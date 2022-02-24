The Best Stroller Fans To Trick Out Baby's Ride This Summer

The best clip-on stroller fans are easy to put on your stroller and safely keep baby cool. After all, the warmer months of the year make for ideal stroller weather, which is so welcome after a pandemic winter spent stuck in the house with your kiddos. At least during the summer months, you can enjoy the outdoors and even get in some exercise while your LO finally gets a change of scenery (plus your older kid can grab their activity tracker and tag along). Since you’ve already invested in a top-notch compact stroller or a jogging stroller, it’s time to trick it out with baby accessories like a cup holder, snack tray, and a stroller fan.

Are stroller fans worth it?

If you think for a second that you don’t need a stroller fan, remember that it can get scorching hot in the dog days of summer and your little one will be miserable sitting still in the heat while you get your workout on. All it takes is a nice, cool (battery-operated) breeze, and your babe is much more likely to stay content while you go the extra mile.

Are stroller fans safe for babies?

When it comes to fans, there’s nothing to worry about. Most have soft and/or secure legs, with a safe and durable case to keep your LO’s fingers from getting inside.

Whether you’re heading out for a walk around your neighborhood or chauffeuring your child around Disney World, one thing you’re going to want strapped onto their ride is a stroller fan. From clip-on units to a fan that’ll attach to just about anything (including the car seat handle), here are some of the top-rated fans on the market today. PSA: Just be sure to watch out for Baby’s teeny-tiny fingers.

Best Clip-On Stroller Fans That Run On Batteries (Regular & Rechargeable)

Comlife Handheld Misting Fan For especially hot days, you’ll want this little gadget to keep Baby (and you) comfortable when you’re out and about. It’s USB rechargeable and comes with a removable metal clip that can be used as a stand or to attach to a stroller (or anywhere else), and it’s the only fan on this list that sprays a fine mist to keep your LO cool. It also has an LED light that’s perfect for evening outings and the top folds down to make it extra compact. Just note that you’ll want to watch out for curious little fingers. Says one reviewer from experience, “It is difficult for little fingers to get to the blade, but the fan is designed for older children and adults. The fan traveled to Disney World and was in continual use!” $19 AT AMAZON

Best Stroller/Car Seat Fans