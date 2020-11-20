The Best Pokémon Gifts: You Gotta Catch ‘Em All

Amazon

Happy holidays — Pokémon gifts for everyone! But seriously. After a brief lull, Pokémon has returned as a cultural staple. Ignited by the game “Pokémon GO” then Detective Pikachu and now, the Nintendo Switch Pokémon phenomenon, you may be feeling a bit nostalgic for the mid-late ’90s when Pokémon was first introduced to your life. We don’t blame you! 2020 is a great year for gamers. So, sometime between shopping for Fortnite Gifts, Minecraft merch, other lovable gaming gifts, and trading pears with AOC in Animal Crossing, give this Pikachu-enthusiast guide a go.

This comprehensive list features the best Pokémon gifts for die-hard fans and newbies. These cool Pokémon gifts range from figures to games to nostalgic indulgence. At the very least, this guide is sure to A-Mews you, no pun intended.

Pokémon Gift Ideas

Pokémon Shield + Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass Get swept into the Pokémon story with Nintendo Switch’s new “Pokémon Shield,” a role-playing video game that features an epic adventure and never-before-seen Pokémon! This game will fill your lazy winter days with excitement. $87.46 AT AMAZON

Enhanced Wireless Controller For Nintendo Switch Upgrade a Nintendo Switch controller with this hassle-free Bluetooth option. Available in multiple sick designs, your Pokémon lover will have a lot of good options to choose from. $34.99 AT AMAZON

Nintendo Switch Lite Go for the whole sha-bang with a brand spanking new Nintendo Switch Lite. Spoiler: it’s going to be the talk of the holidays when your kid or spouse or girlfriend or mom (or dog) breaks into their new Nintendo Switch. Literally hours worth of fun from Pokémon to Animal Crossing to Stardew Valey to Mario, et cetera, et cetera. Adventure RPGs in Nintendo world are endless. $199.00 AT AMAZON

Mega Construx Pokémon Poké Ball Bundle Exclusive This steal of a bundle includes five buildable Pokémon and their Poké balls. Great for children and adult collectors alike, you can fill the remainder of quarantine times by putting together your own Cubone, Zubat, Caterpie, Magikarp and Pikachu! $29.15 AT AMAZON

100 Assorted Pokemon Cards This set of 100 collectable Pokémon cards is a great start for beginner collectors or seasoned pros who are helping to round out their collection and fill in the cracks. Pokémon cards have been a joy for years, so kids and adults can share something in common as they compare decks. $22.97 AT AMAZON

Geecow 9-Pocket Binder Get your cards in order with this super-cute sleeved binder. Available in black and yellow, this waterproof card collection-holder is good for boys, girls, men, and women. With easy 3-ring access and a seamless zipper, you can keep your collection safe and storage-friendly. $35.99 AT AMAZON

Collector's Chest Tin Featuring Pikachu & Eevee This vintage-inspired collector’s chest is Pokémon goods galore. Holding five collection booster packs, a special notepad, two pencils, plenty of stickers, and even more — this bundle can help someone quickly round out their collection and bring it to a new level. $38.95 AT AMAZON

Vintage Pokemon Gifts

Game Boy Color - Atomic Purple Want to blow your nostalgic Pokémon-gamer friend away? Give them the Game Boy Color in Atomic Purple. Not only will this system invoke childhood memories — it will fill the doldrums of the pandemic with some much-needed light. $119.99 AT AMAZON

Pokémon Red Version Become the champion of the Indigo League with this original Game Boy classic. Once you beat the gym leaders and the top four trainers in the region, you’ll be deemed triumphant. Missing the good ole’ days? We are, too. $69.99 AT AMAZON

Game Boy Color Pokémon Gold Induce nostalgia with the Game Boy Color Pokémon Gold, renewed and released in impeccable condition. For millennials who enjoyed the Gold as a kid, you’ll be back in the swing in no time. $53.99 AT AMAZON

Nintendo 64 System Video Game Console Jungle Green Don’t lie — we all miss simpler times, huddled around the N64 with fuzzy pillows and big mugs of hot chocolate. Recreate the memories with this renewed Jungle Green N64 that’s in like-new condition. Gift-receivers will cry out of sentimental emotion and excitement. $299.99 AT AMAZON

N64 Pokémon Stadium Pokémon Stadium for N64 is where the battles all really began. Play through tournaments and mini-games with this cult classic game that pits your favorite Pokémon against one another in the arena. This is a go-to party game ready to be unboxed once again. $54.99 AT AMAZON

Limited Edition Red 23K Gold Plated Pikachu #25 Trading Card in Pokeball Novelty A 1999 limited edition gold-plated Pikachu card in a red novelty box. While this collectible may show signs of natural wear, it will leave a lasting impact on whoever receives it. It’s basically sentimentality and happiness contained in a Pokéball. Grab the Kleenex for some tears, y’all. $64.50 AT AMAZON

Pokémon Gifts for Adults

Bulbasaur Planter Pot Made for PokeFans, this Bulbasaur-shaped ceramic pot will keep plants alive and looking great. Good for succulents, aroids, cactus, and more, this spacious planter is an office or bedroom must-have. (If you’re really bold, you can put it in your kitchen filled with fresh herbs.) $37.12 AT AMAZON

Oddish Pokémon Planter This sassy Oddish planter can double as pencil holder. With a small drainage hole for proper watering and care, this small blue planting friend makes a fun addition to Christmas stockings, or as a welcome surprise for a friend. $25.00 AT AMAZON

Eevee and Pikachu Allover-Print Crossbody Purse Loungefly’s faux leather cross bag is both nerdy and elegant. Patterned with tiny Pikachus and Eevees, this floral feminine bag is for a grown woman who loved geeking out in her youth. $49.95 AT AMAZON

Eevee Evolutions Floral Wallet Also from Loungefly, this white faux leather Eevee wallet sports sweet, detailed embroidery and a simple flap-and-snap closure. Great for small purses, this wallet has a coin-compartment included and plenty of space for credit cards. $38.00 AT AMAZON

Cute Anime Bite Cable Protectors Ridiculously cute and highly practical, these cable biters will protect the most fragile end of your cable so you can use your charging plug safely and in style. This unique and adorable design makes charging your equipment a little more fun. This product is great for jazzing up workspaces and bedsides. $28.99 AT AMAZON

Cute Fairy 9 Piece Makeup Brush Set You didn’t know you needed Pokémon makeup brushes? Well, think again! These brushes are made cruelty-free and are soft on sensitive skin. The set offers nine pieces including a blush brush, eye brush, lip brush, and more. Get the look you crave with a little more fun than usual. $16.99 AT AMAZON

Pokémon Heart Shaped Pokeball Pendant Necklace Show her you love her with a glamorous Pokémon decked-out piece of jewelry. Gifting this simple but subtly flashy PokéBall necklace will make you the hero of the holidays. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Game Boy Color Lunch Box Make packing lunch a little more fun with this nostalgic Nintendo Game Boy Color lunchbox and cooler. From Nintendo itself, this box shows off a 3D button design and quality insulation for hots and colds. $19.95 AT AMAZON

Pokémon Gifts for Kids

My Partner Pikachu My Partner Pikachu is a perfect gift for kids who want a little extra play and companionship. With over 100 different lighting and sound effects, My Partner Pikachu is never boring. Before you know it, you’ll have to remove him from your kid’s room as to not distract at bedtime. With wiggling arms, legs, and ears, this Pikachu is sure to cause some giggles in the household. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Snorlax Plush Cozy up with Snorlax, everybody’s favorite sleepy Pokémon. Snorlax makes a cuddly pillow as well as a cute decoration for kids’ rooms. Whether in the bed or prominently placed on the floor, this adorable plush Snorlax will help you sleep soundly. $20.99 AT AMAZON

Squirtle Giant Plush Everyone loves Squirtle! This Squirtle plush doll makes a great friend. Little ones who love Pokémon will adore this new buddy (and all their friends will be jealous). $39.99 AT AMAZON

Pikachu LED Light Up Pillow Know someone who likes to be extra? Send this big light-up plush Pikachu their way. Built with 22 pieces of LED inside and with that big signature Pika smile, this novelty bedroom or game-room accessory will brighten up the space of wherever it goes. $26.99 AT AMAZON

Pokémon Battle Figure Multi 8 Pack Hit the battleground with these collector figurines. With eight total fearful figures, this set will look as cool on the combat floor as it will on your bookshelf! This set contains Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, Meowth, Loudred, and Psyduck. $29.99 AT AMAZON

The Original Starters Allover Print Snapback Cap The gang’s all here! This cap features our OG favorite Pokémon. Offering adjustable sizing for comfort and a statement-making wide brim, this cap will look stellar on any fan’s head. $19.99 AT AMAZON

2 Set Anime Pokémon Baseball Cap This hat duo includes one black hat for everyday wear and one Pikachu ears-and-all cap for special occasions. Why have one snapback when you can have two? Made from breathable cotton and with comfy snap closures, these snapbacks are a holiday fan fav. $19.50 AT AMAZON

Pokémon Boys' Pikachu Costume Hoodie An eye-catching hoodie, this bright yellow cotton and polyester blend sweatshirt will keep boys warm and energized. Lined with soft fleece for warmth and featuring an outrageous Pikachu head, this classic zip-up is a great go-to for Pokémon fans you’re not sure what to get for the holidays. $29.95 AT AMAZON

Silicone Quartz Analog Wrist Watch This statement-making analog watch would make any Pokémon kid SWOON. Brightly colored in red and blue and featuring a picture of our favorite gang busting a$$, this Pokémon Go watch makes a flashy must-have accessory. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Pokémon GOTTA CATCH EM ALL Official Backpack The official Pokémon “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” bag features a rad all-over character design that young trainers will be amped to show off. Made from 100% polyester and with simple organization and a zipper closure, this backpack will go great to school or to overnight trips with friends. $24.99 AT AMAZON

Pokémon Twin Bed in a Bag Set Decorate a special kid’s room with the Kanto Favorites twin bed in a bag set. This photo collage-themed of favorite Pokémon characters includes a comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcase. Your favorite kid can snuggle up with Pikachu, Squirtle, Charmander, and more! $39.98 AT AMAZON

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Figure Collection A Pokémon Trading Card Game destined for history, this collection includes one full-art foil Pikachu card, one figure that features Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble, four Pokémon TCG booster packs, and a code card for playing the online trading game. $25.45 AT AMAZON

Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends Super Premium Ho-Oh Collection Box Perfect for young trading card lovers and collectors! This beautiful sculpted Ho-Oh figure comes with two never-before-seen promo cards, Logia and shining Celebi. The rest of the box is full of surprises, including organizational systems to keep all your new goodies in line. $298.04 AT AMAZON

Mega Construx Pokémon Building Box Throw it back to 1998 with the other edition of the original United States Pokémon games — Pokémon Blue. The main differences between Red and Blue are the Pokémon in the games. Play them both in order to catch ’em all — this would be great to share with kids who are interested in the originals, or to relive your past. $29.49 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.