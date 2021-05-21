The Best Toddler Purses For Your Mini Fashionista (That You’ll Want For Yourself)

Amazon

If you haven’t already noticed, the best purses for toddlers are basically just tiny versions of a purse you would wear. Little kids love mirroring the world around them, which is why they go wild for realistic play with doctor kits and even car wash toys. And purses for little kids are a way for toddlers to play grown-up and experiment with their personal style. But most importantly, purses are pretty! Kids playing dress-up will sometimes throw on two or three purses, because why not?!

Okay fine, not all purses are pretty in the traditional sense. In fact, your purse may have become less elegant and more functional, now that you have kids in the picture. If you’re like me, you’re sporting a cool backpack or you just throw your crap in the diaper bag (we also have plenty of travel purses for you to check out). It might be a few years before I have a pretty purse in my daily rotation again. But my functional style presence hasn’t stopped my kids from going full glam on a random Tuesday stroll in the neighborhood, because for some kids, fashion is LIFE.

But don’t dismiss purses as a frivolous fashion indulgence! They’re totally functional and can teach responsibility and independence at a super young age. Toddler purses may be tiny, but you can throw in some toddler chapstick or healthy snacks to fuel a day of shopping at Target. Plus, toddler purses are lightweight and great training for kids to carry their own backpacks and carry-ons, too. So here are the best toddler purses for girls that will have your kiddo feeling like a Kardashian in no time.

Best Toddler Purses

Litti Pritti Girls Purse Set For the toddler who is all about the details, this magenta and white vegan leather purse has top handles and a shoulder strap and includes all the necessities: a wallet, cash, cell phone, key chain, and the most realistic fake face powder I’ve ever seen. One customer said, “Adorable kids purse! Surprisingly better made than I’d expect a toy set to be. The purse is very realistic looking, with a brand tag, functional zipper, faux patent leather material, etc. The details (keys, compact, lipstick, credit cards, and money in wallet) make this set super cute and realistic. “ $39.99 AT AMAZON

Mibasies Kids Cat Purse This kitty-shaped polyester purse has a bright purple and blue gradient mermaid print fabric, embroidered eyelashes and whiskers, and snap closure. The 40″ adjustable strap means you can find the right length for ages 16 months and 12 years, but we all know the mermaid “phase” really lasts a lifetime. $9.99 AT AMAZON

Stephen Joseph Crossbody Purse Speaking of mermaids, this polyester purse features a princess mermaid 3D character design and a top zip closure that’s easy for little hands to access, so its a perfect gift for the toddler in your life. One Amazon customer says, “So cute! I wracked my brain figuring out what to give my little great-niece for Christmas, and I found this! Her parents say she carries it everywhere. It’s also very easy to clean. I’m thinking of getting her a different design for her birthday.” If undersea royalty isn’t your kiddo’s wheelhouse, the purse is also available in horse, llama, butterfly, and lady bug. $14.00 AT AMAZON

DEEKEY Little Girls Crossbody Purse This 3D purple penguin purse buddy is made of a durable oxford material and has adjustable straps, so it’s a perfect companion for a little kid on a mini adventure. It also comes in owl, dinosaur, and bunny designs, so your animal lover can have a whole zoo’s worth of animals in their accessories closet. $11.89 AT AMAZON

Kidoozie My First Purse For the toddler who needs all the stuff, this purse set includes a faux lipstick, cell phone, keys, mirror, and card case, so they’re good to go. The soft purple handbag has pink contrasting handles and a bright daisy with teal center, which is sure to compliment any toddler’s favorite outfit. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Mibasies Unicorn Toddler Girls Purse For fantasy lovers ages 3-10, this silver glitter unicorn purse has a rose gold horn and embroidered eyelashes. The pink shoulder strap is removable, so it can be rocked as a clutch or a shoulder bag. And if you’re worried about the glitter ending up everywhere (as glitter tends to do), one Amazon customer assures us otherwise, saying, “It’s been a month and so far no glitter has come off or transferred onto another surface which has pleasantly surprised me! I would recommend this for sure.” $16.99 AT AMAZON

Best Toddler Purses For Girls

Junoai Little Girls Crossbody Purse For the princes who loves pink, this quilted vegan leather bag has a magnetic buckle, adjustable (and removable) shoulder strap, top handle, bowknot detail, and shiny gold hardware. It comes in two other mostly pink colorways, and there’s a small internal pocket for ultra special tiny treasures. $13.98 AT AMAZON

Mibasies Glitter Toddler Purse For tiny hands, this itty bitty rounded handbag has a gold zip top and a removable star and tassel charm that can be used as a keychain. The detachable gold chain shoulder strap means it pulls double duty as a handbag or a shoulder bag, and it’s available in three different rainbow glitter color options. $16.99 AT AMAZON

SUKRY My First Purse Rainbow Toddler Purse This lightweight crossbody features a gradient rainbow glitter fabric, pink edging, and a detachable chain strap that adjusts between 36″ to 43″. The big gold heart-shaped hardware clasp closure may take some practice for younger toddlers, but we promise the payoff is worth it. It comes in four other colorways, and naturally, they’re all rainbow glitter. $11.99 AT AMAZON

Bolley Joss Bowknot Crossbody Purse With little mouse ears and a bowknot front, this soft PU leather children’s purse with a shiny rainbow finish has a magnetic closure for little hands to open and close. For ages 2-10 (or teens who want to rock something tiny), this vibrant shoulder bag is the perfect accessory for pretend play, parties, or shopping trips. It also comes in black and red for a classic Minnie moment, and 8 other pretty pastels, too. $11.98 AT AMAZON

Best Little Girl Designer Purses

Mibasies Bowknot Kids Purse With a double bow front and easy zipper closure, this faux pebble leather purse can be worn as a tote or crossbody. The removable shoulder strap is adjustable between 35″ to 41.5″ so it can grow with your budding fashionista, and it comes in 5 pretty shades of purples and pinks. One customer said it’s the “perfect size for my 3 and 4 year old” and another said it “looks like a miniature Betsey Johnson bag,” so even the pickiest toddler will be impressed. $19.99 AT AMAZON

JUMISEE Toddler Mini Crossbody Bag With an adjustable shoulder strap and elegant double tassels, this sleek black crossbody is made of an easy-to-clean black PU material, so a little PB&J will wipe right off. Plus, the snap closure means your toddler can get in and out easily. The simple black color is great for daily use, but it also comes in 7 other colors (including rainbow!) for special occasions. $11.99 AT AMAZON

Mibasies Sparkly Toddler Kids Purse For a hit of sophistication that works for everyday use, this lightweight faux lambskin purse takes the cake. The chain strap can be worn as a shoulder bag or crossbody, and the quilted design is giving us major Chanel vibes. It’s available in 11 colors, including classic black and rainbow, incase your LO needs one for every outfit. $14.99 AT AMAZON

I IHayner Girls Bowknot Mini Backpack For a look that would make Cher Horowitz drool, this small PU leather backpack purse has a pretty bow front, zipper closure, and adjustable straps, so you and your LO can sport matching bags and both be comfortable. This lovely lemon yellow is perfect for spring and summer, but this bag also comes in 13 other solid colors. Plus, it has seven pockets to keep everything in its place. $20.99 AT AMAZON

If you’re looking for more family fashion finds, we got you covered.

