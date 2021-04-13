The Best Pregnancy Journals For Recording Your Bump-To-Baby Journey (And Even Beyond!)

Amazon

Pregnancy journals — or planners, diaries, or scrapbooks — are a wonderful way to document and reflect on this momentous time in your (or a loved one’s) life. We know, we know, pregnancy can feel like it goes on forever, especially if you’re dealing with some uncomfortable symptoms. But here’s the thing: It’s not forever. In fact, it will be over before you know it and the whole experience can feel like a blur amid the excitement and anxiety. That’s why having a journal to keep track of all the memories and milestones is a pregnancy essential, because one day, you’ll look back and cherish them. And if it’s not you who’s pregnant but someone special in your life is, keep in mind that any kind of bump book makes a great present for expecting moms.

Keep the memories and mementos from these precious months organized and preserved forever with one of these great pregnancy journals, pregnancy diaries, and pregnancy scrapbooks. You’ll end up with a keepsake you (and your future baby) will treasure forever. Open it to relive your journey from bump to baby whenever you like — minus the back pain and acid reflux!

Pregnancy Planners

Bloom Daily New Pregnancy and Baby's First Year Calendar Planner & Keepsake Journal This well-loved planner gets a near-perfect 4.7-star rating. It’s a substantially-sized (8-by-10 inch) journal that has a sturdy metal spiral binding, is organized with dividers and tabs, and includes an extra pocket on the back inside cover. This all-in-one planner, guidebook, medical log, journal, and scrapbook is meant for pregnancy and goes all the way through Baby’s first year. Plus, it comes with two pages of color stickers… and who doesn’t love stickers? $34.95 AT AMAZON

The First-Time Mom's Pregnancy Journal This pregnancy planner is geared specifically to the first-time mom. It includes tons of writing prompts, checklists, activities, and places to tuck corresponding photos — from discovering the pregnancy to the little one’s birthday. This journal helps moms-to-be stay organized with tasks and goals including managing the prenatal appointment calendar, planning the nursery, brainstorming baby names, and more. $9.98 AT AMAZON

Pregnancy Journal Books

Pearhead My Pregnancy Journal This bestselling journal has nearly 4,000 glowing reviews. It includes 74 pages with sections that guide your documentation throughout the pregnancy and keep memories safe and organized. The gold “XOXO” motif adds a loving touch that makes this one especially nice as a baby shower gift. $14.43 AT AMAZON

As You Grow: A Modern Memory Book for Baby Rather than traditional colors and artwork, this book is meant to be chic, timeless, and gender-neutral. Author and illustrator Korie Herold’s artwork is elegant and inclusive, with lined pages for journal entries and letters to the baby-to-be. Sections include pregnancy and birth — and then go well beyond. This book also collects memories from Baby’s first weeks, first year, and development up to age 5. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Pregnancy Diaries

Expecting You — A Keepsake Pregnancy Journal This beautiful, petite, fabric-bound pregnancy journal is made to last, with a focus on the sweet and intimate moments (rather than the logistics). Carry it and record your thoughts and feelings throughout the journey. Plus, one reviewer points out a key advantage to this special little book: inclusivity. “A single mom can use it and not be reminded that the father isn’t involved because it doesn’t include ‘mommy and daddy’ titles,” the commenter observes. “What a great concept!” $13.46 AT AMAZON

Expecting: The Black Woman's Pregnancy Diary This journal is specially targeted to Black mamas — both first-timers and veterans in the parenting game. It includes inspiring prompts to help organize and prepare you, including dedicated sections for photos, firsts, reminders, and checklists. Think: Doctor appointment trackers, ultrasound pics, baby name ideas, and shower plans and gifts. $9.99 AT AMAZON

Pregnancy Scrapbooks

Unconditional Rosie How Big Is My Baby This pregnancy journal focuses on helping parents-to-be visualize the baby on the way, comparing weekly growth to objects like fruits and veggies. It’s hardcover and printed responsibly on thick, eco-friendly paper. Plus, it’s a unisex journal geared at any expecting parent. It also includes 3 sheets of stickers to peel and stick inside for extra zhush. $21.99 AT AMAZON

Vienrose Photo Album This one’s for the parent-to-be who’s always colored outside the lines. Create your own pregnancy scrapbook without the constraints of prefab prompts using this blank album — which is popular, highly-reviewed, and accessibly priced. Acid-free pages protect from oxidation, and a linen cover (available in 12 colors) makes it look as important and fancy as its contents deserve. $20.99 AT AMAZON

Bump Books

Studio Oh! Guided Pregnancy Journal This sweet, pretty journal decorated with whimsical illustrations is organized by trimester. In it, you’ll find thoughtful prompts as well as checklists and fill-in-the-blank worksheets to help you plan and prepare. The substantial bump book has 144 pages with space for 32 photos as well as 5 pockets for stashing extra pics and mementos. $17.00 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.