The Best Paw Patrol Toys For Inspiring Heroic Rescue Missions

Paw Patrol toys may be a hot commodity in your home — and that’s okay. Reason being, there are some kids shows (cough, Cocomelon) that we parents just can’t stand. And there are others that we really don’t mind hearing in the background. On the list of kids shows that are actually tolerable, Paw Patrol is at the top (right alongside The Octonauts, Daniel Tiger, and Sesame Street … obviously).

In case you’re unfamiliar, Paw Patrol is about a group of heroic rescue pups who are part of, you guessed it, the Paw Patrol. They’re led by their fearless leader, Ryder, a 10-year-old boy. Every episode centers around a new mission in which the dogs have to work together as a team to achieve their goals. How sweet, right?

Who are the members of Paw Patrol?

These are the original main characters, but there are many more!

Ryder – 10-year-old boy

Chase – German Shepherd

Marshall – Dalmatian

Skye – Cockapoo

Rocky – Schnauzer/Scottish Terrier mix

Zuma – Chocolate Lab

Rubble – Bulldog

What is the new Paw Patrol pup called?

The newest pooch on patrol is a Bernese Mountain dog named Rex.

Now that you’ve gotten a little background information, it’s time to shop! The best part about this show is that it’s wildly popular, so if your kid is begging you for themed toys to play with as they watch, you’re in luck. There are so many fun Paw Patrol toys on the market right now, so you have plenty to choose from. Below, find 18 mom-approved Paw Patrol toys for your little fan.

Best Paw Patrol Toys

Melissa & Doug PAW Patrol Rescue Mission Wooden Dashboard This is probably about as close as your child will get to being behind the wheel of a car until they start Driver’s Ed. Featuring a realistic setup and set of sounds (think, dashboard lights, revving engine sound effects, a movable key and gear shift, and a scrolling GPS), your kiddo will love the feeling of hitting the open road, and you’ll love that they’re not staring at a screen for once. Sure it’s pricey, but reviewers say it’s well worth it for the amount of entertainment your child will get out of it. $53.99 AT AMAZON Save $5.40 with site coupon

Play-Doh PAW Patrol Hero Pack Arts and Crafts Toy You can never go wrong with Play-Doh sets, especially when the theme is something your child knows and loves. This set comes with 12 different Play-Doh colors and 20 different tools that can sculpt each Paw Patrol pup—there’s even a stamper to create the iconic Lookout tower! $11.99 AT AMAZON

Patrol Ryder's Pup Pad Your kiddo will be psyched when they realize this toy lets them lead the Paw Patrol just like Ryder with their very own Pup Pad. This toy recites more than 15 different phrases that they’ll most definitely recognize from the show. Each button features one of the six Paw Patrol members — Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, and Rubble — and makes fun sounds when pressed. $19.50 AT AMAZON

VTech PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Touch and Teach Word Book The voices of Ryder and Chase take your child through mission after mission in this interactive book — it’s 10 pages of fun right at their fingertips. It’s beneficial for interactive play and reading comprehension and has fun music to go along with it. It’s ideal for ages two-five and requires two AA batteries (which are not included). $19.88 AT AMAZON

Melissa & Doug Paw Patrol Wooden ABC Block Truck Vroom, vroom! Combining classic toys (wooden blocks and a truck) with today’s favorite characters (Paw Patrollers, of course!) this toy is both timeless and modern. The sides of the blocks have different designs including letters, pictures of pups, and parts of construction equipment that can be assembled like a puzzle. The blocks can be stacked onto the truck pegs for easy haulin’ and there are even pooch cutouts to “drive” the load from one place to the next. All in all, your kids will love that there are so many ways to play with this toy. $26.99 AT AMAZON

Best Paw Patrol Dino Rescue Toys

Dino Rescue Dino Patroller Motorized Team Vehicle This is one of the beloved vehicles that the Paw Patrol loves to ride in, so it’s a no-brainer that your child is going to love it. The Dino Patroller truck works with the push of a button and takes off right into your living room (or wherever your child is playing). It comes with oversized all-terrain wheels (of course), a Chase figurine, a T-rex dino figurine, and two projectiles. $58.80 AT WALMART

Dino Rescue Chase and Dinosaur Action Figure Set This fun set comes with a Chase and dino figurine so your child can re-enact some of the best scenes in the show — like where Chase jumps into action to help save the adorable T-rex! Press Chase’s backpack and his tools pop out for super-rescue fun. This is just one set your child can collect out of several, so it makes a great gift. $8.15 AT AMAZON

Dino Rescue Rocky and Dinosaur Action Figure Set This Rocky figure comes with a working tool set and a companion dinosaur action figure to add to your child’s Paw Patrol collection. As you can see by the top reviews, it’s a big hit with kiddos three and up! $14.61 AT AMAZON

Best Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Toys

Mighty Pups Super PAWs Lookout Tower Playset If you’re looking for a super interactive toy for your child and you don’t mind it being on the larger side (i.e. almost 3 feet tall), this one’s sure to make their day. It’s the Mighty lookout tower and it gives the pups the perfect vantage point to plot their missions. Although the Mighty pups are sold separately, they can all climb up to the tower and hear their missions from Ryder with the press of a button. $119.99 AT AMAZON

True Metal Mighty Pack of 8 Collectible Die-Cast Vehicles Your child will definitely recognize these vehicles if they’re a big fan of the show Paw Patrol. This set comes with 8 Mighty Pups vehicles that they can use on or off the fun show-themed race tracks that are sold separately. FYI, they won’t fit on Hot Wheel tracks if you have them—they are made specifically for the Paw Patrol tracks. $48.67 AT AMAZON

Best Paw Patrol Tower Toys

My Size Lookout Tower with Exclusive Vehicle Here’s another lookout tower that comes with even more—a Chase vehicle, Chase figurine, two Chase Pup Packs, a Marshall figurine, and two Marshall Pup Packs. It’s interactive, with sounds and lights along with phrases from the whole crew. It comes with AAA batteries, but it does require adult assembly—FYI! $109.99 AT AMAZON

Best Paw Patrol Skye Toys

Paw Patrol Plush Pup Pals, Skye If your child is obsessed with this Paw Patrol character, you can’t go wrong by getting them the plush puppy version. It’s soft, snuggly and the perfect size to hang out in bed or take along on trips. It’s about the size of a tissue box, according to reviewers, and holds up really well—even with rough play. $20.49 AT AMAZON

Paw Patrol Skye’s Ultimate Rescue Helicopter Moving Propellers Hook Your kiddo can help Skye save the day with this rescue helicopter. It comes equipped with a hook for hoisting up animals in need, and the empty cargo hold means there’s room for a friend or two. It comes with one pint-sized Skye pup and doesn’t require batteries, which is a huge plus! $24.99 AT AMAZON

Best Paw Patrol Chase Toys

Snuggle Up Chase Plush with Flashlight and Sounds This super cuddly and super soft plush Chase toy will become your child’s new favorite snuggle buddy. He comes with a working flashlight and plays more than 10 bedtime songs and phrases. Batteries are included, but you may want to buy back up! $19.99 AT AMAZON

SwimWays Paw Patrol Paddlin' Pups Whether or not your little one is an avid swimmer, they will have endless fun with this Chase Paw Patrol toy that can propel itself through water (yes, really!). All your child has to do is twist the winder on the side of the figure—no batteries necessary! $9.74 AT AMAZON

Chase’s Patrol Cruiser Vehicle Whatever it is about toys that come with trucks that makes our kiddos love them so, we may never know. But it’s clear that if your child’s a fan of Paw Patrol’s Chase pup, they will be into this toy that comes with a police cruiser toy car and a collectible Chase figure. $99.87 AT AMAZON

Best Paw Patrol Rocky Toys

Paw Patrol Rocky’s Recycle Truck Vehicle Teach your young patroller that recycling is fun with a little help from Rocky. Featuring working parts like movable wheels, a forklift, and a back hatch that opens, this vehicle lets your eco-conscious child get hands-on. A Rocky figure is also included (after all, who else would drive the truck?) and at under 10 bucks, this toy offers tons of entertainment value. In fact, you can get the whole crew — there are Chase, Rubble, and Skye characters and vehicles, too! $9.89 AT AMAZON

GUND PAW Patrol: The Movie Rocky Stuffed Animal Plush Dog If you’ve “gotta getta GUND” for your kid, this adorable plush Rocky will definitely make their day! This 6-inch stuffy has all the cuddly plushness that makes GUND legendary, and the fact that it’s Rocky –decked out in his hat and uniform — is even better. What’s more, your little one can collect the whole gang, and at $8 each, they’re a great price, to boot. $7.99 AT AMAZON

Best Paw Patrol Marshall Toys

Marshall Split-Second 2-in-1 Transforming Fire Truck This toy is twice as much rescue fun as most because it comes with two Paw Patrollers: Marshall and Rubble. The two have to use their fire truck to help on their rescue missions and work together as a team to save the day. It comes with two launchers, the vehicle and the two figurines. $21.43 AT AMAZON

VTech Paw Patrol Treat Time Marshall This Marshall pup toy is full of fun for your child. Feed him one of 26 fun treats and he’ll teach you all about the Paw Patrol world of rescuing, numbers, colors and beyond. There are several different modes of play so the fun never ends and the toy itself comes with two AA batteries that are included. $34.99 AT AMAZON

