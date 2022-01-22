The 11 Best Sunglasses For Toddlers, According To An Expert

COASION sunglasses for toddlers

There’s arguably nothing cuter than a toddler in sunglasses. When their tiny, adorable faces rock a rad pair of shades, they instantly turn into a very cool person you want to grab coffee and a croissant with. But aside from sunglasses being awesome, they also serve an important purpose — to protect your toddler’s eyes from the sun’s harmful UV rays. (Sunglasses for babies are just as important.)

Dr. Bradley Katz, professor and neuro-ophthalmologist at the University of Utah Medical Center and CEO of Axon Optics, tells Scary Mommy that “the lens in a toddler’s eye allows up to 70% more UV rays to pass through compared to the lens in an adult’s eye. These UV rays can in turn damage the cells in the eyes, and the lens is unable to repair itself. This means that the damage can accumulate over a lifetime.”

What type of sunglasses are best for toddlers?

Being proactive about sun protection and having your child wear a hat is a good start, but UV rays can reflect off the pavement, sand, water, and snow — all of which can damage the eyes, Katz says. Polarized lenses help filter out harsh glares and can be beneficial, but they aren’t essential. It’s most important for sunglasses to have at least a UV400 rating, which specifies that the lenses block 99-100% of light with wavelengths up to 400 nanometers, including UVA and UVB rays, the two most harmful kinds of UV light.

One of the great things about sunglasses designed specifically for toddlers is that most of them are extremely durable — dare we say unbreakable. Since we all know how destructive toddlers can be (said in the most loving way, of course), bendable sunglasses work best.

Katz suggests polycarbonate lenses “as they tend to be more impact-resistant and hence more durable. Ideally, the lenses should be scratch-resistant.” But let’s get real about toddlers, when it comes to sunglasses, comfort is key, so it’s important to find a style they’ll actually wear. Look for pairs that are lightweight with a snug fit — and options that come with straps will save you from having to restock when the inevitable pair falls off when you’re not looking.

Take a look at the 11 best sunglasses for toddlers below.

Kids’ Polarized Sunglasses

Sojos Vintage Polarized Sunglasses It’s easy to see that these round, vintage-style plastic sunglasses are super stylish. They are also really affordable compared to similar sunglasses you might find in a cute children’s boutique. The UV400 lenses are polarized and scratch-resistant with a light-sensitive dimming layer. Amazon reviewers note that these glasses will best fit toddlers around the ages of 2 and 3. There are 15 color options. $13.99 AT AMAZON

Roshambo Baby Polarized Toddler Shades Best for kids ages 2 to 4, these shades are made of soft, bendable, ultra-durable, lightweight material designed specifically for little hands and faces. The lenses are polarized while still delivering 100% UVA, UVB, and UVC protection. There are 7 color options. One Amazon reviewer reported, “They are the absolute best. The plastic is flexible but durable, they have never broken despite rough use! “ $22.99 AT AMAZON

Coasion Flexible Polarized Sunglasses Made with shatterproof polycarbonate lenses, these polarized sunglasses are ideal for toddlers. They offer UV400 protection and unbreakable frames that can be twisted without incident. The sunglasses are available for ages 1 to 5, but there is another size for slightly older kids (3 to 9) within the listing. Choose from several colors, as well as in several colors as a 2-pack. $9.98 AT AMAZON

Babiators Polarized Heart Sunglasses Every kid needs a solid pair of heart sunglasses. And by “needs,” we mean wants. These Babiators are designed for kids ages 0 to 2 and 3 to 5. The frames are made of rubber and are guaranteed not to break when they’re bent, twisted, or stepped on. In fact, they company claims they will replace the sunglasses for free if they are broken or lost within the first year. The lenses are polarized with 100% UVA and UVB protection. $38.00 AT AMAZON

Pro Acme TR90 Unbreakable Polarized Sports Sunglasses These sporty sunglasses are polarized with composite lenses and a composite frame. They are virtually unbreakable and perfect for toddlers who are starting out in sports. They offer 100% UVA and UVB protection. There are several colors to choose from, and they also come as a 2-pack for siblings or just to have an extra pair available. $9.98 AT AMAZON

Unbreakable Sunglasses for Toddlers

Original WeeFarers Want your kid to have Ray-Bans but don’t want to pay Ray-Ban prices? WeeFarers are a play on Ray-Bans WayFarers, but they cost a lot less and are way more adorable because they’re designed for tiny faces. These non-polarized glasses have a UV400 rating, a rubber frame, and polycarbonate lenses. They come in five color options. $24.99 AT AMAZON

Bib-On Top Flyer Lil’ Aviators If your child needs sunglasses that are incredibly bendable, these Bib-Ons are a great option. Made of flexible silicone plastic, they can practically be twisted all the way around without breaking. The lenses are shatterproof, and they provide 100% protection from the sun’s damaging rays. The sunnies are designed for kids ages 2 to 4 and come in five colors options. $8.99 AT AMAZON

Bib-On Toddler’s First Sunglasses We love Bib-On’s sunglasses for kids and think it’s worthwhile to include the company’s vintage-style shades. These are non-polarized and offer total UV protection in shatterproof lenses, which have a matted finish to protect from fingerprints. The frames are extra bendable, making them unbreakable. They come with a cloth carrying case, which, as we all know, kids will absolutely love. (Anything to carry their trinkets in, right?) You have six color options. $6.99 AT AMAZON

Toddler Sunglasses with Straps

Cocosand Retro Toddler Sunglasses Quite possibly the best all-around sunglasses for toddlers, these Cocosand sunnies have all the bells and whistles. They’re made from super bendy, BPA-free plastic, they have polycarbonate lenses with UV400 protection, they come with a removable strap, and they come with a microfiber pouch that’ll keep them clean (as clean as toddler glasses can be, that is). The only downside is that they’re only available in pink — which, of course, isn’t a downside at all if your child is into pink. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Tuga Baby Polarized Sunglasses Designed to stay put on little faces, these sporty sunglasses are polarized with a UV400 rating, and they’re made of shatterproof polycarbonate material. They come with a matching protective carrying case and stretchy, adjustable, and comfortable neoprene straps with velcro hooks and loop closures. Choose from two colors: pink and blue. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Juslink Flexible Polarized Toddler Sunglasses When your kiddo isn’t wearing these cool sunglasses, they can keep them on hand (or rather, on neck) by wearing them around their neck. The straps can also be adjusted to keep the glasses secure on your child’s head. The composite lenses are polarized and offer UV400 protection, and the frame is very flexible. These sunglasses are available in four colors. $8.79 AT AMAZON

