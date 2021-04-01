Quit Stallin’ And Buy Your Kid One Of These Toy Car Garages

Anthropologie/Amazon

You might ask yourself what kind of kid wants to play with a toy parking garage, and I get it! Real parking garages are either super hot or freezing cold, reek of fumes, and always include pay stations that are incapable of reading debit cards. But any child you know probably has a shitload of toy cars in their playroom, especially since there are so many toy car options, from race cars to remote control cars to even push cars for toddlers. (And I just learned that car wash toys are a thing, too.) So whether you’re aware of it or not, you’re probably in the market for a toy garage. Some kids see their car toys as little characters who need a place to call home, so a kids car garage is a little headquarters for their favorite toys to kickstart some new adventures.

Everyone knows it hurts like hell to step on a LEGO brick, but no one talks about how stepping square on a toy car can take your foot right out from under you. The nice thing about car toy garages is that they offer a natural place for kids to store their car toys. You can literally turn cleanup into a game, so the kids are more motivated to put their cars away and you’re less likely to twist an ankle.

There are so many options for toy garages – from good old-fashioned service stations to multi-level parking lots with all the bells and whistles. So here are the best car garage toys so your mini auto-enthusiast can kick their imagination into high gear.

Best Toy Garages

Melissa & Doug Service Station Parking Garage For a full service experience, this two-level garage includes two cars, a gas pump, elevator, and a car wash. Plus, the service sign doubles as a handle so they can take it on-the-go. Amazon Reviewer Mama’s grandkids are obsessed, she says, “My two year old grandson and three year old granddaughter loved this toy!!! So much that the granddaughter is getting one for her birthday! Cars are just the right size for little hands and it has enough movement and gadgets to keep their interest. Even 2 months after it being a Christmas gift my grandson is still very much in love with it!” $28.81 AT AMAZON

Green Toys Parking Garage Made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic milk jugs, this play set has a removable ramp, a drive-through service station, elevator, and a helipad on top for emergency landings. It includes a helicopter and two cars, and the helicopter clips onto the cars to fly them around. Amazon Reviewer Meg411 says “This is the toy the keeps on giving. I got this as a present for my 2.5 year old ‘from the new baby’ and it’s been a consistent favorite toy ever since (he’s almost 3 now). Really durable and good quality — I highly recommend.” $39.99 AT AMAZON

Melissa & Doug Keys & Cars Rescue Garage This three bay garage includes three wooden rescue vehicles for exciting adventure play. The garage doors lock with color-corresponding keys and each bay has a lever to release the car from its garage. For ages 3 and up, it’s great for developing motor skills and building imagination. Amazon Reviewer Albug says “My 4yr old loves this toy. It seemed like a younger child’s toy at first but he really likes using the keys and rescuing his animals around the house. Simple toy. But lots of fun.” $17.99 AT AMAZON

LEGO City Tuning Workshop Toy Car Garage For hours of fun for ages 6 and up, this Tuning Garage has 897 pieces to assemble, making it two toys in one. With 6 vehicles to work on, your kid will stay pretty busy. The workshop has realistic details like an engine hoist and little cash register, and the set includes a little sketchy car dealership to teach kids about the dangers of purchasing a lemon. $79.99 AT AMAZON

Best Toy Parking Garages

Hot Wheels City Stunt Garage Playset For kids ages 3-8, this Hot Wheels City Stunt Garage Playset has four levels, elevator and fueling station. It can park over twenty cars and can connect to other Hot Wheels tracks. Amazon Reviewer Number One Customer loves it so much they bought two, saying “We have two of these, one for each of our sons. What I like most about them is the fact that we get the functionality of a garage without the massive size and weight of the much larger garages. Not only are they smaller and lighter, but more mobile. Easy to take to grammas house.” $29.44 AT AMAZON

Blue Bird Service Station Play Set With three levels of parking, a helicopter pad, two ramps, and a working elevator, this large wooden parking garage includes three cars, a helicopter, and is recommended for kids ages 3 and up. Plus, it’s painted with really cute details like service center tools and gas pump, so it won’t be an eye sore. $118 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage Track Set This garage is 35 inches tall, can hold over 100 cars, and has a built-in Robo T-Rex nemesis for kids to dodge. It has multiple tracks, a two-car elevator, connects to other Hot Wheels tracks, and comes with two cars to kick off your kid’s collection. This play set has over 8,000 five star reviews, so get ready to welcome a new favorite toy into the rotation. $99.99 AT AMAZON

TOP BRIGHT Car Parking Garage Toy This multi-level parking garage is easy to put together and comes with two cars for immediate play. The elevator works by rotating the top knob, building hand strength for kids ages 3 and up. And little details like a gas pump, speed limit signs, and barrier arm are sure to spark their imagination. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage Play Set Not only does this garage park over 140 cars, there’s also a sweet roof-top spot for their own personal jet (included). The motorized elevator can carry up to 23 cars at a time, and in case this wasn’t exciting enough, the garage comes with its own personal car-hating gorilla for the cars to avoid. It works great with their other Hot Wheel sets and cars, but also includes four cars for that gorilla to attack. $149.99 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price Little People the Helpful Neighbor's Garage This multi-level garage is good for kids as young as 18 months and includes two Wheelies cars so they can play right out the box. The turn crank lifts the elevator with a pleasant “ding” at each level, and there’s an electric charging station, mechanical lift, and gas pump to keep your little tots busy. $25.16 AT AMAZON

Matchbox 4-Level Garage This four-level Matchbox Garage includes details like a gas pump, car wash with foam rollers, and working elevator for realistic imaginative play. The set includes one tow truck and works great with their existing Matchbox Cars and tracks. $73.98 AT AMAZON

Le Toy Van Le Grand Garage This three-story wooden car garage includes one car and features a ton of parking spaces, ramp, elevator, and gas pump. There’s plenty of realistic signage to teach kids about road safety and there’s even a helicopter deck and helicopter included. There’s also a sign printed with gas prices so your kids can start complaining about how expensive everything is, just like a real grown-up. $119.95 AT NORDSTROM

Theo Klein Bosch Car Park Standing at 33″ with 5 levels of parking, this Bosch Car Park includes two cars, a pump station, car wash, double exit ramps, and an elevator for hours of imaginative play for kids ages 3 and up. $69.99 AT AMAZON

Liberty Imports Super Parking Garage Diecast Racing Playset For kids who love all the little pieces, this set includes traffic cones, signs, and a gas station to elevate their play between the race way and parking garage. The set includes 3 cars and a helicopter, so it’s a great sibling toy. Amazon Customer Tracy’s Review says “This set saved me so much money…it looks very similar to a Tayo set that was 6 times the price of this one and my grandson didn’t know the difference!” $19.94 AT AMAZON

BRIO World - 33204 Parking Garage This wooden garage includes two cars and a transporter wagon for immediate play. Kids can operate the elevator with a turn knob and there’s a fun lever for loading the cars onto the transporter wagon. Amazon Reviewer G loves how her kid was able to connect it with his other toys, saying “I bought this for my son for his third birthday. It was the only toy we bought him so I wanted to spend a little more for a toy that he would use a lot. He loves it. Sometimes we connect it to his wooden Thomas train tracks and sometimes he just plays with it on its own. He also uses his match cars with it too. It’s also nice that the cars that come with it work on the wooden Thomas train tracks. At three, he can operate the elevator without help. We’ve had it for three months and it’s still in good shape. It looks like it’ll last a while.” $86.32 AT AMAZON

HOT WHEELS CITY GATOR GARAGE ATTACK Play Set Listen, I won’t pretend to understand why some of these garages include these reptile attack features but I’m not complaining. This Gator Garage attaches to Hot Wheels sets and includes one car, and has a moving gator that tries to eat the cars to inspire all kinds of crazy play for kids ages 3-8. Amazon Reviewer NorCal Gal says “My son originally saw this at the store before Christmas and didn’t want to stop playing with it. I ended up getting it for him for Christmas. It’s fun with Hot Wheels and adds another dimension of imagination to playing.” $22.99 AT AMAZON

Melissa & Doug Stack & Count Wooden Parking Garage If you prefer wooden toys, this Melissa & Doug Stack and Count Parking Garage includes ten cars and encourages counting for kids ages 3 and up. Amazon Reviewer Cheryl Bowling says it’s a hit with her whole family. “All my grandchildren love this toy. Every age, girls and boys, reach for it first in our toy box. But even though the littler ones play with it, it’s utilized best by 3-5 year olds.” $16.99 AT AMAZON

