Stick On Bras That *Actually* Support Your Boobs

The right stick-on bra will keep “the girls” perky and in place so you can wear those summer dresses and skin-baring tops with confidence. Whether it’s for a formal occasion or an especially sweltering day, sometimes, a t-shirt bra simply won’t cut it. And while backless bras are a great option for open-back outfits, in particular, certain little numbers call for an even more discreet option that keeps your support system to be completely invisible. So ever since stick-on bras burst onto the scene back in the 1990s, they have become the undergarment of choice for backless, low-cut, halter, and strapless little numbers that require special lingerie if you don’t want bands or straps showing.

To find the best stick-on bra, bra guru Jené Luciani Sena says to have realistic expectations. “These types of bras typically work best for smaller-breasted women. If your breasts are very heavy and full, they likely won’t give you the support you need,” she admits. You’ll also want to decide exactly what you’re looking for — if coverage is more important than support, opt for a silicone stick-on bra; if support trumps coverage, go with a stick-on with a band. And, you won’t want to miss this pro tip: When removing the bra, insert your hand beneath the cup and your skin while using your other hand to gently peel the bra away from your skin. “Whatever you do, do not rip it off like a Band-Aid because depending on the level of adhesive, you can do damage to your skin,” adds Luciani Sena.

To help you narrow down your decision, we’ve gathered some of the best stick-on bras available online — and just in time for summer.

Best Stick-On Bras

NuBra The Feather-Lite Super Padded Light Adhesive Bra The ultimate stick-on push-up bra, this style is replete with a center clasp for extra lift and cleavage. The lightweight fabric makes it perfect to wear under sundresses on hot summer days. $36.00 AT AMAZON

Nippies Skin - Coco With three different flesh tone options to choose from, this nipple cover is a necessity to wear under thin tops and dresses, or when you need a little extra coverage. The thin edges prevent bulkiness, so no one will know you’re sporting these reusable matte covers. They’re available in multiple skin-blending hues including coco (pictured and linked), creme, and caramel. $25.00 AT AMAZON

Bring It Up Womens Breast Shapers The next best thing to a breast lift performed by a plastic surgeon is this breast lifting stick-on. Made for smaller cup sizes (think A and B cups), the upper portion of the soft silicone teardrop-shaped bra gently pushes the breast up for a bit of lift—they’re perfect for sexy v-neck blouses and bodysuits that are reserved for date night. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Nue Breast Tape Developed by a former editor, this waterproof and hypoallergenic breast tape—which comes in three shades to complement light, medium, and dark skin tones—gives lift plus cleavage that’s completely customizable. One 16-foot-roll (yes, you read that right!) allows you to create the look you need sans straps, clasps, bands, or cups. Simply cut the stretchy tape to the desired length, lift it in place and stick for a look that’s unique to your body. Plus, a percentage of all proceeds are donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. $25 AT REVOLVE

Flyrt Sticky Adhesive Bra Lace Strapless Backless Padded Push-up Hands down, this is the prettiest stick-on backless bra of the bunch. Seen all over Instagram, this lacy number doesn’t show through tops and has breathable holes in the adhesive that allow for ventilation. One Amazon reviewer calls this “the bra every woman needs” and says “the fit is perfect and the lace design is so feminine.” $22.00 AT AMAZON

Fashion Forms Voluptuous U Plunge Backless Strapless The perfect undergarment for low-cut and plunging necklines, this extra deep bra adds serious oomph to cleavage thanks to its higher cut sides that push the breasts towards the center of the body. All we can say is va va voom! $41.99 AT MACY'S

Fashion Forms U Plunge Backless Strapless Bra Another Promking pick, the “bunny ears” of these rabbit-shaped nipple covers can be adjusted for your preferred level of lift. It comes with two pairs of reusable pasties (colored in black and beige) plus a travel case to keep the sticky side clean. But perhaps most impressively, this product has a 4.3-star rating in over 400 reviews. $15.89 AT AMAZON

Best Silicone Adhesive Bras

NiDor Adhesive Bra Strapless Sticky Push-Up A stick-on bra that doesn’t stick on is no good, but this stick-on strapless bra stays put thanks to its super sticky silicone adhesive. With more than 15,000 Amazon reviews, this style features a front clip design to help bring your breasts together for added cleavage. Now, who wouldn’t want that? $20.99 AT AMAZON

Promking Silicone Invisible Bra Called “petals” for their flower-like appearance, this stick-on bra provides excellent coverage and lift. Simply apply the invisible silicone bra—the edges are super thin, so they won’t show through—and lift the upper portion to the desired area for a naturally lifted look. $12.98 AT AMAZON

Weichens Breast Lift Bra Sticky Strapless Push Up Bra Stick-on bras that feature a middle cinch, like this one, provide lift and enhance cleavage, making this style perfect for bumping up the girls in your favorite strapless dress. This reusable bra (just wash it with warm water and soap and air dry) has three lengths so you can adjust the front buckle according to how much lift and cleavage you desire. $13.99 AT AMAZON

