Snow Toys That’ll Take Your Kid’s Winter Playtime To The Next Level

Getty Images/ Arief Juwono

If you live on the east coast, your kids are probably thrilled and have all their snow toys and snowman kits ready to go. It is game on, snow! But if it’s been a whole year since you’ve restocked on snow toy gear and are looking for more, we’ve got some suggestions. As much fun as snow angels can be, the real MVPs of winter are the toys and fun winter accessories—you know, the kind that encourage kids to stay outside until they can’t feel their fingers, toes, or ears). In the best way, of course (we do have shopping guides for the best winter boots, hats, and gloves if you need, because we always have your back).

If your kids are virtual learning, you’re probably very, very aware that they could use a snow day—or even just a snow hour or two. And let’s be real, you could probably use one too. So, to make their weird pandemic school year a little more fun and magical, check out our list of best snow toys for kids. From sleds to snowball makers to snowman kits, these toys are guaranteed to give you and your kids some much-needed wintery fun.

Best Snow Toys for Kids

Remote Control Snow Plow It might take a while, but this remote control miniature snow plow can actually plow your driveway. At a little over a foot long, this snow plow can be operated from the comfort of your heated home. It’s a fun toy for the kids and incredibly functional for parents. $53.99 AT AMAZON

Flexible Flyer Inflatable Snow Tube The perfect snow toy is one that can also be used in the summer, like this inflatable snow tube/pool float. It holds two people, which is great for wiping out and somehow ending up with snow in questionable places—because at least you’ll wipe out with a friend. The tube is designed for kids ages five and up. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Joyin Snowball Maker As it turns out, there is such a thing as the perfect snowball. This snowball maker can not only make perfectly round snowballs quickly, but it’s easy to use for little ones. Not to mention it prevents hands from getting frost bite and gloves from getting uncomfortably wet. $19.95 AT AMAZON

Flexible Flyer Snow Fort Building Kit Give your kids the gift of being able to build a legit snow fort. This snow fort building kit forms molded blocks that can be used to build a snow wall. It also works well for sand forts in the summer, so you can get double use out of it if you have a beach or a sandbox nearby. $34.20 AT AMAZON

Zipfy Freestyle Mini Luge Snow Sled A fun toy for both kids and grownups, the Mini Luge Snow Sled is lightweight, easy to carry, and works well even when there isn’t much snow. It’s recommended for kids ages five and up, but the design is intuitive enough for little ones to get the hang of it right away. $59.99 AT AMAZON

Lenbest Snow Saucer Sleds (2-pack) This 2-pack of saucer sleds is ideal for both kids and adults who want to zoom down a hill at top speed—or at least as fast as a saucer sled will take you. They’re lightweight, which makes trekking up a snowy hill a little less terrible. $53.49 AT AMAZON

Hoopla Toys Snowball Thrower Want to really up your snowball-throwing game? These snowball throwers have you shove snow in the inserts and then you just chuck the snow the direction you want it to go. Snowball fight, but make it extra. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Airhead Snow Scooter This snow scooter is the perfect beginner snowboard for both kids and adults. The bottom of the board is grooved, which gives the rider some speed control. The handle folds flat for storage. If your kids can ride a scooter, they’ll probably be able to balance pretty well on this after a few tries. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Slippery Racer Toboggan Snow Sled A classic, durable two-seater sled that’s perfect for everyone from toddlers to grownups. It has a rope attached for portability and two handles to grip while sledding. It comes in blue, pink, red, and green. $32.64 AT AMAZON

Sno-Art Kit If your kids love sidewalk chalk, they will love this art kit for the snow that encourages creativity. It comes with three marker bottles, three marker color packs, and two molds. Kids can decorate a snowman or use the colors to draw whatever they want in the snow. Unlike chalk, which sticks around until it rains or gets hosed off, snow art disappears when the snow melts—so less cleanup, yay! It’s recommended for kids ages five and up. $19.35 AT AMAZON

Best Snowman Kits

Snowman Kit This snowman kit from Etsy shop WildBluYond comes with all the trimmings, including a black hat, button eyes, pegs for a mouth, and a carrot-shaped nose. Plus, it comes with the cutest little red buffalo scarf. Reviews say the scarf fits best on smaller snowmen, so that’s something to keep in mind before your kids roll your entire yard into a snowman. $16.99 AT ETSY

Evelots Snow Woman Decorating Kit Move over snowmen, it’s time to make room for the snow woman. This snow woman kit comes with pink everything — hat, scarf, glasses, lips, and buttons. But her nose is orange, because a pink nose just wouldn’t make sense. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Hearthsong 40-Piece Wooden Snowman Kit Who says a snowman has to have a carrot nose and a black top hat? This Decorate-a-Great Snowman kit comes with 40 fun wooden pieces, including eyes, noses, mouths, ears, buttons, and headwear. Your child’s snowman will definitely stand out from the crowd. $39.98 AT HEARTHSONG

Joyin Build Your Own Snowman Kit Does your kid’s snowman need a pipe? Probably not. But does a pipe with fake fire make the snowman way more snowman-y? Sure does. This kit comes with a weather-resistant hat, scarf, buttons, a carrot nose, and yes, a “lit” pipe. $20.95 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.