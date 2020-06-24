8 Best Stroller Accessories So You Can Have Everything Baby Needs At The Ready

When you’re in that giddy and glowing pregnancy period and you’re looking for the perfect stroller to walk your sweet little baby in, you’re probably thinking two things: sh*t these are expensive and at least I won’t have to make another stroller purchase for a while. You’re right—on both accounts. But while it’s true you likely won’t be buying a new stroller (until it’s time for a sit and stand stroller), you will most definitely be wanting the bucket load of accessories offered to pimp out your ride (and let’s face it, make life a little bit easier).

You might think “Me? Naw, I’m low maintenance as can be.” But let us just ask you: Where do you plan on putting that dripping cold ice coffee when you’re done sipping and you’re in the middle of a walk? The answer is you’ll need a stroller cup holder—and most strollers don’t come with them. You’ll also need a small pouch to store essentials like your phone, some baby sunscreen and non-toxic bugspray for your little one, chapstick and those headphones so you can tune out the world (including your fussy baby). And what about a tray to feed your constantly-starving child some snacks? See—all of these items are sold separately—but usually at a reasonable price.

Adding accessories to your stroller not only adds practical features, but also makes it more unique than the next stroller-pushing mom walking around the block, which is always a plus.

Here are some of the stroller accessories that will instantly up your stroller game. (Also check out these compact strollers that make traveling with a BB easy.)

JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Stroller Speaker Jamming out to music while you are out pushing the stroller is akin to therapy. It is one of the best ways to tune out the world and tune into your own peace of mind. Listening through your earbuds is great, but if you want to get your kiddo in on the fun (and help ease his fussiness), you gotta get yourself one of these portable bluetooth speakers. They have close to 5 stars and some 5600+ reviews on Amazon for good reason. You can clip the speaker right onto your stroller, be it your handlebar or in your storage basket down below. You could also clip it onto a backpack or diaper bag. It is waterproof in case of spills and has a built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery that cranks out 10 hours worth of playtime. Oh and it comes in 12 different colors to match your ride (or preference). $50 AT AMAZON

Copper Pearl Multi-Function Baby Stroller and Nursing Cover This might look like a simple piece of cloth draped over a car seat, but trust us—this stroller accessory is a must-have, especially during those first few months when your baby naps every 20 or 30 minutes. It’s made of a nice stretchy material that fits over virtually all car seats to give your snoozing baby the privacy he needs to stay asleep. It can also be used as a nursing cover for breastfeeding mamas. It’s so easy to pull over whatever you’re wearing and can accommodate your hungry baby inside—perfect for going out to eat or a stop at the park bench. While you’re shopping for groceries, simply throw it over the cart so your little one’s bottom doesn’t have to sit directly on the grates. It comes in 7 colors, including the basics—white-gray, granite gray and black—and folds up nice and tiny so you can fit it into your diaper bag or purse. $30 AT AMAZON

Uppababy Stroller Snack Tray The worst thing is when you’re on a walk, finally in your groove and feeling like you are getting enough of a “workout” that you’re actually releasing endorphins and then BAM! your kid decides it is the perfect opportunity to whine and beg for a snack (even though you had just offered her a four-course meal before you walked out the door). For this type of inconvenience there is a solution—in the form of a snack tray. Tons of strollers offer them, but one of the most popular out there is Uppababy (maybe because so many parents love the Uppababy stroller to begin with). It has a recessed bowl that gives your kiddo easy access for scooping up whatever you’re serving. It is also dishwasher safe, BPA-free and it folds right in with the stroller so you don’t have to keep removing it every time you stow your stroller away. $40 AT AMAZON

Lascal Stroller BuggyBoard Maxi For moms and dads who don’t know, a buggyboard is a must-have add-on for big kids. It’s a stand-on platform that attaches right to your stroller so that your older kid can ride along as you push your baby or toddler in the stroller. This is not only fun for your kiddo, but it also lets you go for longer rides without him getting tired from all that walking. Lascal was the innovator of this type of stroller add-on, cranking out these pieces since 1995 and has managed to stay one of the top brands on the market. It’s safe and secure, so you don’t have to worry about it coming apart as you ride and is compatible with more than 95 percent of stroller models and types, from lightweight and three wheelers to umbrella strollers and travel systems. It’s recommended for kiddos ages 2-5 years with a max weight limit of 66 lb. $70 AT AMAZON

Emmzoe Smartphone Stroller Handlebar Mount Don’t be that parent trying to pull off a full-blown text conversation while one-handedly pushing your babe in the stroller. Not only is it just a pain in the a**, but it will leave your stroller-pushing arm dead tired. Also, if you’re a fomo-fearing mom, having to store your phone underneath your stroller will only make you constantly worry if you got a text message, missed call or a few new followers on Instagram. Cut your losses and invest in this smartphone stroller mount that attaches directly to your stroller’s handlebar. The anti-slip arm clamp stretches 1.97” to 3.35” and fits most smartphones (iPhone XS, XS Max, 8 & 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9, Note9, S7 Edge and more). You can also use it in your car- attached right to your vent, use it on a bike ride, on your shopping cart, etc.—the options are truly endless. $15 AT AMAZON

Coolibar UPF 50+ Savannah Sun Blanket for Stroller During the summer months, it’s tough to protect a baby under 6 months old from the sun’s harmful rays because they’re too young for sunscreen. A good option is to cover them with a light blanket, although most breathable light blankets don’t fully protect your babe from the sun. That’s why you need one made with UPF 50+ fabric, like this one from Coolibar. It blocks 98 percent of all UVA and UVB rays to protect your baby from the sun and the heat. It’s made from ZnO fabric, which is super soft and lightweight so it keeps your baby cool and comfortable. Reviewers also love that it’s versatile and can be used for pretty much anything—even as a beach coverup hung over the bottom part of your bathing suit. It wraps up pretty small, seeing as it only measures 40 x 30 inches, is machine washable and comes in 16 different colors. $29 AT AMAZON

BOB Stroller Accessories, Handlebar Console with Tire Pump Running moms and dads rave about the BOB running stroller, so it only makes sense that the stroller’s accessories are also highly in demand. In addition to being a regular stroller console that will hold your drinks, phone, keys, wallet or whatever you have with you on the ride, this also contains a tire pump and flexible pump hose (to ensure a tight fit) so you can easily inflate any deflating tires on the go. It’s water and stain resistant, which will come in handy during the summer months when you’re applying sunscreen 24/7, has two insulated water bottle holders to keep your drinks nice and cool and large storage pockets to store all your stuff. There’s a velcro closure at the center to secure important things like keys and phones as well. It is made to be compatible with all BOB single jogging strollers (both older and newer models), but some reviewers say it even works to fill the tires of their non-BOB strollers too. $32 AT AMAZON

WavHello SoundBub White Noise Machine for Stroller If you only take one accessory with you anywhere you go in those first few months of your little one’s life, let it be a white noise machine. It will be one of the smartest parenting moves you make. This one is made for use on the go thanks to its small size and integrated clip that attaches to anything—your stroller, car seat, what have you. It’s also rechargeable so you don’t have to have it plugged in 24/7. It features small, dim light indicator lights, 6 different white noise tracks (including human shushing and the most peaceful ocean waves you’ve ever heard). You can choose to have it running on a timer so that it shuts off at a certain time or opp for continuous play throughout the night or during your baby’s nap. When your baby is fussy on a walk, having a SoundBub neary will be a huge game changer for your peace of mind. $35 AT AMAZON

