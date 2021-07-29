This Tan AF Mousse Is The Best Self Tanner I’ve Ever Tried

Amazon/Katie Bingham-Smith

If you love the golden glow of a summer tan but hate the damaging effects the sun can have on your skin, then you need to try Tan AF Mousse… like, yesterday. Take it from me — my Irish roots have left me with pale skin, and I always look way more alive when I have a bit of color. I’ve been using self-tanner since high school, so it’s safe to say I know a thing or two in the tanning department. I’ve tried the orange ones, the smelly ones, the streaky ones, and the ones that didn’t do a damn thing. That is until…Tan AF. With over 7,700 reviews and a 4.4 rating on Amazon, it’s definitely on its way to best-selling territory.

Self-tanners have come a long way but never have I ever gotten the compliments I do with this Tan AF Mousse. (I like shade “medium” for my fair skin, but there are a few different options to choose from.) Among the thousands of 5-star reviews, tons rave about how natural-looking the results are. Take it from another self-proclaimed expert tanner, Amazon reviewer Ncrane: “I have tried drug store tanners to Sephora tanners to high-end tanners like Loving Tan. This stuff is gold!” they raved. “As a person who likes to be 10 shades darker I am VERY hard to please. I like to be very dark so most tanners do not cut it for me…Tan AF tanner is definitely a beautiful darker color. I was shocked that a $10-$14 bottle could achieve a fairly dark color.”

I love this tanning mousse because it’s cheap and long-lasting. One bottle has already lasted over a month. I use it once a week, although you can always use it more if you’re looking for a darker tan. Tan AF Mousse doesn’t have a scent and it’s a lot easier to apply than tanning oil drops as there’s no need to mix with a moisturizer. Because it goes on dark, you can see exactly where you are putting it — no accidental patches. The best part is that you’ll have your tan in just one hour! Amazing, right!?

Amazon reviewer Fiona Quinn gave Tan AF 5 stars and said it was perfect for beginners! “I self tanned for the first time with this stuff and it was perfect. It smelled fine to me and it didn’t rub off on my clothes or sheets…It leaves a very nice golden brown color.”

As a beginner though, you may forget one thing: a tanning glove! While Tan AF goes on great without one (trust me, I’ve tried that too), I suggest you use one for a better and faster application process. Using a glove means less mess (yay!) and they aren’t too expensive either. The one I use personally is below — just put it under hot water and hand soap after each use and let it air dry when you’re done!

What are you waiting for? Save your skin and get the tan of your dreams!

