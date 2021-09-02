The 30 Best Squishmallows To Add To Your Squad

Amazon/Scary Mommy

Yes, there’s another new toy that little humans are obsessed with, and they’re called Squishmallows. If you know any young children, you’ve probably seen at least a few of the adorable stuffed creatures laying around. There are over 1,000 of them in a variety of colors, animals, snacks, and more. Squishmallows are so popular that retailers have a hard time keeping them in stock as people try to build their own “Squishmallow Squads.” Whether or not you’ve experienced the joy (or pain) of first-hand Squishmallow hunting, here’s what you need to know about everyone’s new favorite toy.

What are Squishmallows?

By simply looking at the name, you’d likely guess these are squishy marshmallows, and you wouldn’t be that far off (except they’re not edible). Squishmallows have been around since 2017 and are cute plush toys that can double as a pillow as they’re super huggable and cuddly. In fact, almost every review will tell you just how unbelievably soft and squishy (marshmallow-like!) these toys are, and they’re also machine washable so you can keep even the most loved Squishmallow looking fresh and clean. Each Squishmallow has its own name and storyline and there are various themes, including food, sea life, fantasy, as well as partnerships with brands like Disney and Sanrio.

What are the Squishmallow sizes?

There’s a Squishmallow size for everyone, including a 3.5-inch clip on, 5-inch, 8-inch, 12-inch, 16-inch, and if you’re really looking to go big or big home, there’s also a 24-inch version for maximum snuggability.

Where can you buy Squishmallows?

You can find Squishmallows all over the country, both in-store and online. Buy them directly from the website, or at retailers like Albertsons, Amazon, Claire’s, Costco, Target, Walgreens, Walmart, and more.

Check out our favorite Squishmallows below!

Best Squishmallows

Squishmallow 12" Maui The Pineapple Get tropical with Maui the pineapple, whose happy yellow color and smile is bound to brighten any mood. And there are few things that bring out those vacation vibes like a good pineapple. One reviewer said, “So soft, I don’t even understand! It’s an AMAZING pillow. Perfect amount of squish. I take it to bed and I bring it with me to the couch when I wake up. I’m a 27 year old woman obsessed with a stuffed animal and I’m not ashamed.” $27.99 AT AMAZON

Squishmallow 16" Anya The Caticorn Mermaid Cat, unicorn, or mermaid — why choose just one? Anya is living her life as a perfect blend of your three favorite things, and looking darn cute while doing it itoo. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Squishmallow 12" Aqua The Sloth This cutie is a classic and a must have for any Squishmallow collector. Aqua The Sloth is 12 inches of good cuddling. And don’t get us started on those eyes! $25.29 AT AMAZON

Squishmallow 12" Angie The Shiba If you LO is’nt ready for a real pup yet, this Squishmallow Shiba is the next best thing. Angie’s pointy ears will make your heart melt. $13.88 AT AMAZON

Squishmallows 12" Ilene the Pink Unicorn You may not be able to have a unicorn in real life, but this pink plush may be the next best thing. Ilene the Pink Unicorn is not only magical but according to her bio, she also loves to camp with friends. $14 AT WALMART

Squishmallow 16" Liv The Teal Leopard Liv the leopard probably isn’t great at camouflage with her bright teal spots, which will make her easier to find when you bring her home. She’s also full of other surprises as she loves cheese and constellations. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Squishmallows 8" Cactus Plush You’ll become a nature lover after seeing this cactus beauty! And for all my plant-killers, don’t worry — there’s no watering required. $18.99 AT CLAIRE'S

Squishmallows 20" Hello Kitty Sunglasses Hello Kitty is one cool cat, and her rainbow sunglasses make her that much cooler. This Squishmallow is ready for sunny fun! $28 AT COSTCO

Squishmallow 16" Naomi The Narwhal Narwhals are basically unicorns of the ocean, so it’s worth adding this sweet Squishmallow to your growing squad. Naomi the narwhal has a sparkly horn, but even better, she has a positive attitude too. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Squishmallow 8" Stanley The Panda What’s black and white and snuggly all over? It’s Stanley the Panda, who loves karate (he is taking his black belt test, obviously) and writing poetry. $28.98 AT AMAZON

Squishmallows 12" Cat Plush Toy A Squishmallow cat makes the purr-fect pet for kids and adults alike — you don’t have to worry about allergies or any litter boxes to clean. $29.99 AT CLAIRE'S

Squishmallows 8" Katya The Rainbow Koala Koalas spend most of their days sleeping, so this one will always be available anytime you want a soft pillow for napping, lying down, or just taking a load off. $20.99 AT AMAZON

Squishmallows 16" Violet the Octopus Violet the Octopus is the ultimate cuddle buddy at 16 inches! She’ll be there when you need her to give you an eight tentacle hug. $19.88 AT WALMART

Squishmallows 16" Ashlyn the Cheetah Fairy If you haven’t heard of a cheetah fairy, meet Ashlyn. She has gold wings and a crown, and will help make all your wishes come true. $15 AT WALMART

Squishmallow 12" Winnie The Walrus Winnie the walrus loves making ice cream sundaes, which makes her the perfect companion to sit with you while you enjoy some dessert on a night in. $25.94 AT AMAZON

Squishmallow 8" Austin The Avocado Normally you wouldn’t say an avocado is cute, but you’ll change your mind when you meet Austin. And this particular avocado has the extra bonus of never getting overripe on your countertop. $17.99 AT AMAZON

Best Disney Squishmallows

Squishmallow 14" Minnie Mouse Minnie Mouse has gotten the Squishmallow treatment and is wearing an adorable pink polka dot bow and skirt. Whether you pair her with Mickey or not, Minnie is always a great friend to have around. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Squishmallow 14" Mickey Mouse This 14” Squishmallow will make a great huggable pal for any classic Disney fan, even if you’re not old enough to remember the original Mickey Mouse Club. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Squishmallow 14" Nemo You won’t have to look that far for this plush Nemo, whose big eyes and bright orange color can be spotted wherever he’s put last. And at 14” big, he definitely won’t be the smallest fish in school. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Squishmallows 14" Pixar Sulley There’s no reason to fear monsters, especially ones that are as squishy and soft as this Sulley Squishmallow. Keep him around to protect your kids from other things that go bump in the night. $25.00 AT WALMART

Squishmallow 14" Winnie the Pooh The Winnie the Pooh Squishmallow has a similar body to him in real life: cute and round. All you need is to get him a pot of honey and he’ll be set. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Squishmallow 14" Piglet Piglet is Pooh’s BFF, and likewise, he’ll be your family’s loyal companion through all sorts of activities, both home and away. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Squishmallow 14" Buzz Lightyear Buzz Lightyear is always up for a good adventure, no matter how big or small. Grab a Squishmallow Buzz and get ready to go to infinity and beyond. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Squishmallow Disney 14" Pixar Woody Reach for the sky! You have a friend in this Squishmallow Woody, who wears his signature hat, cow-patterned vest, and gold sheriff badge. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Best Star Wars Squishmallows

Squishmallows 5” Baby Yoda The Child Right at home in your house, this Squishmallow will feel. Grogu is the same species as Master Yoda, and is also well skilled in the Force. $27.95 AT AMAZON

Squishmallow 5" Star Wars Chewbacca If you’re in search of a reliable co-pilot, Chewie is your guy. This Wookie will be along for the ride, day or night, in or out of this galaxy. $45 AT AMAZON

Squishmallow 5” Star Wars BB-8 This may be the droid you’re looking for. The BB-8 Squishmallow might not be able to help you repair an X-wing starfighter, bue he makes a great cuddle companion. $14 AT AMAZON

Squishmallows 5” R2-D2 Who doesn’t love the adorable droid, R2-D2? He’s been in almost every single Star Wars movie, and now he can join your own family’s saga. $25 AT AMAZON

