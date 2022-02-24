The Best Stroller Fans To Trick Out Baby’s Ride This Summer

Amazon

The best clip-on stroller fans are easy to put on your stroller and safely keep baby cool. After all, the warmer months of the year make for ideal stroller weather, which is so welcome after a pandemic winter spent stuck in the house with your kiddos. At least during the summer months, you can enjoy the outdoors and even get in some exercise while your LO finally gets a change of scenery (plus your older kid can grab their activity tracker and tag along). Since you’ve already invested in a top-notch compact stroller or a jogging stroller, it’s time to trick it out with baby accessories like a cup holder, snack tray, and a stroller fan.

Are stroller fans worth it?

If you think for a second that you don’t need a stroller fan, remember that it can get scorching hot in the dog days of summer and your little one will be miserable sitting still in the heat while you get your workout on. All it takes is a nice, cool (battery-operated) breeze, and your babe is much more likely to stay content while you go the extra mile.

Are stroller fans safe for babies?

When it comes to fans, there’s nothing to worry about. Most have soft and/or secure legs, with a safe and durable case to keep your LO’s fingers from getting inside.

Whether you’re heading out for a walk around your neighborhood or chauffeuring your child around Disney World, one thing you’re going to want strapped onto their ride is a stroller fan. From clip-on units to a fan that’ll attach to just about anything (including the car seat handle), here are some of the top-rated fans on the market today. PSA: Just be sure to watch out for Baby’s teeny-tiny fingers.

Best Clip-On Stroller Fans That Run On Batteries (Regular & Rechargeable)

Cambond Clip On Battery Operated Stroller Fan Looking for a stroller fan that has some pep to it? This one sports fun hues and is fully functionable with three speed settings and 360-degree rotation. It has a strong clip that attaches to your stroller handle, umbrella or wherever you need it to — it can even be used as a desk fan should you prefer to use it for yourself. It can be battery-operated or recharged using a USB cable—and your purchase comes with both. $18.00 AT AMAZON

Comlife F170 Clip-On Stroller Fan Although not created to be used on a stroller, this fan does the job well. It’s pretty lightweight in comparison to most actual stroller fans—weighing in at only 11.3 ounces — and is also on the small side, so it can be more easily attached to certain areas of your stroller than others. It has stepless speed regulation that allows you to lower the wind speed to the ideal level for your LO and has 360-degree horizontal and vertical rotation. There’s even an oscillation setting which is useful when it’s not too warm out. It can be both battery or USB-rechargeable and lasts between 6-40 hours on average, depending on speed. $20.00 AT AMAZON

SkyGenius Battery Operated Clip on Mini Desk Fan Although technically a desk fan, this works really well on a stroller. It has all the bells and whistles, too, including a high-quality motor, a max wind speed of 10.5 ft/s, stepless speed regulation, and a decent battery life of 2.5-6 hours. It can be charged via USB and also comes with a two-year manufacturer’s guarantee. One reviewer notes that the speed control feature is their favorite, adding “On the lowest setting, the fans will run for approximately 10 to 12 hours on a charge.” $23.00 AT AMAZON

Anglink Battery-Powered Clip-on Fan This stroller fan is unique in its structure, with its clip sitting horizontally directly underneath the fan. It has a 56 mm opening angle, which is much larger than others, so it can easily clip onto larger areas of your stroller like your sidebar handle. It’s equipped with a 5000mAh battery, which is why it’s able to run for as long as 20 hours—much longer than many other stroller fans. It does, however, take about 5-6 hours to fully charge, so remember to do so overnight. Another perk: While it’s running it’s super silent, which can be helpful for sound-sensitive nappers. $18.00 AT AMAZON

BRIGENIUS Battery Operated Clip on Stroller Fan Clip this puppy anywhere on or around your stroller or use it on other things in your house, like your desk, laptop, or Peloton bike. It’s compact in size and incredibly lightweight so you don’t have to worry about it tipping over constantly. It has a 360-degree rotation and three adjustable speeds so you can have full control over its use. The BRIGENIUS brand is also big about customer satisfaction and offers a worry-free 12-month warranty and excellent customer service, per reviews. $17.00 AT AMAZON

Comlife Handheld Misting Fan For especially hot days, you’ll want this little gadget to keep Baby (and you) comfortable when you’re out and about. It’s USB rechargeable and comes with a removable metal clip that can be used as a stand or to attach to a stroller (or anywhere else), and it’s the only fan on this list that sprays a fine mist to keep your LO cool. It also has an LED light that’s perfect for evening outings and the top folds down to make it extra compact. Just note that you’ll want to watch out for curious little fingers. Says one reviewer from experience, “It is difficult for little fingers to get to the blade, but the fan is designed for older children and adults. The fan traveled to Disney World and was in continual use!” $19.00 AT AMAZON

Best Stroller/Car Seat Fans

WiHoo Mini Handheld Stroller Fan This stroller fan has a fun look, thanks to its vibrant color options. Its bendable, silicone-coated legs can latch on tight to just about anything or be used as a tripod. The fan comes with a 5200mAh rechargeable polymer battery that takes about 4.5 hours to fully recharge. “I’ve used this fan a lot over the summer and it’s been perfect for us,” said one parent on Amazon. Its portable and light weight so I’ve just clamped it onto the stroller handle and been able to take my 6mo baby for hour long walks mainly because this fan keeps him comfortable in the heat. $23.00 AT AMAZON

Amacool Battery Operated Stroller Fan This versatile stroller fan has those bendable octopus-like legs that make it so easy to attach to pretty much everything—and stay put. One unique feature of this stroller fan is that it has an LED light with three different brightness settings, which can come in handy during nights out when the sun’s gone down or as a reading light for Mom. It has 360-degree rotation, and an impressive battery life. “Really nice fan,” stated one Amazon customer. “It’s quiet. Very strong. The lights are really nice and will be useful. The legs are strong and grip the stroller well.” $34.00 AT AMAZON

Snawowo Mini Handheld Personal Portable Fan This stroller fan kind of looks like an octopus, but that’s what makes it so useful. It has an impressively strong grip that wraps around whatever you mount it to. It is battery or USB-operated and can be charged using any electronic device, from your computer or laptop to your power bank or car charger. Each charge gives you between 2-8 hours of working time, depending on which of the three wind speeds you’re using. It also comes in four different colors—three varying shades of blue and one shade of pink. “This is so smart!” said one Amazon reviewer.

“It holds on extra tight with the three flexible arms, has just the right amount of airflow, is safe for kids because their fingers can’t fit inside and it’s quiet with a great battery life. $22.00 AT AMAZON

