pool party, here we come! While the wicker cooler trolly features refrigeration that will keep you drinks cool for 48 hours – like we can party that long anymore… – the bottom shelves provide storage for snacks and other party essentials, and the side display area gives you plenty of room to set down your drink and refill, if necessary. (Trust us, it’ll be necessary.) Once the party’s over, the clean up is easy as can be too, thanks to the convenient drain plug. Holds up to 100 cans and 50+ bottles. $195.99 AT AMAZON

Nattork Rolling Cooler Cart For an upscale backyard shindig – maybe you’re hosting an intimate wedding? – this Nattork cooler cart looks classy AF. It holds up to 20 gallons, and can store 70+ cans and 50+ bottles, plenty of bevvies for a BBQ or pool party. The refrigeration on this cart can keep drinks cool for 48 hours or warm for 8 hours, and the 360 degree wheels, which are lockable, make it easy to move around. Once the party’s over, simply unplug the drain to remove excess water, rinse it out and store it until, well, next weekend. $178.99 AT AMAZON

Permasteel Portable Rolling Patio Cooler This ultra-classy portable cooler may as well be a permanent fixture in your backyard this summer. While it’s easy to move around – with two side handles, four casters and two that lock – it’s also easy to include this cooler as a piece of patio decor. It holds up to 110 12-ounce cans with extra room for ice, and that bottom shelf will hold all the extra goodies you’ll need for a shindig. Once the party’s over, simply pull the drain plug for a quick and easy clean up. $221.88 AT AMAZON

Sunjoy 80 Qt. Wood Grain Cooler This Sunjoy cooler cart is ideal for outdoor beverage-storing, since it’s made of rust-resistant powder-coated steel material, meaning, it’ll hold up whether it’s sunny or raining out. It features the main barrel to hold drinks, as well as a lower shelf for glasses, plates, and other party needs. It also comes with a built-in bottle opener and drain, which is super convenient. Also convenient? It’s on wheels, so you can easily move it around! $194.27 AT WAYFAIR

Best Outdoor Beverage Coolers

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler YETI is a fan favorite for coolers, and for good reason. While designing this cooler, YETI concentrated on improving three main elements: durability, extended ice retention and weather resistance. With a capacity of up to 26 cans, and a design that’s certified bear-resistant with T-rex lid latches, you can sigh relief that your brews are cold and safe from the elements. It’s virtually indestructible, so whichever backyard or National Park you trek to with this Tundra Cooler, it’ll stand up to the beat up. $449.00 AT AMAZON

Coleman Cooler This classic Coleman cooler design, which may or may not remind you of your childhood, accommodates up to 85 cans, and its premium insulation offers four-day ice retention in temperatures as high as 90°F. They’re built to last, and nearly 5,000 Amazon reviewers agree. As one buyer wrote, “Trust me folks, I’ve beaten this thing up to heck and back on my camp trips and it has performed admirably. It can take a hit and keep on going, washed off easily with a hose, the hard lining wipes out quickly with a paper towel and it kept my ice frozen for 2 days straight. Also is a sturdy seat option for when your idiot cousin steals your chair at the campfire.” $129.95 AT AMAZON

YETI Hopper M30 Portable Soft Cooler Say you’re on the go, kayaking down a river for the day or a lazy afternoon on the beach. This YETI portable cooler is perfect to throw in your car, filled with a case or two of the good stuff, of course. The wide magnetic opening makes it easy to open up and reach into, and creates an ultra lead-resistant shield. This design comes in six colors and can hold up to 7.2 gallons, 20 cans and 28 pounds of ice. $299.98 AT AMAZON

Igloo BMX With nearly 9,000 Amazon reviews, and most of them five-star, there’s plenty of evidence of how great this Igloo BMX cooler is. It retains ice for four to five days in 90° heat, and holds up to 83 12-ounce cans. (Enough for a small gathering of friends, depending on how thirsty they are…) The heavy duty blow-molded construction is particularly strong and protective, and the UV inhibitors protect it from sun damage, extending the cooler’s shelf life. Party time, anyone? $99.99 AT AMAZON

Keter Outdoor Side Table If only all side tables could keep our Champagne chilled….Consider this side table the perfect accessory to patio furniture or a hot tub, with its 7.5 gallon drink storage that can hold up to 40 12-ounce cans with ice. The top pops up to be used as a cocktail table, with your beverages just a reach away. Dimensions: 19.5” diameter x 33.2” height. $103.71 AT AMAZON

