The Best Farm Animal Toys To Add To Your Tot’s Collection

Farm toys are iconic. When you think back to your favorite toys as a kid, chances are they had a farm theme and definitely some animal friends involved. There’s just something about farms that kids love—and you bet your bottom dollar that not a damn thing’s changed since you were a tot (other things have, but definitely not this). Your kiddo is still going to want to play with every single animal he can get their hands on.

Farm toys are also super educational—they teach your child about different animals that they’ll likely come across in their first few years of life, both in terms of their appearance and the funny sounds they make. Farm toys help foster imaginative play, which encourages problem solving and the use of fine motor skills. They also capture your kiddo’s imagination for as long as you need to throw in that load of laundry (or five) or get dinner on the table, which is a huge help.

Because farm toys are so popular, there’s certainly no shortage of them. In fact, toy stores practically have an entire aisle dedicated to them—and Amazon pages scroll for infinity when you search “farm toys.”

So without further ado, here are some of the very best farm toys out there for toddlers.

Best Farm Toys for Toddlers

Melissa & Doug Farm Friends Hand Puppets Kids love puppets—especially animal puppets. This set gives you four, soft, plushable animal puppets featuring farm favorites, including a cow, horse, sheep and pig. They’re designed to fit the hands of children ages 2 to 6 and are sure to make for some fun and entertaining family fun nights. $15.87 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price Little People World of Animals See 'n Say Looking for a great way to introduce your little one to a wide array of animals? This favorite farm toy from Fisher-Price offers just that, teaching kids animal names and sounds with the simple pull of a lever. There’s even a quiz question to give more advanced children a true test of their animal knowledge. $14.84 AT AMAZON

Melissa & Doug Farm Cube Puzzle This fun puzzle is more complicated than it looks—and that’s because it has four different sides to it, each featuring a fun farm animal. It’s great for children ages 3 to 6 because it encourages hand-eye coordination and creativity-sparking play. Since each block is fairly large, they are ideal for tiny hands to grab. $10.90 AT AMAZON

Best Farm Animals Toys

HABA Animal Wash Day This might seem like a simple bathtime book, but it’s anything but—in fact, it’s very interactive. The moment the plush pages come in contact with warm water, all of the dirty marks disappear, so your little one can get a true understanding of what it means to “clean up.” $7.99 AT AMAZON

Schleich Farm World Vet Visit to the Farm 12-piece Educational Playset This incredibly lifelike set was created by an 85-year-old German toy company that knows their sh*t. In fact, you might even be tempted to want to play with this playset. The figurines are designed to inspire small minds to get creative and fosters pretend play that you’ll appreciate while you’re trying to get dinner on the table. $41.63 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price Little People Animal Friends This Fisher-Price toy set from the “Little People” line is one of many, but it’s unique in that it features 8 fun farm animal friends—a llama, chicken, cow, goat, horse, pig, sheep and dog. Each of the figures are the perfect size for tiny hands to grasp and can be used inside the Little People Caring for Animals Farm playset which is sold separately. $19.93 AT AMAZON

Best Farm Toys for Kids

The Learning Journey My First 4-In-A-Box Puzzle If your little one is into illustrated puzzles, this set will make their day. It comes with one 2-piece puzzle, one 4-piece puzzle, one 6-piece puzzle, and one 8-piece puzzle, each of which are made from durable cardboard and are designed to boost communication skills and enhance problem-solving. $9.99 AT AMAZON

Melissa & Doug 20 Animal Magnets in a Box You’ll be surprised by just how many animal magnets come in this small box—20! Each of them are beautifully designed and very distinctly feature a farm animal that your child will come to know and love. Heads up: If you have a magnetic fridge or dishwasher, these will become your new decor. $9.04 AT AMAZON

TOMY John Deere Animal Sounds Hayride Preschool Toy This fun, hayride toy includes a mini John Deere tractor that’s built to pull along all of the farm animals that come along with it. Each toy animal is removable and makes its own realistic sound when it is pushed down into the tractor. When the farmer is put into place, the whole group sings “Old McDonald.” This toy is great for encouraging magic skills and hand-eye coordination. $19.96 AT AMAZON

Best Toy Farm Sets

Melissa & Doug Take-Along Farm The versatility of this playset is one of the things parents and their kiddos love most. You can completely design your own set, choosing between one of the three theme options—farm, kingdom and railroad—and then add on playsets you like. The farm comes with 17 pieces including a truck, tractor, 2 trailers, a bridge, barn with silo, grain house, trees, animals and hay bales. Oh what fun! $29.90 AT AMAZON

Battat – Big Red Barn The handle says it all—this toy is easy to travel with, whether you’re heading out to run a few errands or spending the weekend at Grandma’s. In addition to the toy barn, it comes with a horse, cow, sheep, pig and a farmer—to keep everything under control of course. It’s foldable and has doors that open and clip back into position to keep everything inside. $24.99 AT AMAZON

CreateOn Farmyard Barn Magna-Tile Structure Set Little kids love to play with magnets, especially when they can create a farm universe for them to play with. This entire play building is magnetic, which encourages the development of fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination and problem solving. Although these sets can be pricey, they are built to last, which is evident from the impressive reviews. $64.95 AT AMAZON

